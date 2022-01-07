Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

Healthcare workers in PPE take swab samples from people for a rapid antigen test, in Bangkok
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.

New applications for Thailand's "Test & Go" quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.

But existing applicants can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, he said.

"We can still make changes if the situation improves, but for now we have to learn more about Omicron," Taweesin said.

Due to concerns over Omicron, Thailand had halted the waiver programme since Dec. 22 and also most of its "sandbox" schemes, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location for seven days but allows them free movement during their stay, except for the resort of Phuket.

But from Jan. 11, Thailand will allow quarantine-free entry into the country via the previously suspended sandbox schemes of Samui Plus, Phang Nga, and Krabi, Taweesin said.

Thailand would also lift on Jan. 11 an entry ban on people travelling from eight African countries it had designated as high-risk.

To curb local virus transmissions, alcohol consumption in restaurants will be halted after 9 p.m. in eight provinces including the capital Bangkok from Sunday, and banned in the country's other 69 provinces, Taweesin said.

"Social drinking is the cause of the virus spread. Measures to restrict this will help curb the spread," he said.

Thailand reported 7,526 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since early November and more than double the number on Jan. 1.

"If we just let it happen, cases could reach 30,000 a day by the end of the month," said Taweesin.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady poised to break Drew Brees’ single-season completions record on Sunday

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to add another NFL record to his collection. If Brady completes at least 16 passes in Sunday’s regular-season finale, he’ll have a new NFL record for completions in a season. The current record is 471 completions in a season, set by Drew Brees in 2016. Brady has 456 so [more]

  • People with Omicron don't gasp for air as much as with other variants, but are getting 'really sick in a different way,' an ER doctor said

    Omicron exacerbates other medical conditions and there's "so much of it," Dr. Craig Spencer, ER doctor in New York City, said.

  • Most people are still wearing cloth masks. Here's why that's a problem with omicron

    Omicron spreads more quickly and efficiently than other known COVID-19 variants, and that's why health experts recommend N95 masks, not cloth ones.

  • The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

    GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid

  • Young Mom of Newborn Abandoned in Freezing Alaska Is Found

    via FacebookAlaska police say they have found the young mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a cardboard box on a freezing street with a heartbreaking note.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday, adding that the “juvenile mother” was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.The infant boy was nestled under blankets in the box, which was left

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • This is the right face mask to better protect yourself from the COVID omicron variant, according to doctors

    COVID cases are hitting record numbers — on Monday, for example, more than one million new coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.S. alone —  with the CDC estimating that for the week ending January 1, 95% of new COVID-19 cases were the omicron strain. In fact, experts say cloth masks now underperform compared to some other types of masks like N95s, KN95s, KF94s and surgical masks, amid the latest surge, though it’s important to point out that any mask that fits snugly and covers your nose and mouth is better than no mask.

  • Omicron Has Slightly Different Symptoms from Previous COVID Variants — Here's What to Know

    Just because you haven't lost your sense of taste or smell doesn't mean you're COVID-19-free — it's just less likely to happen with omicron

  • HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

  • These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

    As the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, health officials say it’s time to upgrade your reusable cloth masks for disposable N95 or KN95 masks instead — which, of course, isn’t as environmentally friendly but will offer better protection for you and others around you. Personally speaking, I quite like the KN95 mask even though I was initially put off by the beak-ish silhouette. Once you’ve tried KN95s, it’s harder to go back to cloth masks (which always get damp for so

  • CDC says it won’t change definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters. Here’s why

    Data has suggested COVID-19 booster shots offer more protection against the new omicron variant than initial vaccination alone. But the CDC won’t be updating its definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters.

  • The Dangerous Liver Condition That's Rising Even in Non-Drinkers

    It's not just drinking that affects the liver. Other lifestyle factors can bring on dangerous Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Here's how to reverse it.

  • Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives

    There appears to be yet another layer to America's coronavirus testing chaos: People may not test positive on rapid nasal tests until after they're infectious, which would make the tests an unreliable measure of whether it's safe to gather.The big picture: Rapid tests have been hailed as a way to weather the Omicron surge without mass disruption to everyday life. But they've been in short supply for weeks, and now new research — along with loads of anecdotal evidence — suggests there may be sign

  • Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio unveils incredible bikini body while dancing with friends aboard yacht

    Alessandra Ambrosio has been relaxing in her native Brazil with loved ones, including her daughter Anja.

  • Rand Paul Comes Out as Pro-Omicron

    The anti-vax senator from Kentucky described the Covid-19 variant as "nature's vaccine" in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday

  • Op-Ed: I have COVID – again. Here's what I've learned about getting through the virus.

    We’re all trying to navigate the virus, how to live with it and with each other so let's offer less judgement and more open hearts, the author writes.

  • Right-Wing Podcaster Reportedly On Ventilator For COVID After Attending Rally

    Doug Kuzma posed with supplies of ivermectin, which the FDA and CDC have warned against using to treat COVID-19.

  • How to Get the Sleep You Really Need

    Sleep problems are a hallmark of modern American life—perhaps never more so than recently. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a third of Americans were getting too...

  • Crisis, what crisis? Florida Republicans deny Omicron is straining hospitals

    State becomes focal point of politicized debate over whether Omicron is dangerous enough to overwhelm hospital systems The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, speaks at a news conference, in September, at the Broward Health medical center in Fort Lauderdale. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP While Florida has experienced a record number of Covid-19 cases and sharp increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks, there is disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over whether the Omicron surge has actual

  • How to end your sugar addiction this new year

    The average American consumes more sugar than recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.