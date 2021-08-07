Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai riot police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protestors who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation.

The demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots during the hourslong confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, which was obscured by swirling smoke.

The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year. It's demanding Prayuth’s resignation over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the number of cases spiraling and the health care system stretched to the limit. Prayuth has been criticized for a slow vaccination program.

Thailand reported a new high of 21,838 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 212 more deaths. Bangkok and surrounding provinces have been under lockdown, including overnight curfew, for weeks.

According to the city’s Erawan Medical Center emergency services, five people were hospitalized, including three police officers. The march was called off in the early evening but disturbances continued, with protesters battling the police and hurling objects.

The protesters are also calling for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the COVID-19 fight.

Saturday’s protest was originally planned in an area near the Grand Palace in the old part of the capital but switched to the compound of the 1st Infantry Regiment, where Prayuth – a former general who originally took power in a 2014 coup – continues to live.

The protest movement began last year with demands for sweeping political change, including unprecedented public calls for the reform of the powerful monarchy to make it more accountable.

After going dormant due to prosecutions, internal disagreements and the pandemic, protests have returned in recent weeks, fueled by the growing discontent over the government's response to the health crisis and its massive impact on the economy, which is reliant on tourism.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Riot Police on Streets of Bangkok Amid Anti-Government Protest

    Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 7.This footage, posted on August 7 by Twitter user Franc Han Shih, shows riot police walking through the city.Local news reports said police later clashed with the protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s handling of coronavirus and its economic impact. Credit: Franc Han Shih via Storyful

  • Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

    More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back. "We are holding this line," police announced over loud speaker.

  • Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

    Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • UPDATE: Hornets, Kelly Oubre agree to two-year, $26 million contract

    Charlotte is one of the few teams with cap space left.

  • Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

    Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani's claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had not fallen. If the city falls, it will be the second provincial capital in as many days to succumb to the Taliban.

  • France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

    The demonstrations on Saturday come two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter. Three more separate gatherings were planned in the French capital, and dozens of street protests were organized in other French cities. Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative results from a recent test.

  • Capitol riot committee hires former GOP representative as senior staffer

    ‘It’s time for us to look in a fact-based way, what happened on January 6’, Denver Riggleman says

  • 1,500 pounds of fireworks to be set on fire in Hillsborough

    Emergency crews are set to destroy 3,700 pounds of fireworks from a home in Hillsborough.

  • Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.

  • Biggest ever rocket is assembled briefly in Texas

    SpaceX engineers join together the two segments that make up its new super-rocket system, Starship.

  • Reba McEntire says she and boyfriend Rex Linn tested positive for COVID-19: 'This has been a hard year'

    Reba McEntire urged her fans to "stay safe" as she and her boyfriend Rex Linn battle COVID-19.

  • Former mining communities are worth less to Boris Johnson than a cheap laugh

    The Conservatives excel in trivialising poverty, it’s no surprise that our prime minister has made light of the cause of such widespread deprivation in the North of Britain

  • US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

    The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street in international waters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman that killed two people was carried out by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive. “U.S. experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran,” it said, using the military term for an “unmanned aerial vehicle.”

  • Once-gloomy scientist says future UK lockdowns unlikely

    A British scientist who gained prominence for issuing dire warnings about the spread of COVID-19 said Saturday the U.K. is unlikely to need future lockdowns, although new infections may rise significantly as social interactions increase. Professor Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, told The Times of London that Britain is likely to move to a situation where the disease can be managed by vaccinations rather than “crisis measures” such as lockdowns. Data released Friday showed the latest virus surge in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling in most parts of the country.

  • 'Comfortable and cooling': These 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets are up to 49 percent off —today only at Amazon

    With more than 11,900 rave reviews, these luxury sheets are a steal—but the sale ends tonight.

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • US B-52 bombers and gunships sent into action in Afghanistan in attempt to stop Taliban advance on key cities

    The US has deployed B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to stop Taliban insurgents from capturing three key cities

  • Afghanistan: Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated in Kabul

    Taliban militants killed Dawa Khan Menapal in the capital after warning they would target officials.

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.