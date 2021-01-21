Thai regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - govt source, media

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc for domestic inoculation, the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the country, a health ministry source told Reuters.

Thailand's Matichon newspaper also reported the FDA had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, clearing the way for the first inoculations to begin in February.

(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)

