Thai oil worker blows up warehouse because she was sick of her boss, causes $1.2 million in damages

An aggrieved worker in Thailand allegedly set fire to an oil warehouse where she worked because of her anger at her boss, causing it to explode.



Fed up: Ann Sriya, 38, was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras lighting paper and throwing it into a fuel container in the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Nakhon Pathom Province, Bangkok on Nov. 29, according to Newsflare.



The warehouse, filled with thousands of gallons of oil, soon burst into flames.

The explosion cost over 40 million Thai baht (approximately $1.2 million) worth of damages, according to the Independent.

Sriya was arrested soon after at her residence in the Sam Phran district, where Provincial Lieutenant General Thanayut Wuttijarathamron reports she confessed to the arson. She had also sustained injuries from the fire.

“She said her employer complained to her and caused her stress every day, and she did not expect the fire she started to cause this level of damage,” stated Wuttijarathamron.

Sriya had been working for the oil company for nine years and said the stress from her employer, Pipat Ungprapakorn, 65, drove her to cause the damage.

Over 40 fire engines were dispatched to contain the flames.

Sriya will continue to be held in police custody as officials investigate.





