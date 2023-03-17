ThaiBev Exploring Options for Spirits Unit Including IPO, Sources Say

Elffie Chew, Ishika Mookerjee and Anuchit Nguyen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thai Beverage Pcl is exploring options for its spirits business including an initial public offering in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm controlled by Thailand’s richest man has held initial discussions with banks on alternatives including selling a stake in the maker of the country’s best-selling liquor brands Mekhong and Ruang Khao, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private.

Deliberations are at an early stage and no final decisions about the spirits business’s valuation have been made, the people said. One person familiar with the matter estimated a deal could give it a value of at least $5 billion, while another pegged its worth at more than $10 billion.

There is no certainty that ThaiBev will proceed with a deal for the spirits business, the people said.

ThaiBev continually evaluates opportunities to optimize is businesses and regularly engages with advisers and banks, the company said in a stock exchange filing late Thursday. No concrete plans have been made in respect of a listing or sale of the spirits business, the company said.

The plans come amid ThaiBev’s struggles to bring a separate unit to market. In August the firm deferred its third attempt at a Singapore IPO of its brewery unit, citing “prolonged challenging market conditions” in a stock exchange filing. The company behind Chang beer was seeking to raise $1 billion from the IPO, which would have been Singapore’s biggest since NetLink NBN Trust’s $1.7 billion offering in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ThaiBev reported a 13.2% increase in revenue to 272.4 billion baht ($7.9 billion) and a 22.2% rise in net income to 30.1 billion baht in its 2022 financial year, as the easing of the pandemic and travel restrictions boost consumer spending, according its latest financial statement. The spirits business accounted for 42.7% of revenue and 71.9% of net profit, the statement shows.

The group is controlled by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is Thailand’s richest person with a net worth of about $14.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His supermarket and convenience store company Big C Supercenter Pcl is considering a Bangkok initial public offering of about $1 billion as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

(Updates with ThaiBev statement in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.