Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is seen in Columbus
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has granted emergency authorisation to Janssen, the single-dose coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, the country's health minister said on Thursday, the third vaccine to be cleared for local use.

Anutin Charnvirankul told reporters the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the vaccine, in addition to those of AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, which have already been administered in the country.

J&J's vaccine is called COVID Vaccine Janssen after the J&J unit that developed it.

China's Sinopharm and the makers of Russia's Sputnik V and are preparing to submit requests for approval, Paisal Dunkhum head of Thailand's FDA said.

Moderna has said it would submit an application for approval while India's Bharat Biotech is in the process submitting documents for vaccine registration, Paisal said.

Thailand, which has recorded just over 28,000 coronavirus cases overall, has administered about 100,000 doses of vaccines among medical workers and high-risk groups so far.

It's main vaccine drive is expected to start in June, using locally-produced AstraZeneca shots and it plans to inoculate half of its adult population by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • CanSinoBIO offered tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX: exec

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) has proposed supplying "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, a senior company executive said. China has four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for public use and pledged earlier to supply 10 million doses to COVAX without specifying the time frame of delivery. CanSinoBIO, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) have applied to join the initiative.

  • Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

    Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations. Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register to receive vaccines, of which 1.1 million doses have so far been administered in Singapore, with 310,000 people having completed the full regimen, health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media briefing. Singapore has been using vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, and has taken delivery of 200,000 doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech, which has yet to be granted emergency use approval by Singapore authorities.

  • Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, TV 2 reports

    Denmark will suspend its use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks pending further investigations into a potential link between the vaccine and blood clots, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources. Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

  • Tech CEOs back on Capitol Hill, this time to talk about misinformation

    The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter go before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee will see virtual appearances by Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, and Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey.

  • U.S. Senate panel to vote on Justice Dept nominees Gupta, Monaco

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to approve two of President Joe Biden's nominees for the No. 2 and No. 3 posts at the Justice Department, a move that will pave the way for Lisa Monaco and Vanita Gupta to receive a confirmation vote on the Senate floor. Monaco, who is nominated as deputy attorney general, is expected to receive some bipartisan support. Because the U.S. Senate is split 50-50 among Democrats and Republicans, the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Gupta's nomination could be tied.

  • Homan: The 'hurry' to undo 'everything Trump' has put the Biden administration in a 'crisis'

    Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), weighs in on the 'crisis' at the southern border amid a surge of migrants.

  • UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal 'wife beater' ruling

    A British court on Thursday refused Johnny Depp permission to appeal a judge’s ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had “no real prospect of success.” Two Court of Appeal judges said the Hollywood star cannot challenge the High Court’s rejection of his libel lawsuit against publisher of The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an article. The justices, James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill, said the earlier court hearing was “full and fair” and the trial judge's conclusions "have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law.”

  • Biden to tackle COVID, immigration in first White House news conference

    President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to lay out a new goal for U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 at his first formal White House news conference, where topics will likely include immigration, infrastructure, gun control and foreign relations. Biden, who has taken questions from reporters in other settings since taking office on Jan. 20, may face sharp queries on a recent rise in asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, plans to share coronavirus vaccines with other countries, and efforts to keep Americans safe from mass shootings. Just a few dozen journalists from news outlets selected by the White House Correspondents' Association will be on hand in the East Room, because of restrictions related to the pandemic.

  • Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

    Mexican prosecutors said Wednesday they remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said the Mexican government's medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines.

