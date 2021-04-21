Thai Woman’s Cat Allegedly Killed by Family in Brooklyn

Editorial Staff
·3 min read

A Thai chef is grieving over the loss of her cat as a result of a vicious attack by a family in Brooklyn on April 4.

The incident reportedly started when a 12-year-old boy allegedly pulled the leash of "Ponzu," who was being walked by Chanan Aksornnan and her boyfriend at McCarren Park around 5 p.m.

The couple was also walking another cat, a dog and a bird.

The boy allegedly snatched and pulled Ponzu's leash up into the air before dropping him.

The 3-year-old cat tried to get away, but the boy allegedly stepped on his leash.

Ponzu, who had a preexisting heart condition, reportedly suffered a bloodied back.




 











View this post on Instagram
























 

A post shared by Chef Bao Bao ( BAOBURG ) 💄🔪🇹🇭 (@chefbaobao)






Aksornnan confronted the boy, who then ran away to his family.

The boy's mother started berating the couple instead of apologizing, according to ChaRee Pim, Aksornnan's friend who recounted the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.

"You don't blame me, you're the one who was wrong. Why did you take a cat [for a] walk?" Pim quoted the boy's mother as saying, according to Newsweek. "This is what you [get] when you walk you f*****g cat b***h!"

The situation quickly turned physical. In a video, individuals from the boy's family can be seen assaulting the couple.

"They immediately began a verbal abuse which escalated into a physical assault. I got punched and kicked by three women," Aksornnan told Greenpointers.




 











View this post on Instagram
























 

A post shared by JKT (@theshakingfist)






Aksornnan's boyfriend suffered a broken nose from a punch and required emergency surgery.

During the altercation, Pim said their dog was harassed and the bird was punched.

The couple has since lodged a police report. Ponzu succumbed to his injuries and died in the park.

"We are traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken. Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans," the couple wrote on Ponzu's Instagram page, which has over 23,000 followers.

"Ponzu was one of a kind, special. We fell in love with him from the first sight," they added. "He was gentle, caring, loving, playful, and handsome. He was curious and loved outdoors. He was well travelled. And he brought joy and smile to millions across the globe."




 











View this post on Instagram
























 

A post shared by Ponzucoolcat (@ponzucoolcat)






The couple's surviving pets were also "traumatized" over the incident, they said. The case has been passed to three different detectives since its filing, according to Pim.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the 94 Precinct Detective Squad," Captain Kathleen E. Fahey, Commanding Officer of the 94th Precinct, told Greenpointers. "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the 94 Precinct Detective Squad, if they have not already done so."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged by the couple to contact justiceforponzu@gmail.com.

Supporters are using the hashtag #JusticeForPonzu on social media to share their distress and remember the feline.

Feature Images via ChaRee Pim (left) and @ponzucoolcat (right)

    Liz Truss has thrown down the gauntlet to her Australian counterpart over “glacially slow” progress in trade deal talks, as her allies urged Canberra to “show us the colour of their money”. The International Trade Secretary is preparing for showdown negotiations with Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, after he accepted her invitation to meet face-to-face in London this week. Sources in her department told The Telegraph that Australia needs to show “some serious movement on their side” to unblock negotiations on a free trade agreement, which are said to have stalled since Mr Tehan took up the role in December. By contrast the first four rounds of talks, led by his predecessor Simon Birmingham and Ms Truss, made “really rapid progress”, it is claimed. Canberra has been accused of being “slow to move on key UK asks”, including on sensitive areas in services, investment and business visas – particularly in legal services and management consultancy. These sectors are viewed as central to the British economy’s recovery from the pandemic. The UK also wants to see Australian tariffs slashed on Scotch whisky and cars, both levied at 5 per cent at present. By turns Canberra is pushing for bigger wins on agriculture, particularly lower tariffs on meat exported to Britain. A bilateral trade deal between the two nations is expected to boost UK exports to Australia by around £900 million. Mr Tehan arrives in the UK on Wednesday evening and the two-day dialogue begins on Thursday. He is expected to launch a media and PR blitz while in London. The source close to Ms Truss quipped: “She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours.” The ally said that Mr Tehan and Ms Truss have struck up a good rapport, but added: “He is inexperienced compared to Liz. He needs to show that he can play at this level. “Australia need to show us the colour of their money. They’re great friends of ours and talk a good game about free trade and wanting a deal, but they need to match those words with action.” It is thought that there is pressure on Mr Tehan to make a substantial breakthrough before flying back to Australia on Friday night, given the rare exception made for him to leave the country amid its strict closure of the borders due to Covid. British officials believe it is highly unlikely, although not impossible, that a trade deal could be clinched between the pair before his departure, but if the talks unblock the remaining issues, an agreement could be achievable within six to eight weeks. Ms Truss believes that in-person talks at the political level hold the key to finalising the deal. She successfully employed a similar tactic with Japan last summer, using “occasionally fiery face-to-face negotiations” with her Japanese counterpart to make headway over the most contentious issues. Annual UK trade with Australia is worth over £18 billion, with services accounting for 60 per cent. There is a wider strategic importance to a bilateral trade deal for Britain, because the Government wants to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – the £9 trillion free trade area in which Australia is a key player – later this year. Striking a UK-Australia deal would pave the way towards eventual British membership of the trading bloc, which is viewed by Whitehall as a crucial counterweight to China and its trade practices that are accused of distorting markets.