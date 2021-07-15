Thailand asks Astrazeneca to extend delivery timeline for 61 million vaccine doses

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has asked AstraZeneca to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from December to May 2022, Thai Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha said on Thursday.

The minister said AstraZeneca currently had the capacity to produce 15 million doses of per month at its production facility in Thailand and that capacity could expand in the future. The company has promised to deliver 40% of what is produced to Thailand, the deputy health minister said.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Ed Davies)