  • There's an unfamiliar feeling around the New England Patriots: desperation

    Bill Belichick turned his team into a winning machine by exploiting the NFL’s market inefficiencies. But he appears to have abandoned a winning formula Robert Kraft, left, and Bill Belichick have turned the Patriots into one of the 21st century’s great sports teams. Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP Bill Belichick’s response to the New England Patriots’ first losing season in two decades was always going to be bold. Maybe he would move up in the draft to grab his preferred quarterback. Perhaps he could engineer a trade for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford. But this? Handing out more than $160m in free agency in order to conjure up a competitive roster? It feels antithetical to everything Belichick has practiced and preached over the course of the Patriots’ dynastic run. Winning is a drug. And the Patriots are addicts. “We’re not in the business to be in business,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King’s Football Morning in America column this week. “We’re in this business to win”. Signing veteran players to big-time, free-agent contracts has long been fool’s gold. You only need your hands and a couple of toes to count the number of big-ticket signings that have really moved the championship needle. Sure, you can find excellent players. And yes, the best teams explore all three avenues – the draft, trades, and free agency – to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. But the key to roster construction is finding players at value. Penning, as the Patriots have done in recent weeks, a league-average player to a multi-year, free-agent contract way above the positional average does more harm than good (Hello, Nelson Agholor). Chucking money at the problem has never been Belichick’s way. Throughout his time in New England, he has waited for other teams to swamp the market with big checks before he hoovers up the afterthoughts. Daniel Snyder and Woody Johnson get to hold up the jerseys at press conferences; Robert Kraft gets to hold up the Lombardis at parades. “I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft acknowledged this week. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.” You can find some Belichick-ian logic in the new method if you look hard enough. The master strategist is all about targeting inefficiencies in the market. With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than 10 years, most teams were tight on cash. The Patriots, however, were swamped with money to hand out – the $69m in cap room they entered free agency with was the third-highest in the league. With little competition, Belichick could cherry-pick the players he wanted from the top of the market for the first time since he stepped foot in New England in 2000. By the time free agency is over, Belichick is expected to have handed out more than $170m in guaranteed money. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out, that’s more than Kraft paid for the team in 1994. It’s not that New England have never spent in free agency. But this time there is more than a whiff of desperation: there is a ton of talent among the new signees, but not much value. Even when adding big-money free agents in the past (Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore to name two), it was to supplement a roster that was built largely through the draft or with cheaper signings. And, except for the earliest years, Belichick was operating with certainty at the most valuable position on the field; he had Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady and the safety he provided are gone now, and the scattergun approach of this offseason is telling. For the first time since the midpoint of the Brady-Belichick partnership, the coach is using free agency to cover up a poor run of selections in the draft. Only 18 of the Patriots’ last 42 draft picks are still on the New England roster heading into 2021. A bulk of that, as expected, comes from the past two drafts. Only four players remain who were selected in the drafts between 2016-2018. To put that in context: there are as many Patriot draftees from those three drafts (four) on Miami’s current roster as there are on New England’s. Dig deeper and it gets worse. Of the 18 draft picks still on the roster, only six played more than 50% of their unit’s snaps in 2020: Isaiah Wynn, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and Deatrich Wise Jr. Of those six, two can be considered real difference-makers (Wynn and Onwenu), two as reliable starters (Winovich and Wise Jr) and two as solid depth/rotational options (Bentley and Dugger). Out of 42 picks, that’s an awful rate. To help hide the mess, Belichick decided to splurge on the veteran market. So far this offseason, the Patriots have added 13 players while re-signing a further eight. The signings cover each and every position group – including bringing back Cam Newton at quarterback rather than exploring other veteran options. There is a reason Belichick opted to spread the wealth: the team isn’t good enough. Last season’s 7-9 record was not just about iffy quarterback play, costly injuries, and Covid holdouts. The backbone of the roster was poor, and it was exposed. The fancy metrics paint a picture of a team more in line with those that finished with four or five wins rather than seven. Belichick’s response: I can’t solve this in-house; I’ll have to look outside. It’s not often a winning strategy. As Peter King highlighted in his column this week, here are the five teams that spent the most in free agency between 2017-2020 and their corresponding regular season record over that period: 1) Jacksonville, $494.1m, 22-42. 2) New York Jets, $463.0m, 18-46. 3) Buffalo, $457.1m, 38-26. 4) Detroit, $444.7m, 23-41. 5) Cleveland, $436.2m, 24-39-1. On the surface, it’s a who’s-who of the NFL’s joke franchises. The Bills stand out as the exception; the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott axis has built what looks like a sustainable winner in Buffalo. The Browns have improved over that timeframe, too, although the team’s best moves have come in the draft rather than spending money on free agents. The core issue with the Patriots’ plan: they still have holes at the two most valuable positions in the sport – quarterback and cornerback. Either could be addressed in the upcoming draft, but it’s asking an awful lot of a rookie to walk into the building at the level needed to compete for a championship, and Belichick’s recent draft record isn’t exactly sparkling. There are times to spend. You can make a better case for the Giants’ recent spending spree than New England’s. However delusional it winds up being, David Gettleman, the Giants GM, believes he has a long-term quarterback in Daniel Jones. If ever there is a time to bet on a young quarterback, it’s in year three, when he is still on a rookie deal. You understand the strengths and weaknesses of your most important player. You’ve been able to add more youngsters through the draft. By year four, the Giants will need to decide whether to hand Jones his fifth-year option or a long-term deal. Best to give him all the toys possible in order to accurately make that evaluation. So it’s easier to build a path to reason for the Giants spending $68m in 36 hours. For the Patriots, it feels like a franchise chasing its tail. Like a team trying to pay its way out of past mistakes. But Belichick’s career is on the clock, too. He is 68. It wouldn’t be a stunner if he walked away at the end of next season or the season after that. Winning one more title is all that matters, not the health of the Patriots cap sheet in 2025. History tells us that spending a ton of money on mid-career players in March leads to nothing but disappointment. And then you remember that we’re talking about Bill Belichick, the most ruthless exploiter of market inefficiency in NFL history. Maybe – just maybe – he will outsmart the room one final time.

