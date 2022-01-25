Thai PM arrives in Saudi Arabia, easing diamond heist row

In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, talks to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. At top images show Saudi King Salman, right, Saudi Arabia's founding late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud, center and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Saudi Press Agency via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thailand's prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first high-level meeting since relations between the nations soured three decades ago over a sensational jewelry heist that led to a diplomatic row and string of mysterious killings.

The official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to Riyadh signals the nations are seeking to thaw relations, long chilled by the 1989 scandal. Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the theft that became known as the Blue Diamond affair.

While Prayuth's visit marked a major breakthrough, his discreet arrival hinted at lingering tension.

A notably low-ranking official, the deputy governor of Riyadh, received the prime minister at the airport. There was no live TV showing his arrival and Saudi state-run media published just a few photos of his initial palace meeting with deputy governor Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi government statement about the visit was vague, saying only it showed the kingdom's "keenness to strengthen joint relations and build bridges of communication with all countries around the world.”

A 50-carat blue diamond was among an estimated $20 million worth of gems and jewelry stolen by a Thai janitor from a Saudi prince’s palace in the heist that wrecked relations between the countries. The kingdom stopped issuing and renewing visas for hundreds of thousands of Thai workers, suspended permits for thousands of Thai Muslims hoping to make the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and warned its citizens not to travel to Thailand.

Three Saudi diplomats seeking the valuables’ return were shot dead in Bangkok. A Bangkok-based Saudi businessman believed to have been hunting for the missing jewels also disappeared, and was presumed killed. No one was convicted for the killings.

The Thai police claimed to have solved the case, but many of the jewels they sent back to Riyadh were fake. Thai media crackled with reports that the wives of top officials had been spotted wearing diamond necklaces that bore an uncanny resemblance to the stolen jewels. The fabled blue diamond was never recovered.

The saga exposed the graft and abuse of power that runs rampant in Thailand’s police forces as speculation mounted that senior officers and members of the powerful elite had kept the stones and ordered a cover-up.

Thailand, deprived by the dispute of billions of dollars in badly needed tourism revenues and workers' remittances, long has wanted to patch up relations with oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The young, powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has increasingly focused on winning allies abroad and mending rifts with regional rivals, including Iran, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, in a push to modernize and diversify its economy away from oil, is trying to to draw foreign tourists and investors and overhaul its reputation as one of the world’s most closed countries with a bleak human rights record.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

    Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses. Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war. NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of an alliance “response force" if necessary.

  • Photos of Eritrean soldiers on patrol were taken in 2000 during the war with Ethiopia, not in 2022

    Two photos of soldiers in combat uniform have been shared in a Facebook post alongside a claim that they show Eritrean troops deployed inside Ethiopia to help quell the ongoing conflict with rebels. But the claim is false; the pictures show Eritrean troops inside their own country during the border war with Ethiopia more than two decades ago.The post was published on Facebook on January 15, 2022, and has since been shared more than 100 times. Screenshot of the false post, taken on January 24, 20

  • Russia adds Putin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a handful of his allies were added on Tuesday to an official list of "terrorists and extremists", the latest in a series of moves by Russian authorities to stamp out their opposition to President Vladimir Putin. News agencies reported separately that the federal prison service had demanded that Navalny's brother Oleg be given a real jail term in place of a one-year suspended sentence handed to him last year. Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and a thorn in Putin's side for the past decade, survived being poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020 and was jailed last year on parole violations related to an earlier fraud case he says was trumped up.

  • EXPLAINER: What post-unrest reforms is Kazakhstan proposing?

    Kazakhstan's leader has trumpeted ambitious economic reforms following the worst unrest in the country of 19 million in three decades. Experts say the announced changes look good on paper, but question whether the new government in the energy-rich former Soviet state will implement them. On Jan. 2, small protests broke out in an oil city in western Kazakhstan where residents were unhappy about a sudden spike in prices for liquified gas, which is widely used as automotive fuel.

  • Police: Gunmen kill Pakistani reporter working for local TV

    Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday before fleeing the scene, a police official and industry officials said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the killing of Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a reporter. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club.

  • Uttar Pradesh: Why deadly cow attacks are an issue in Indian state election

    Uttar Pradesh banned cow slaughter. Now, stray cattle are destroying crops and attacking people.

  • Your 2022 Latinx Parenting Horoscopes and Power Words Are Here

    Intuitive Tarot Reader and Reiki Master, Zayda Rivera, gives us a look at what the stars have in store for our families this year.

  • A covid tax for ultra-rich Indians in 2022 budget may boost consumption demand evenly

    With the Union Budget set to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1, the state of the Indian economy remains grim as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be peaking across cities and towns. The Union Budget presentation is closely observed by economic and political commentators as the government tries to correct some wrongs from the past year, or award a handful of carrots to poll-bound states in the expectation of garnering more votes. For example, last year’s Budget outlays sought to offer an optimistic “pro-growth” vision to the long-term plan in a bid to kickstart domestic private investment through increased, government-enabled capital spending.

