Thai teacher continues to rack up TikTok views for individual class greeting video

A Thai teacher continues to go viral on TikTok for welcoming students into class with personalized greetings.



Thai teacher Pattrawan Laosombut posted the video on Tiktok in July, during which she greets each of her students at her classroom door with a dance move, high five or hug per their choice from a poster hanging by the door. The video now has over 13 million views and almost half a million likes.



Although it is her most watched video, the teacher has been posting similar videos starting in late 2020. Some of her videos continue to be reposted by other TikTok accounts now, who have commended her on the innovative way she engages her students.



Her videos, however, are similar to a viral 2017 video of North Carolina teacher Barry White Jr., who was featured on “Good Morning America” for greeting his students with individualized handshakes before they entered the classroom.



Featured Image via Pattrawan Laosombut