  • Lakota activist: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

    When then-President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen saw an opportunity to further a goal of returning to Native American tribes control of land they once held. It would land him in jail, facing felony charges after he organized a demonstration to block a road leading to the monument, but it also made Mount Rushmore a focal point for that effort, known as the Land Back Movement. Now Tilsen, who heads a Rapid City, South Dakota-based Indigenous advocacy organization called NDN Collective, has a plan to make dramatic changes at Mount Rushmore by turning it over to tribal control.

  • Man entered Atlanta Publix with five guns and body armor, police say

    A suspicious package investigation later shut down the commercial area.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • North Korea Fires Off First Missiles of Biden Presidency

    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter loudly denouncing joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises that ended last week, North Korea has challenged President Joe Biden with the first missile tests of his administration.North Korea conducted short-range missile tests last weekend, according to The Washington Post, while the Biden team was in the midst of a review of North Korea policy. When complete, the review is likely to include demands for North Korea to give up its nuclear warheads and do away with its terrible violations of human rights—including public executions, torture and long-term imprisonment in a vast gulag system for those suspected of working against the regime of Kim Jong Un.U.S. officials confirmed the North Koreans had fired at least one, maybe two, missiles but did not say whence it was fired or where it landed. Nor, for that matter, did they identify the type of missile, much less say how high or how far it went.North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team BidenKim ordered the missile tests despite his recent focus on economic reform measures for a country hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and UN and U.S. economic sanctions. For weeks, intelligence analysts have reported activity at the North’s main nuclear site at Yongbyon, 65 miles north of Pyongyang, and also at test sites elsewhere.The report of the missile shots came after Kim exchanged messages with China’s President Xi Jinping stressing “the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves,” said Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency.That dialog followed contentious talks in Anchorage between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, foreign affairs chief of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Blinken faced off against Yang after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their opposite numbers in Seoul and pressed for much closer cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea on North Korea.U.S. analysts have long forecast that Kim would order missile tests to get the attention of Biden and intimidate President Moon, whom North Korea has excoriated in recent statements for bending to the U.S. by agreeing to joint war game exercises.Moon, opposed to a tough policy vis-a-vis North Korea, is pressing the U.S. to ease sanctions on providing food and medical aid to North Korea. The South’s unification minister, Lee In-young, according to Yonhap News, urged “humanitarian cooperation” in order to “substantially improve the North's human rights situation” and “open the door.” South Korea, he said, should assist the North "as much as our capacity allows."During the latest military exercises, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said it would be “a waste of time to sit with the U.S. as it is not ready to feel and accept new change and new times.” Meanwhile, she vowed her government would “keep tabs on all the ill deeds the new regime in the U.S. is engrossed in.”U.S. officials are not terrifically worried about tests of short or mid-range missiles, which North Korea continued to test while Donald Trump was president before and after his three meetings with Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019. The concern, however, is that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a warhead to targets in the U.S.Kim has not ordered a long-range missile test since November 2017, several months before engaging in talks first with Moon and then, in Singapore in June 2018, with Trump.Georgetown professor Victor Cha, who worked with the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency, told The Daily Beast that he doubted Biden would be interested in engaging in summit diplomacy with Kim, “especially if North Korea carries out missile tests.” It was not that Biden was “against the idea in principle,” he said, but talks “must be grounded in expert working-level discussions.”Still, Cha explained, “it would not surprise me if the administration authorized talks initially to take a pulse of what the North Koreans are thinking, and to avoid an early crisis as both Trump and Obama experienced.”The latest tests, short-range though they may be, may be a precursor of just that sort of crisis.“Pyongyang has typically engaged in highly provocative behavior such as a nuclear or missile test early in the new U.S. and South Korean administration,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the Heritage Foundation. “Pyongyang believes doing so provides leverage against their opponents, though it has sometimes led to a stronger policy response than the regime anticipated.”“Kim will try and do something to get Biden's attention,” Bruce Bechtol, a former intelligence analyst at the Defense Department and author of numerous books and articles on North Korea’s leadership, told The Daily Beast. “North Korea has done it with every other President since Clinton.” Bechtol also cited the possibility of incidents along the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas or in the Yellow Sea.Or, he added, the supreme leader may do “something we have not thought of,” a sardonic reference to numerous incidents over the years that have caught the Americans and South Koreans by surprise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • DC statehood is not a 'power grab.' It's about full representation and respect.

    While Republicans argue that Democrats are seeking DC statehood to cement power, the push for full representation previously had bipartisan support.

  • A paparazzi agency has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle to Meghan Markle

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the photo agency after its photographer took pictures of their son, Archie.