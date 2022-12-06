Thai sister bows down to brother who withdrew from school for her to graduate

A Thai woman has gone viral on TikTok for bowing down to her older brother who withdrew from school so that she could graduate.

On Friday, TikTok user Ying Chanita (@chnitakotchasit) posted the now-viral video. In it, the 27-year-old sister can be dressing her brother in her graduation gown before she bows down to him.

Chanita kneeled in front of her brother during her graduation ceremony “as a form of thanks and deep respect for his sacrifice,” according to Mothership.sg.

In the video, her brother can also be seen touching her head, which he reportedly did “to acknowledge her show of affection.”

“Thank you to this fellow who sacrificed everything for his sister,” the TikTok user wrote in her post’s caption.

Chanita, a graduate of Nakhon Si Thammarat Rajabhat University, was reportedly meant to graduate in 2018, but this was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial issues. Thai media reported that Chanita’s brother gave up his education so that her family could afford to send her to school.

As of this writing, the heartwarming TikTok video has received over 10.5 million views and 1.1 million likes.

On Thursday, the grateful sister shared photos of her and her brother in a Facebook post.

