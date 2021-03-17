Thai sniffer dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, project shows

Juarawee Kittisilpa
·2 min read

By Juarawee Kittisilpa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in human sweat proved nearly 95% accurate during training and could be used to identify coronavirus infections at busy transport hubs within seconds, the head of a pilot project said.

Six Labrador Retrievers participated in a six-month project that included unleashing them to test an infected patient's sweat on a spinning wheel of six canned vessels.

"The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus," Professor Kaywalee Chatdarong, the leader of the project at the veterinary faculty of Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters.

"Within a minute, they will manage to go through 60 samples."

The dogs can detect a volatile organic compound secreted in the sweat of COVID-19 sufferers, even in the absence of disease symptoms, the Thai researcher said.

The dogs would not need to directly sniff people, but could screen samples of sweat, a task that should not be difficult in a tropical country such as Thailand, she added.

Chile, Finland and India are other countries that have also launched efforts to get sniffer dogs to detect the virus, with a German veterinary clinic saying last month its sniffer dogs had achieved 94% detection accuracy in human saliva.

"The next step is we will put them out in the field," said Kaywalee.

"In the future, when we send them to airports or ports, where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

Thailand has been relatively successful in containing the virus, with a new wave of infections in the first two months of the year now levelling off and after recording 88 deaths.

The southeast Asian nation has also started vaccinating front-line health workers and hopes to find a way to let visitors return in greater numbers after its tourism-dependent economy was battered by the pandemic.

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Syria says Assad and wife are recovering from COVID-19

    Syrian President Bashar al Assad and his wife Asma are recovering from COVID-19 and will soon resume their full duties after ending a period of isolation at home, the president's office said on Wednesday. The office had said on March 8 that Assad, 55, and his 45-year-old wife, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms and that they would work in isolation at home. "The laboratory and X-ray indications related to their health condition are returning gradually to normal," the office said in a statement, the first public update on the couple's condition since they fell ill.

  • 'My awakening moment': Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement

    The violence in Yangon's North Okkalapa township in early March became the catalyst for 30-year-old Shing Ling to defect from the army and join a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

  • Amazon Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

    Amazon.com's Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Wednesday, marking the streaming giant's foray into film production in India. The south Asian nation is one of Amazon's fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff Bezos has said it is doing better than anywhere else in the world. Amazon Prime Video and two studios will produce "Ram Setu", a film starring actor Akshay Kumar, it said in a statement, without mentioning a release date.

  • German economist panel cuts 2021 growth outlook to 3.1%

    The German economy — Europe's biggest — will grow by 3.1% this year, the government’s panel of independent economic advisers forecast on Wednesday, cutting its previous prediction somewhat. Last year, Germany's gross domestic product shrank by 4.9%. “Despite the second wave of infections and, at least here in Germany, an ongoing lockdown, we are far from the difficult economic situation in Spring 2020,” panel member Volker Wieland said.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms allegations

    Mr. Biden also said Cuomo would "probably be prosecuted" if the claims were found to be true.

  • Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots -poll

    A majority of Germans believe it was right for the government to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots pending an investigation of cases where recipients developed unusual blood disorders, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Germany, along with more than a dozen European Union member states, halted AstraZeneca after its vaccine oversight body found seven people had suffered rare cerebral vein thromboses, three of whom died. According to the Forsa snap poll for broadcasters RTL and ntv, 54% of respondents said the decision by Health Minister Jens Spahn had been right.

  • Japan PM Suga hints at ending COVID-19 curbs as scheduled

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested on Wednesday that he planned to let state of emergency curbs imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus expire on schedule on Sunday. The situation regarding hospital bed availability in the capital region has improved, Suga said. "The figures have moved in the direction of lifting (the emergency measures)," he told reporters.

