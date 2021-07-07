Thai police expect to extradite 2 German drug suspects

·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Two German men arrested in Thailand are expected to be extradited to Germany on suspicion of being part of a European drug trafficking gang, immigration police said Wednesday.

Police Maj. Gen. Phanthana Nutchanart identified the two suspects as 42-year-old Alex Kartun, a dual German-Russian national, and 38-year-old Alexander Wolfien, a German citizen.

He said the two were arrested Tuesday in southern Thailand at the request of German authorities for allegedly producing and distributing an illicit drug made from chemical and herbal substances. German Embassy officials said the gang distributed the drug in several European countries and some users reportedly died, Phanthana said.

The two suspects were unavailable for comment and it was not known if they had legal representation.

About 20 people suspected of involvement in production and sale of the drug were arrested in Germany, but the two detained Tuesday escaped to Thailand several years ago, Phanthana said. The two men face 14 charges in Germany related to trafficking the drug and two related to producing it, he said.

Kartun, who was accused of being the leader of the gang, was arrested at a luxury villa on Phangan island with a Russian companion, 42-year-old Victor Thubnikov, whom Thai police arrested for alleged possession of marijuana.

Police arrested Wolfien on the resort island of Phuket where he had more than 1 million baht ($31,000 ) in cash, several luxury watches and ownership titles for land in Phuket and Phangan worth more than 10 million baht ($310,000).

Phanthana said police will investigate the source of the two men’s funds. The suspects can challenge their extradition in court, though if they are found to be staying illegally in Thailand they may be subject to deportation without an extradition hearing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Canadian man gets 5-year jail, caning for StanChart robbery at Holland Village

    A Canadian man who robbed a Standard Chartered (StanChart) bank branch at Holland Village in 2016 and then fled to Thailand was convicted at the State Courts on Thursday (10 June).

  • Saudi official in U.S. for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden became president in January, and held talks with senior officials on the Yemen war and threats from Iran. The minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, who is accused by U.S. intelligence of approving a 2018 operation in which Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was killed, an allegation denied by Saudi Arabia.

  • Encrypted chat data leads to major drug raids in Germany

    German security officials said Tuesday they made more than 750 arrests and seized large amounts of drugs after gaining access to extensive chat data of encrypted cellphones. The focus of the investigation, which started in April 2020, was on data from users of the provider EncroChat who were involved in the illegal drug trade, Frankfurt prosecutors and the country’s Federal Crime Police Office said in a written statement. Dutch and French officials helped with the investigation, prosecutors said.

  • A Chinese man who was fined $400,000 for having 8 children just got his fine reduced to $14,000

    The farmer was slapped with a fine of 2.6 million yuan for breaking China's family planning laws. The fine was later lowered to 90,000 yuan.

  • The City Waging War on Its Strippers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message

  • Iraqi militia commander vows revenge for deadly U.S. airstrikes

    The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in U.S. airstrikes along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

  • Liability from Florida condo collapse: everyone will 'blame everybody else'

    (Reuters) -The collapse of a condominium tower near Miami will set off years of litigation as victims and their families look to find fault among the building's management as well as engineers, architects and others, according to legal experts. Disaster struck in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 as a major repair project was beginning, although the cause of one of the worst residential construction failures in the United States is likely to have many contributing factors stretching back years. "Whether it be architects, engineers or contractors that had any involvement in this building, we’ll be looking at everybody to hold each party responsible for their negligence," said Daniel Wagner, a real estate lawyer in south Florida, who declined to say if he was representing anyone involved in the collapse.

  • The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

    The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

  • Louisiana Aquarium Shut Down After 12-Foot Python Escapes

    Cara, a Burmese Python who lives at the Blue Zoo Interactive Aquarium located in Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana, is not poisonous

  • White House pledges Black colleges won’t be left out of Biden infrastructure deal

    The legislative package is still coming together, but the White House says it expects historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will receive federal help.

  • Amazon and cargo airlines are scouring the Arizona desert for old and cheap passenger jets to fly packages

    Cargo airlines are scooping up the litany of aging aircraft now available since passenger airlines like Delta and American no longer want them.

  • Asia’s Highest Default Risk Spotlights Sri Lanka Debt Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s risk premium for a default jumped, reflecting concern that the pandemic is damaging the nation’s ability to fill its foreign-exchange coffers ahead of at least $2.5 billion in dollar debt due in the next 12 months.The nation’s five-year credit default swaps rose to 1,553 basis points on Monday, the highest since March 1. A separate gauge of one-year default probability was at 27.9%, the steepest in Asia, up from around 13% over six months ago, according to a Bloomberg

  • Biden seeks to lift limits on farmer deals with meat processors, tractor makers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden wants to give U.S. farmers more power in negotiating the sale of livestock to big processors and in deciding who repairs their tractors, the White House said on Tuesday. The executive order, expected within days, will also address such competitive issues as delayed airline baggage, cellphone company practices and Pentagon contracts, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. The order would encourage the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to prevent tractor owners from using independent repair shops or repairing their own equipment.

  • Shoppers say this anti-aging serum 'works almost instantly' — and it's on sale

    "This is a vital product for women to use on a daily basis."

  • Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Match with Their 3 Kids in Festive Family Photo for July 4th

    "Happy 4th of July from our family to yours," Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote alongside the family photo, featuring sons Isaiah, 3, and Samuel, 5, plus daughter Mia, 18 months

  • Philippines retrieves black boxes from crashed military plane

    Philippine authorities have retrieved both the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from an Air Force plane that crashed at the weekend killing more than 50 people, the military chief told Reuters on Tuesday. The pilot in command, who had several years of experience flying a C-130 aircraft, was among those who died in the crash on Jolo island, Cirilito Sobejana said by telephone. He said the black boxes should enable investigators to listen to the conversations of the pilots and crew before the plane crashed.

  • German man surrenders to Italian police in boat crash probe

    A German businessman returned to Italy to surrender himself on Monday to police investigating a boating accident that killed two Italians last month on Lake Garda, Italian authorities said. A man, 37, and a woman, 25, were killed in the June 19 night-time collision on the lake, a popular tourist destination. Brescia Prosecutor Francesco Prete told state TV on Monday that the suspect is being investigated for two counts of manslaughter.

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian law

    France's champagne industry group on Monday blasted a new Russian law that forces foreign producers to add a "sparkling wine" reference to their bottles of champagne, and called for the halting of exports of the bubbly drink to Russia. The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the back of the bottle - though not on the front - while makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone. The French champagne industry group called on its members to halt all shipments to Russia for the time being and said the name "champagne", which refers to the region in France where the drink comes from, had legal protection in 120 countries.