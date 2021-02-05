Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic

  • Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
  • Girl puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
  • Staff tend to disabled dogs in mobility aids during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
  • Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
  • Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
1 / 5

Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic

Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi
Athit Perawongmetha

By Athit Perawongmetha

CHONBURI, Thailand (Reuters) - With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen dogs attached to wheels that support their disabled hind legs scramble along a rocky path, taking their daily exercise.

Mostly victims of accidents, the 27 dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand's province of Chonburi southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

"It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the wheelchair for the first time, it's like there's no learning curve," said shelter official Christopher Chidichimo.

The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work.

But its future is now in doubt, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.

"The donations are very important, and the volunteers and visitors are equally important, because they come and spread our message," said Chidichimo, who is a sponsorship coordinator at the shelter.

The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets.

Its volunteers also look after paralysed and disabled dogs, including physiotherapy sessions, but scarce funds have forced it to suspend a monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays.

Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities says.

For now, the disabled dogs in Chonburi enjoy their daily rambles.

"They are eager for us to strap them up," said dog handler Phanuphong Borphuak, referring to the canine mobility aids.

"They run very fast, we humans can't keep up with them."

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Latest Stories

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • Indian protesters burn pictures of Greta Thunberg after she sides with striking farmers

    Outraged members of a Hindu nationalist group have burnt photographs of Greta Thunberg in New Delhi after the Swedish environmentalist tweeted in support of India’s protesting farmers. Amid rising tensions between protesting farmers and the authorities, members of the United Hindu Front also held signs saying India will "not tolerate interference in internal affairs." Hundreds of thousands of farmers are occupying the streets outside of New Delhi ahead of a planned nationwide strike on Saturday, their numbers swelling after a farmer died after violent clashes with police on January 26. Tweets by Ms Thunberg and the singer Rihanna have catapulted the farmers' protests into headline news worldwide; farmers believe proposed new agricultural laws will decimate their profits by privatising the farming industry. In addition to tweeting her support of the protests, Ms Thunberg also shared a "toolkit" advising how people could peacefully demonstrate against the laws. The “toolkit” advocated for Indians joining a farmers’ march into New Delhi, showing their solidarity on social media using specific hashtags and tweeting messages to Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingSherrod Brown publicly shames Rand Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingSherrod Brown publicly shames Rand Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

  • Teen Who Pushed Elderly Thai Man to His Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

    A 19-year-old man facing murder and elder abuse charges over the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021 Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries on Saturday after being slammed into the ground by Antoine Watson, NextShark previously reported. Watson was arrested on Saturday for the seemingly unprovoked attack on Ratanapakdee, reports SF Examiner.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • Liz Cheney 1, Matt Gaetz 0

    Matt Gaetz may be auditioning for many roles in the Republican Party, but evidently House Republican whip isn’t one of them. Gaetz confidently predicted that a majority of House Republicans would vote to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role when, instead, Cheney prevailed last night by a resounding 145–61 vote. For the sin of frankly stating Trump’s transgressions on January 6 and accordingly voting to impeach him, Cheney faced an immediate backlash. The most hard-core Trumpists in the House, led by Gaetz and Jim Jordan, sought to oust her from her position as chairwoman of the House Republican conference, an effort that came to a head last night in a long and intense internal meeting. Cheney didn’t give an inch. She didn’t apologize for her vote, and, counter to the criticism that she relied on parliamentary tactics to defend her job, she sought the verdict of the conference last night. In the end, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy strongly backed her. And the vote, despite the chest-thumping of Gaetz and wishful reporting in the Trumpist press, wasn’t even close. The vote is heartening, in that it shows that most Republicans realize it’s a mistake to let loyalty to one man in Mar-a-Lago dictate how they conduct their affairs. It’s depressing, in that it shows many Republicans are still much more willing to air this sentiment in private — it was a secret vote — than in public. In repulsing the leadership challenge, Cheney has passed her first political test, but she still has much repair work to do in Wyoming, where voters overwhelmingly disagree with her impeachment vote and she already has primary challengers. She will continue to be pursued by her critics until 2022. It will be better for the party if the ultimate outcome is the same as last night.

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingSherrod Brown publicly shames Rand Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

  • UK strips Chinese state-owned TV channel of broadcast permit

    U.K. regulators stripped China's state TV channel of its national broadcasting license on Thursday, after an investigation cited lack of editorial control and links to China's ruling Communist Party. The communications watchdog, Ofcom, said it revoked the U.K. license for China Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international English language satellite news channel.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Joe Biden to end US support for Saudi Arabia's military in long-running war in Yemen

    Joe Biden will end US support for Saudi Arabia's military in the long-running war in Yemen, the White House announced on Thursday night. Mr Biden will also freeze Donald Trump's planned removal of 12,000 US troops from Germany, about one third of the total. Giving details of the new president's first foreign policy moves, Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, said "targeted sanctions" were under consideration following the Myanmar coup. The president will also increase the annual cap on refugees allowed into the US by more than eight times, from 15,000 to 125,000, he said. Mr Biden will hold Russia accountable for "malign" activities, including poisonings on foreign soil, and will act against the Kremlin "in a time and manner of our choosing". Mr Sullivan, speaking at the White House, also said the president would issue a memorandum of understanding on LGBTQ rights globally. It would show his "deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world".

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Syrian military says Israeli strikes in the country's south

    A Syrian military official said Israel fired surface and air missiles at targets in southern Syria late Wednesday, causing only material damage. The official said the attacks prompted Syrian air defenses. The unnamed official said the Israeli attacks came in from over the Golan Heights but didn't identify what the target was.