  • Resistance to military regime in Myanmar mounts as nurses, bankers join protests – despite bloody crackdown

    Nurses in Myanmar have been striking since February to protest the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty ImagesYoung people were the first in Myanmar to peacefully protest the country’s new military regime. Then came labor unions. In the weeks since a Feb. 1 military coup, Mynamar’s resistance movement has expanded dramatically to include some perhaps unlikely activists: doctors, nurses, bankers, grocers, railway workers and other working professionals risking their middle-class comforts. Myanmar was under military rule from 1988 to 2011. During the elections in 2015, the National Democratic League won by a landslide, and party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a well-known dissident, became the country’s leader. The army overthrew her government on Feb. 1, 2021, and imposed martial law. Soon, thousands of Myanmar’s health care workers were refusing to go to work – an attempt to thwart the coup regime by grinding government machinery to a halt. Health care is public in Myanmar, and health workers hold 10% of all government jobs. Most hospitals and medical schools have closed their doors. As elsewhere in the world, doctors and nurses in Myanmar have become public heroes during the pandemic. Their high social status makes them important allies to the pro-democracy cause. Doctors and nurses are among many other civil servants in Myanmar to engage in civil disobedience. Up to 90% of the staff in some government ministries is on strike, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Electricity and Energy; the junta says it’s 30%. Some of Myamar’s 7.4 million private-sector workers are also striking, including bank employees, whose absence has forced the government to limit daily cash withdrawals. A revolt started by young people raised during Myanmar’s democratic transition is becoming a broadly based national resistance movement involving the middle classes – whom history shows are central to any successful protests movement. And despite increasingly deadly military crackdowns beginning in early March, the protests are still gaining steam. Protesters in Yangon try to defend themselves against tear gas at a demonstration March 8 against the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty Images Money talks I study social movements and dissent in Myanmar. Active support from the comfortable middle class differentiates current protests from previous pro-democracy movements in Myanmar, from the Buddhist monks’ “saffron revolution” against the military dictatorship in 2007 to student protests for education reform in 2015. Those protests, which did not achieve their goals, were confined to one segment of the population. This time around, Generation Z is leading Myanmar’s pro-democracy uprising, and some of my university students from there were arrested in a March 3 crackdown and face up to three years in prison. But the youth are joined by many other kinds of people. Some workers walked off their jobs to rally behind the young people at protests. Other middle-class professionals support the movement more quietly, with money, rations, shelter and professional services like legal advice. People across Myanmar are also boycotting products produced by the army and its conglomerates, such as Myanmar beer and the Joox music app, and goods imported from China and Singapore – two top investors in Myanmar, neither of which condemned the coup. After bank workers began to strike late last month, international observers worried banks in Myanmar would collapse. But banks serve very few people in Myanmar. As of 2017, only 6% of the Southeast Asian country’s 54 million people were served by a financial institution. During the pandemic, which has hit Myanmar hard, nonprofit organizations mobilized to create small aid networks that could provide funds to poor people who needed cash using online sites and phone apps. About 1 million people in Myanmar used a phone-to-phone cash transfer service called Wave every month of last year. Now, during the protests, those same aid networks are providing financial support to help striking civil servants and private-sector workers partially make up for their forgone salaries. Grocers provide rations to keep food on protesters’ tables. Medical professionals help those hurt in the protests and provide free health care to their families. Teachers provide free education. Through new apps such as Stay away, people are scrutinizing how they spend their money to avoid unintentionally financing the army and its supporters, who have investments in nearly every sector of Myanmar’s economy, from supermarkets to entertainment. An anti-coup protest March 11 joined by monks in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Moral shaming As protests grow, the military’s crackdowns are getting more and more brutal. As of March 15, more than 100 people had been killed and nearly 2,000 detained. Still, thousands of students and workers flood into the streets every day. “Dhamma versus adhamma” is their slogan: “Justice versus injustice.” To help the frontline activists, residents of neighborhoods surrounding the protest sites in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, build barricades and hide protesters from security forces. Businesses in the neighborhood of Sanchaung close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for protests. Afterward, as trading and daily activities resume, neighbors clear the debris from clashes between security forces and protesters, then rebuild barricades for the next act of resistance. When soldiers beat, shoot and kidnap protesters, people take videos and photos from nearby buildings and send them to media and to investigators at the United Nations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] All over the country, social shaming of regime leaders and their families is a tactic of resistance. In the town of Monywa, in central Myanmar, residents have been following family members of the security forces in the streets and asking local shopkeepers not to serve them as customers. From striking students to online activists to no-show nurses to helpful neighbors, Myanmar’s protesters resist in different ways with a shared goal: to restore their country’s nascent democracy. With sustained massive resistance to the military and moral support from much of the nation, Myanmar’s peaceful demonstrations may contain the seeds of a revolution.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tharaphi Than, Northern Illinois University. Read more:As killings, beatings and disappearances escalate, what’s the end game in Myanmar?Indonesia seeks nothing in return for its global peace and foreign aid efforts. It should Tharaphi Than does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace

    Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for bloodshed to end and dialogue to prevail in Myanmar, saying he symbolically kneels in that country's streets, where protests against the military takeover were continuing and the death toll has mounted. At the end of his traditional public comments to faithful worldwide, Francis said “yet again, and with so much sadness,” he felt the need to “evoke the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where so many persons, above all young people, are losing their life to offer hope to their country.” In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling in the street in front of armed security forces, Francis said, “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease; I, too, extend my arms and say: may dialogue prevail.”

  • Austin mayor celebrates court ruling that will help ‘keep more people alive’ by continuing mask mandate over spring break

    Interview: City putting vaccine into people’s arms as quickly as it gets it, Steve Adler tells Andrew Buncombe

  • French health ministry warns of new coronavirus variant that may be able to evade PCR tests

    Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether a newly-identified coronavirus variant in the Brittany region of France may be more difficult for standard PCR tests to detect, the French health ministry said Tuesday. The variant was reportedly first detected in a cluster of eight cases at a hospital in Lannion. Despite the patients displaying conventional COVID-19 symptoms, PCR tests were reportedly not able to pick up the presence of the virus. Reports The Local, Brittany has maintained one of France's lower infection rates, but the recent discovery has raised concerns that some cases were missed. Of course, it's certainly possible the errors could have been related to the tests themselves, rather than any genetic modifications to the virus. The good news is that the ministry said the variant does not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of COVID-19, though at this stage, assumptions, including any about detectability, are likely unwise. Read more at France24 and The Local. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbed

  • VW lays out aggressive strategy to counter Tesla with its own 'gigafactories' and investments in charging infrastructure

    The German carmaker plans to build six European battery plants and expand access to fast-charging stations worldwide.

  • 4 voting reforms Democrats should zero in on, according to a law professor

    Congressional Democrats should trim their "mammoth" HR 1 voting rights bill if they want it to have even a small shot at garnering some Republican support in the Senate, Richard Hasen, the chancellor's professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, argued in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Tuesday. The sweeping bill, which passed the Democratic-majority House last week, is all but guaranteed to fail in the upper chamber, but Hasen thinks if Democrats zeroed in on four more specific reforms, they could gain momentum. The first element in Hasen's reimagined version of the bill is the restoration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act preclearance provision that required states with a history of discrimination in voting to get federal approval before implementing any voting rules. The Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the provision was outdated because it wasn't tied to current voting discrimination, but Hasen thinks Congress could reenact it based on a new, contemporary framework. A more focused bill, Hasen writes, should also include requirements for states to offer online voter registration, at least two weeks of some form of early voting, and potentially even no-excuse absentee balloting. Hasen then turned to election security, suggesting Congress could require that states use voting machines "that produce a piece of paper that can be counted in a recount" and put in place measures "to protect the integrity of voter registration databases." Those reforms could "promote public confidence" in their votes, Hasen writes. Finally, Hasen would target gerrymandering, with Congress requiring states to employ bipartisan or nonpartisan committees to draw congressional district lines. Read the full piece at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbed

  • EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

    The European Union’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots as governments around the world faced the grimmest of dilemmas: push on with a vaccine known to save lives or suspend its use over reports of clotting in some recipients. The European Medicines Agency urged governments not to halt use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic is still taking thousands of lives each day. “We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects,” said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency.

  • ‘In what universe is this ok?’: Republican lawmakers criticised for bringing up Cardi B’s ‘backside’ in debate

    Republican senators in Georgia received an online backlash for ‘sexist’ comments after mocking rapper Cardi B’s ‘backside’ during a debate on anaesthesia legislation

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbed

  • Trump called former press secretary ‘weak’ and ‘worthless’ for refusing to ban Kaitlan Collins from briefings

    ‘That’s because you are weak! You are worthless!’ the former president allegedly told Stephanie Grisham

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom says recall attempt is likely to succeed

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.