Thai PM sorry for COVID-19 vaccination delays

Mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout starts in Bangkok
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's prime minister apologised and took the blame on Tuesday for coronavirus vaccination delays, while thousands of private companies and public organisations raced to secure doses imported by a royal-backed academy.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said holdups were caused by supply and distribution issues, after some hospitals in Bangkok were forced to postpone scheduled inoculations this week.

"I apologise for the problem and would like to take full responsibility for solving it," Prayuth told reporters.

"We will try to manage this better going forward."

So far 4.76 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Thailand's strategy relies heavily on a local firm owned by its king, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine for distribution in Southeast Asia, but has had to delay and downsize some deliveries.

Thailand has been scrambling to procure more vaccines and diversify brands in recent months.

Nearly 7,000 organisations, including private firms and provincial organisations, are seeking "alternative vaccines" from an academy chaired by the king's youngest sister, Princess Chulabhorn, the academy said.

It last week said 1 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine should be available from June 20.

Opas Karnkawinpong of the Department of Disease Control said he expected 6.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine would be distributed this month in total, of which 3.5 million had already been delivered.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • UK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog said it would investigate whether Apple and Google's dominance of mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers hurt consumers, launching its latest probe into the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would undertake a "market study" into the matter to see whether the pair's effective duopoly was stifling competition and ripping off consumers, or hurting businesses like app developers. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of U.S. tech giants that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are multiple investigations globally into their market positions including in the United States and the European Union.

  • Joe Biden to put on show of Western strength ahead of Vladimir Putin meeting

    Joe Biden will use summit talks in Brussels to put on a show of Western strength ahead of his showdown with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Mr Biden will meet Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, for the first EU-US summit since 2014. He has warned the Russian leader that he will set out red lines in the discussions in Geneva and make clear the West would retaliate if Russia continued its harmful activities. The US president wi

  • Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

    Thailand's recently launched coronavirus vaccination campaign was hit by confusion in the capital on Monday after at least 20 hospitals in Bangkok postponed COVID-19 inoculation appointments set for this week, citing delays in vaccine deliveries. The hospital announcements were made on their Facebook pages, while Bangkok's vaccine booking app also sent messages saying appointments after Tuesday would be delayed, as officials sought to reassure the public over vaccine supplies. "There may have been confusion because private hospitals did not check with the Bangkok administration," health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Monday, adding that more doses were being delivered to Bangkok.

  • South Africa’s vaccine rollout has hit yet another roadblock

    Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were manufactured at a plant in Baltimore, and awaiting distribution in South Africa cannot be used because of possible contamination.

  • Famous German boys' choir to add separate choir for girls

    One of Germany's most famous Catholic boys' choirs, the Regensburg Cathedral Choir, plans to establish a separate choral group for girls for the first time in its more than 1000-year history. “We are happy to welcome girls in the future,” choir director Christian Heiss said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the so-called Regensburg Cathedral Sparrows still would be open only to boys and remain the No. 1 choir. Girls can apply to the new choir from the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

  • China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presented "systemic challenges". NATO leaders on Monday had taken a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at United States President Joe Biden's first summit with the alliance. "China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," NATO leaders had said.

  • COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization risk from Delta variant by at least 90 percent, U.K. studies find

    COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization risk from Delta variant by at least 90 percent, U.K. studies find

  • As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities

    The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early success of the U.S. vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the pace of COVID-19 fatalities in the country. It took 113 days to go from 500,000 total U.S. COVID-19 deaths to 600,000 - the second slowest 100,000-death jump since the pandemic began.

  • US marine’s parents attack Trump and plead with Biden to make deal with Putin to bring son home

    Trevor Reed has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly two years

  • Nicaragua spirals deeper into repression as Ortega jails rivals and former allies

    Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega stepped up attacks on his political opponents over the weekend by arresting five leading critics, including three former allies who fought alongside him during the Sandinista revolution, as he continues to suppress the opposition ahead of presidential elections in November.

  • Israeli parliament approves coalition, Netanyahu out

    Israeli parliament approves coalition, Netanyahu out

  • Darrick Forrest approves of his Washington Football Talk-inspired nickname

    In an interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, Darrick Forrest approved of a nickname dreamt up by one of the pod's hosts.

  • ACT's CEO is not worried about the supposed demise of standardized tests

    Janet Godwin, CEO of Iowa City-based ACT, told Yahoo Finance that she isn't too worried about a test-optional movement becoming ubiquitous.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights

    Global stock markets were mixed while U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday, as investors waited for the results of a Federal Reserve policy meeting before making any major new bets. The continued hope for a rapid economic comeback put wind in the sails of oil markets as investors anticipated surging travel demand, while safe-haven gold dipped. Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4 basis points on Monday to 1.50%, mounting a bit of a comeback after falling to a three-month low of 1.43% on Friday.

  • Biden administration calls for death penalty to be reinstated against Boston bomber despite promising to end executions

    At present, there are 46 people on the federal death row

  • Stashing cash, Peru's urban elite panics as a socialist looks set to clinch presidency

    In Peruvian capital Lima, fear is spreading among the city's small but powerful urban elite about the likely election win of a little-known socialist teacher. Pedro Castillo is poised to be named president ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori. With almost all votes tallied https://www.reuters.com/article/peru-election/peru-waits-for-next-president-with-vote-count-stuck-near-completion-idUSL2N2NW0Q8, Castillo's lead over Fujimori is narrow but looks to be enough, though the final result could take days or even weeks as legal challenges play out.

  • Superman & Lois navigate yet another big twist

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 15. All times are Eastern.

  • China is intensifying efforts to check the “chaotic” power of online celebrity fan clubs

    As Beijing continues to enhance its control on online speech, fan clubs have been seen more of a problem nowadays.

  • Cashier killed, deputy wounded in Georgia supermarket mask dispute

    A suspect was in stable condition after law enforcement opened fire on him.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists