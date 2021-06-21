Thai temple says construction of giant Buddha statue visible across Bangkok nearly complete

  • Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is pictured in Bangkok
  • Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is pictured in Bangkok
  • Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is pictured in Bangkok
  • Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is pictured in Bangkok
  • Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is seen during sunset in Bangkok
1 / 5

Thai temple says construction of giant Buddha statue visible across Bangkok nearly complete

Giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple is pictured in Bangkok
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai temple building a 69-metre-tall (230 ft) Buddha statue that will be visible across Bangkok said construction was nearly complete but its opening may be pushed back to 2022 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple on the outskirts of Bangkok dates back to 1610 and is located on a island created by canals flowing from the Chao Phraya river.

Work on the statue, which is as tall as a 20-storey building, started in 2017 and should be completed this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the official opening may be pushed back to 2022, said temple spokesman Pisan Sangkapinij.

The Phra Buddha Dhammakāya Thepmongkhon statue, made of copper and painted gold, sits in a seated lotus posture.

Parts were produced in China before being shipped to Thailand to be assembled.

It should be visible from all parts of the raised train line that spans the capital Bangkok, said Pisan.

Using $16 million worth of donations, the temple decided to build the statue to honour Buddhism and also as a tribute to former abbot Luang Pu Sodh Candasaro who helped develop the temple as a renowned centre for meditation, he said.

The statue has drawn double the number of visitors to the temple than usual, he said, and the temple was expecting more once Thailand's borders, closed due to the pandemic, are reopened to tourists.

The tallest Buddha statue in Thailand is the Phra Buddha Maha Nawamin statue in Ang Thong province that is 92 metres high.

(Reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakan in Bangkok; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress

    The fundraising arm of the Republican Party raised less money in May than its Democratic counterpart but spent more, shelling out millions on efforts to win back Congress, as well as $175,900 at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Disclosures filed on Sunday with the Federal Election Commission showed the Republican National Committee raised $11.1 million last month, just below the $12.1 million raised by the Democratic National Committee. The RNC spent nearly $23 million during the month, more than twice what it raised, transferring $10 million to party committees that support candidates as the party prepares for next year's congressional elections.

  • As Lebanon battles crisis, coastal city Batroun thrives on local tourism

    While businesses across Lebanon are fighting to survive a monumental economic meltdown, the coastal city of Batroun is thriving as a tourist destination for Lebanese whose summer plans have been scuppered by the crisis and the pandemic. Crowds stroll along Batroun's streets and visit its historical sites, others sunbathe on beaches and many drink their nights away despite the pandemic and their country's financial crisis dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history. "They find that this city embraces them and their children, it treats them like its own, and this is why there's a bigger turnout."

  • GSK to boost spending power of pharma business post break-up

    GlaxoSmithKline will lay out plans to boost the spending power of its research-focused pharmaceuticals business at an investor day on Wednesday, as analysts call on the British drugmaker to boost drug development prospects with takeovers or alliances. New GSK, the pharma business to be separated from its consumer product operations next year, will cut dividend payouts and shift some debt to the consumer unit, leaving scope for investments to revive its sluggish stock market performance. Luke Miels, chief commercial officer at GSK, told Reuters that the market was underestimating the company's value "both in terms of our growth prospects with the products that we have in the market now, and also our (drug development) pipeline".

  • Analysis: Fed's "big tent" framework may fray under inflation surge

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's carefully crafted move last year to a jobs-first monetary policy, touted as giving workers their best chance after the pandemic, is being tested by a potentially table-turning rebound of inflation and what's become a relative rush of policymakers determined not to let it get out of hand. When the Fed unveiled its new framework just 10 months ago, with a view that employment could expand as much as possible as long as prices did not rise too fast, the language was kept vague on key points in order to maintain unanimous support. Three months ago a clear majority of policymakers saw no rate increases for at least three years.

  • French regional vote marks form of failure for Macron's party -interior minister

    The first round results of France's regional elections marked a form of failure for President Emmanuel Macron's party, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday, although he added it was too soon to draw conclusions for the 2022 Presidential vote. France's far right performed worse than predicted in Sunday's regional elections, exit polls showed, and the centre-right made a comeback while the vote as a whole was impacted by a high abstention rate. Asked on France 2 television if Sunday's results were a failure for Macron's party, Darmanin replied: "Of course."

