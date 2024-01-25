Thai woman faces jail after taking lion for a joyride in open-top Bentley

A drive on the wild side, the lion cruising around Pattaya in Thailand - X

A joyride with a pet lion cub in a convertible Bentley could land a Thai woman in prison for six months, officials have warned, after footage of the bizarre trip went viral on social media.

In a video shared online this week, a calm lion cub in a fluorescent yellow collar was spotted cruising through the streets of Pattaya, circling the white car’s back seat before settling its paws on the frame for a better view of the passing traffic.

The footage has caused an uproar in Thailand, sparking accusations of animal cruelty and questions around public safety.

“This is not right [or] responsible,” one person commented on the video. “If it becomes more dangerous, whether it’s human or animal. Who will be responsible?”

“I would have freaked out [if I was] with the kids,” said another.

According to locals, it’s not the first time the lion has been spotted as the luxury car lapped Pattaya, a beach resort 100 miles south of Bangkok.

But the latest excursion may well prove expensive – the animal’s owner is facing up to six months in prison or a fine of around £1,000.

Although owning exotic pets is not illegal in the southeast Asian country, officials said the legal owner – a Thai woman called Sawangjit Kosoongnern – had not received the necessary permission to transfer the lion from Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, to Pattaya.

“Therefore, Sawangjit did violate laws concerning the taking of a wild animal out in public and moving its location without prior permission,” said Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

“All wild animals are dangerous and have the potential to attack at any time. An individual can obtain permission to own a lion, but they must keep it in a specified location, not in a public area,” he added.

Lions are becoming increasingly popular in Thailand, according to the Bangkok Post, with 153 registered to 24 separate owners – including individuals and private zoos.

The local newspaper added that the Bentley-riding lion was between five and six months old, and estimated that it would have cost just over £10,000 to purchase the cub.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.