  • Rich countries hoarding nurses is unethical: ICN

    As COVID-19 cases surge, wealthier countries are recruiting more and more nurses from poorer parts of the world.The International Council of Nurses says that’s worsening dire staffing shortages back home and furthering health inequality. The federation represents 27 million nurses and 130 national organizations.Howard Catton is the CEO."I really fear that this "quick fix solution", it's a bit similar to what we've been seeing with PPE (personal protective equipment) and with vaccines as well, where rich countries have used their economic might to buy and to hoard. And if they do that with the nursing workforce it will just make the inequity even worse, the shortages worse for many of those countries who are losing their nurses."There was a global shortage of 6 million nurses even before the pandemic. Nearly 90% of those shortages were in low and lower-middle-income countries, according to ICN data.To plug the gap, Western countries have been hiring army personnel, volunteers and retirees.But many have also turned to other countries to solve their problems.Catton says issues lie with recruiting but not training nurses. "Some people would look at this and say this is rich countries offloading the costs of educating new nurses and health workers. These are other countries who have paid for the education, the investment in those nurses and then, soon after they are educated or when they become more specialist, a higher income country then goes and recruits them, having not had to pay for that education."Some of the recent recruits to rich countries have come from sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, and parts of the Caribbean, he added. Nurses were often motivated by higher salaries and better terms than at home.This process was also being facilitated by giving nurses preferred immigration status, according to the ICN."The legacy of COVID I believe is highly likely to be a global health workforce crisis. And like with the pandemic, we can't address that one country on our own, we need a coordinated, collaborative, concerted global effort which is underpinned by serious investment, not just the warm words, the platitudes, and the applause."

  • Thailand Is Reintroducing Quarantine-free Travel to Tourists Next Month — What to Know

    Starting Feb. 1, Thailand will allow fully vaccinated travelers from any country to apply for its "Test and Go" program up to 60 days before their trip.

  • Beijing locals unfazed by Olympics smog warning

    According to environment ministry data, concentrations of hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5, a main measure of smog, stood at 205 micrograms per cubic meter in Beijing on Monday morning. However, the warning of the impending air pollution during Beijing 2022 hardly clouded the residents' sense of anticipation for the Games."This kind of pollution does not make for a good weather, but it won't dampen the anticipation we have for the Olympics, as well as the performance of the athletes," said 25 year-old Zhou Biqiu, who added that she can always wear a mask when the weather is bad.Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei, both prone to smog in winter months, will take emergency action to curb heavy pollution, but will at the same time aim to minimize the impact on the economy, said environment ministry spokesman Liu Youbin.Last year, Beijing's average concentrations of PM2.5 fell 13% to 33 micrograms per cubic meter, meeting China's 35-microgram standard for the first time.

  • Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike - Houthi minister

    Air strikes last week on a detention centre https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/several-killed-air-strike-detention-centre-yemens-saada-reuters-witness-2022-01-21 in Yemen killed around 90 people and wounded more than 200, the Houthi administration's health minister said on Tuesday, providing an updated toll after rescue efforts concluded. The United Nations said on Saturday that at least 60 people were killed in the attacks. The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis has said the facility in Saada province was not included on a no-target list agreed with U.N. agencies.

  • German firms fear supply chain pain from China's battle with Omicron

    German companies doing business in China are worried the Omicron coronavirus variant will trigger more strict lockdown measures from Beijing that could exacerbate supply chain problems, the DIHK Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday. "The Chinese strategy with targeted lockdowns has been very efficient so far," Jens Hildebrandt, DIHK's executive board member in China, told Reuters in an interview. But the more contagious Omicron variant could challenge the zero-COVID approach by Chinese authorities, especially as more Chinese citizens will travel across the country due to the upcoming holiday season, Hildebrandt said.

  • Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

    The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, according to authorities and residents, after a major power line in Kazakhstan was disconnected. The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected, and via Kazakhstan are linked to the Russian power grid which they can use to cover unexpected shortages. But Kazakhstan's North-South power line, which links densely populated southern Kazakhstan and its two neighbours to major power stations in northern Kazakhstan and the Russian network, was disconnected on Tuesday morning due to "emergency imbalances" in the Central Asian part of the grid, grid operator KEGOC said.

  • Covid contact-tracing disclosures tell a tale of rich and poor China

    China's well-off middle class came to realize once again the deep wealth gap between them and people like migrant workers.

  • India’s Addiction to Cooking Oil Imports Seen Lasting for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians will probably buy expensive cooking oils from overseas for at least another 15 years, as demand continues to far outpace domestic production.Most Read from BloombergStocks Tumble Amid Wild Swings While Bonds Rally: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoConsumption is

  • Cybertrucks, new factories in focus as Tesla set to report record earnings

    Tesla Inc is expected to post record revenue on Wednesday, but analysts and investors are focusing on how fast Tesla can scale up production at two new factories this year with technology changes as well as battery and other supply chain constraints clouding the outlook. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk promises an updated product roadmap on Wednesday, with eyes on the time frames for the launch of Cybertruck and a hoped-for $25,000 electric car. "I would not be surprised if Tesla has some significant manufacturing challenges, producing the new vehicle structures and new batteries in high volumes," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, said.

  • People Are Sharing The Oscar-Winning Films That Don't Deserve Their Academy Awards, And I Have A Feeling Some Of Y'all Are About To Get Riled Up

    Did anyone ever actually like Avatar?View Entire Post ›

  • Qatar Can’t Come to Europe’s Aid If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to two people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ARK ETF Stumbles Most Since March Amid Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) roared back from its biggest drop since March as dip buyers emerged after an ugly three first three hours of trading on Monday.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Wer