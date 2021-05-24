Thai villages isolated over variant find amid vaccine worry

  • A health worker administers second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Health workers administer shots of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for Thai citizens at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • A health worker administers the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center left, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, checks blood pressure before receiving second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Thailand

A health worker administers second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand placed barbed wire and checkpoints in several southern villages along the Malaysian border Monday after identifying a cluster of infections with a coronavirus variant that's believed to spread faster.

The lockdown came as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to assure people that his government could manage a recent surge as it is set to start a national vaccination campaign next month.

“Please understand that we can manage this,” Prayuth said as he received the second dose of his coronavirus vaccine.

Also Monday, the agency managing Thailand's coronavirus response reported 2,713 new cases and 30 more deaths. It raised the nation's totals to 132,213 cases and 806 deaths, the overwhelming majority of them occurring since April 1.

Bangkok reported 951 of the new cases, mostly bunched in inner districts of the capital, said Apisamai Srirangsan, a deputy spokeswoman for the COVID-19 response center. Many of the cases in Bangkok have been in prisons and housing barracks for construction workers.

In Thailand’s far southern Narathiwat province, security forces sought to isolate about a dozen villages where the variant first discovered in South Africa was detected last week. The person infected with the variant is believed to have crossed the border from Malaysia, which is also experiencing a coronavirus surge.

Thailand previously said it had found its first cases of the virus variant discovered in India, among infected construction workers in Bangkok. And a health official said last week 87% of recent cases in Thailand were from a variant identified in Britain.

Health officials worry the variants are more contagious and that some vaccines are not as effective against the variants.

The largest infection cluster was found in Narathiwat's Takbai district, where proactive testing was ordered, according to Narathiwat Provincial Public Health Office. It ordered a complete lockdown on the entire district, and in affected villages from May 23 until further notice.

Thailand will begin its national vaccination campaign on June 7 and hopes to vaccinate 70% of the estimated 70 million people living in the country by the end of the year. It has administered 2.91 million doses so far, using the vaccines from AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac.

Health officials have called on the government to diversify its vaccine procurement.

Recommended Stories

  • Clippers, betrayed by their biggest strength, lose Game 1 to Mavericks

    Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Dallas Mavericks role players outperformed the Clippers late to win Game 1 of the first-round series 113-103.

  • Lyles upset in Boston Games track meet

    Veteran US sprinter Isiah Young upset Olympic hopeful Noah Lyles at the Boston Games track meet on Sunday, romping to victory in the 100m with a time of 9.94 seconds.

  • COVID: 4 cases linked to new JEM/Westgate cluster; total 25 new cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (23 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,824.

  • Woman in viral video at MBS seen outside court without mask

    A 53-year-old woman who was seen not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) two weeks ago in a viral video came to court on Monday (24 May) without wearing a mask.

  • Grading the Boston Celtics Game 1 vs. the Nets, player-by-player

    It may not have been a win for the team at the final buzzer, but there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Of 36 new COVID cases in Singapore, 24 in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (24 May) confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,860.

  • CDC looks into reports of heart problems in vaccinated young people; India nears 300K confirmed deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

    India has reported more than 26 million cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Live COVID updates.

  • A 'verbal confrontation' led to a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left 2 dead and 8 injured, police say

    The victims include five men and five women, police said. Eight injured victims were sent to local hospitals. One is in critical condition.

  • Lil Nas X rips his pants onstage at 'SNL,' but it was still 'my favorite night of my career'

    Lil Nas X says performing on "Saturday Night Live" was "my favorite night of my career," despite ripping his pants while pole dancing for "Montero."

  • The red meat issue Biden won't touch

    The administration wants to dramatically shrink farmers’ climate footprint. But Biden’s top officials aren’t talking about serious changes to America’s meat industry.

  • Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge

    A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan after months of relative safety is intensifying pressure on the government to accept vaccines from China, as the island has vaccinated just 1% of the population with no immediate sign of new shots arriving. The Chinese-claimed island and Beijing have repeatedly sparred over the pandemic since it began. Taipei accuses Beijing of spreading fake news and preventing its full participation at the World Health Organization, while Beijing says Taipei is playing political games with its people's lives by refusing Chinese vaccines.

  • Tesla Accused Of Firing Employee To Cover Up Copper Theft

    A lawsuit filed by a former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employee claims he was fired because of his reports that copper was being stolen from the company's battery plant near Reno, Nevada. What Happened: The former employee, Lynn Thompson, says he was fired because the company's CEO Elon Musk and others in management wanted to cover up the theft of copper wire at the factory site, Bloomberg reports. Mllions of dollars worth of copper were stolen from Tesla's factory, according to the lawsuit. Thompson says he reported the copper thefts to Tesla's senior management, including Musk, starting in April 2018. He had noticed massive amounts of copper wire being lugged off from the site. According to the complaint filed in federal court in Nevada, in June 2018 Thompson was asked by Tesla management not to come to the factory after he reported the copper theft. He observed that people were loading copper wire onto a truck and moving it out from the factory. "Since this time, Mr. Thompson has learned that Tesla and Musk pressured contractor ONQ GLOBAL to stop allowing him on the worksite and subsequently end his work at Tesla because of the outside reporting to law enforcement and internal reporting to senior management," according to the complaint. The complaint asserts that Tesla feared the information would be leaked to the media and shareholders. Capacity For Trouble: Copper is a key part of sustainable technologies, including electric vehicle batteries, and will be of increasing importance to the automotive industry as it electrifies more vehicles. A recent report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) estimated the supply crunch the market is facing could help boost its price by more than 60% in four years. Given the metal's demand and rising price in the market, thefts of electric wires are likely inevitable as copper can easily be sold to scrap yards for good money. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Hints At Possible Dumping Of Tesla's Bitcoin HoldingsClubhouse Launches Android App As iPhone Downloads Plunge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taiwan says considering extending COVID alert level

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is considering extending its second highest COVID-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, the health minister said on Monday, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions. However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung also said an infection peak was registered last Monday and should continue to decline. "Judging from the trend of confirmed cases, it seems that the peak has reached a certain point," Chen said.

  • U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

    (Reuters) -Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

  • Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads no contest to child abuse over alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    In addition to probation, Smith will be forbidden from contact with females under 18.

  • SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

    Officials said evidence in the case showed the shooter, a white Rosewood, SC, woman, shouted racial epithets at the victims while shooting into their homes.

  • EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist

    Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet, which was traveling between of the bloc’s two member nations. The airline said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through the country's airspace and ordered it to land in the capital of Minsk.

  • Working for Marvel Comics is a dream come true for Malaysian artist Alan Quah

    Alan drew for various comics before becoming a cover artist for Marvel Comics in January this year.

  • Katie Holmes Channeled Major '90s Vibes in a Denim Skirt in New York City

    This look is giving us intense Dawson's Creek flashbacks.