  • Photo shows Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, in Spain

    A Dubai princess who has been the subject of concern from a United Nations panel after being seized trying to flee the sheikhdom in 2018 appeared in a social media post early Monday that described her as being in Spain on a “European holiday.” Asked about Sheikha Latifa, Taylor wrote in another comment “she is great” with a thumbs-up emoji.

  • Archie Harrison and Lilibet Will Still Be Prince and Princess—Thanks to Camilla Parker Bowles, Expert Says

    KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty ImagesArchie Harrison and his sister Lili may still be prince and princess after all. And they could have Camilla Parker Bowles to thank for it.Prominent royal historian Robert Lacey has told U.K. paper The Times that the issue has been discussed at the “highest level” and that the queen will not change existing rules, which would ultimately see Archie and Lili named prince and princess, in her lifetime. Any move to deprive the children of their titles would likely ha

  • Tens of thousands of COVID-19 survivors in India are developing deadly 'black fungus' infections that can lead to blindness

    The number of infections have shot up to 31,000 in the past few weeks. Doctors believe a lack of bottled oxygen may be to blame for the rise.

  • Imran Khan: Pakistan PM causes stir with remarks on Afghanistan and Xinjiang

    Focus on Kashmir rather than Xinjiang, the PM says, and rules out Pakistan being used as a US base.

  • Is Keir Starmer's time as Labour leader about to come to an early end?

    Keir Starmer could face a leadership challenge if he loses the Batley and Spen by-election to the Conservatives, Labour MPs have told Insider.

  • Trump abused power for revenge and personal gain. This can't be our new normal: Swalwell

    Trump ignored the rule of law, eroded nonpartisan safeguards and followed the dictator's playbook to weaponize law enforcement against me and others.

  • Merrick Garland Would’ve Been a Great Justice. He’s Not a Great A.G.

    Tom BrennerMoving Merrick Garland off the federal bench to make him Attorney General seemed like a stroke of genius at the time. He’d gained a reputation over more than 20 years as a fair-minded judge, liked and respected by all those who dealt with him. Who better to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer at this troubled time of division than a man whose ability to bind up the nation’s wounds had been tested in the courts of law?For Democrats, his appointment had the added allure of s

  • The US could be facing its worst drought in 1,200 years, and summer hasn't even reached its peak yet.

    The warning from experts came just as California's reservoirs and lakes hit record-low water levels and temperatures surged across the West Coast.

  • Usain Bolt welcomes newborn twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo

    The Olympic champion and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced the births on Instagram.

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR’s first Nashville Cup race, full results and recap

    Kyle Larson is tearing through the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins this season. He scored his third win in a row at Nashville.

  • Clippers push Suns, but Devin Booker's big game and another injury too much in Game 1

    Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers came up short as Devin Booker had a 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.

  • Former Star-Telegram baseball writer shares that she was raped by MLB player in 2002

    Kat O’Brien started working for the Star-Telegram in 2001 and was the lead Texas Rangers beat writer in 2006.

  • Taliban Mock Hasty U.S. Withdrawal: ‘Losers Never Look Back’

    John Moore/GettyKABUL—America’s war in Afghanistan featured all manner of bangs: IED blasts, car bombs, airstrikes, and the “mother of all bombs”—the most powerful non-nuclear ordnance ever used.Its withdrawal from the country, on the other hand, is being conducted with the feeblest of whimpers.For two decades, Bagram Air Force base was the centerpiece of the U.S. mission to clear out the Taliban and support the fledgling Afghan government. At its peak, it housed thousands of coalition troops. I

  • Prince Charles shares throwback Father's Day photo with Prince Harry amid reports that he won't let Archie become a prince

    Prince Charles told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to make sure that Archie doesn't inherit the "prince" title, said reports.

  • Duke of Cambridge kicks off half marathon at Sandringham alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte

    The Duke of Cambridge kicked off Father's Day celebrations by counting down to the start of a half-marathon on the Sandringham Estate on Sunday with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal trio arrived just before the start of the first-ever Run Sandringham, a community event aimed at raising thousands of pounds for good causes. William, George and Charlotte walked to the stage holding hands, before sending hundreds of runners on their way.