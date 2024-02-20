Thai PM Ramps Up Pressure to Force Rate Cut, Baht Slides

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin asked the central bank to urgently hold an unscheduled meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rate, saying the latest data indicated that the nation’s economy was in a crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I would like to implore the MPC to urgently call a committee meeting to consider reducing interest without waiting for a scheduled meeting,” Srettha posted on X, formally known as Twitter, late on Monday.

The rate-setting panel headed by the Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput isn’t scheduled to hold its regular meeting until April 10.

The baht fell as much as 0.3% on news of Srettha calling for an out of cycle MPC meeting to cut borrowing costs that are at a decade high. The currency has gone from being the best performer in Asia in the final quarter of 2023 to the second-worst this year as foreign investors continued to shun Thai assets.

“This call represents rising headwinds for the baht given the apparent escalation of pressure on the central bank to cut before the next meeting in April,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “The baht is likely to remain under pressure in the near term amid a firm dollar backdrop.”

While the BOT hasn’t reacted to the latest GDP data, central bank officials have previously said they are willing to consider lowering borrowing costs if they are convinced that the weakness in the economy is persistent and not transitory. The rate-setting panel left interest rate unchanged at 2.5% on Feb. 7, ignoring Srettha’s call for a 25 basis point cut.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.7% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, markedly weaker than the median 2.6% forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed Monday. Output shrank 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, against a forecast of 0.1% drop. For the full year 2023, the economy grew 1.9%, extending a decade of average sub-2% growth.

Thailand is currently witnessing a spell of disinflation, with consumer prices printing negative for four months since October. Factory output has shrunk for 15 months in a row as exports took a knock due to sluggish demand for automobiles, electronics and other products.

The tepid economic recovery also bolsters the case for Srettha’s plan to shore up growth with a $14-billion in cash handouts to citizens to boost consumption — an idea that’s been criticized by economists and the central bank as inflationary and one that poses a risk to fiscal consolidation.

--With assistance from Yumi Teso and Ruth Carson.

(Updates with currency move, analyst comments from fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.