Thai Woman Punched and Robbed on Her Way to Work in SF Chinatown

Carl Samson
·1 min read

A Thai woman was punched and robbed in San Francisco on Tuesday morning.

What happened: The victim, identified as Mantakarn, was heading to work at a restaurant in Chinatown when someone attacked her for her phone.

  • The incident reportedly occurred on a train between the 16th St. and Civic Center stations of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).

  • The attacker allegedly said, “Give me your phone, b*tch!”

  • Mantakarn was punched in the face and then robbed of her device.

  • Two bystanders reportedly helped her after the incident.


About the victim: Mantakarn, who works at two different restaurants, was described as a very hard worker, according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

  • She is aware of the rise in anti-Asian violence and even “tries to look like a boy” to deter possible attackers.

  • In an update, Lim said the daughter of Vicha Ratanapakdee — the 84-year-old Thai man shoved to his death earlier this year — has expressed intent to help Mantakarn.

  • A GoFundMe page for Mantakarn is underway.


The suspect remains at large and BART is reportedly looking at surveillance cameras for more information.

Featured Images via Dion Lim

