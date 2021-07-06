Thailand chemical factory fire out; health concerns remain

DAVID RISING
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Firefighters finally extinguished a blaze at a chemical factory just outside the Thai capital early Tuesday, more than 24-hours after it started with an explosion that damaged nearby homes and then let off a clouds of toxic smoke that prompted a widespread evacuation.

Little was left of the Ming Dih Chemical factory other than the twisted metal frames and charred remains of its warehouses that were destroyed in the explosion and fire, which broke out at about 3 a.m. Monday.

More than 60 people were injured in the disaster, including a dozen emergency responders, and more than 30 of them were hospitalized. One man, identified as an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed in the blaze.

Even though fire was entirely put out by 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters continued to douse water and foam over the site to prevent the highly inflammable chemical styrene monomer from reigniting. The cause of the disaster was still under investigation.

Authorities ordered a 5 kilometer (3 mile) area around the foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory, near Bangkok's main airport, evacuated as the factory burned, telling residents to avoid inhaling any fumes and warning that if breathed in it could cause dizziness and vomiting, and cancer in the long term.

On Tuesday, Attapol Charoenchansa, who heads the country's pollution control department, said teams were testing the air quality and water in the area of the factory, and were considering narrowing the evacuation zone to allow some residents to return home.

He cautioned, however, that if the forecast rain comes, it could wash the chemicals into water sources, which would be difficult to control.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he had ordered authorities to gather as much information as possible on the extent of contamination to soil, ground water, the city's drinking water and air so as to “mitigate the health impact in both the short and long term.”

“Although the fire is under control, our work has not yet been completed,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

In addition to the casualties, officials said shockwaves from the initial explosion also damaged about 100 houses and 15 cars.

Styrene monomer is used in the production of disposable foam plates, cups and other products, and can produce poisonous fumes when ignited.

The chemical itself also emits styrene gas, a neurotoxin, which can immobilize people within minutes of inhalation and can be fatal at high concentrations. Last year in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, a leak of styrene gas from a chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000.

The area around the factory is a mixture of older industrial complexes and newer housing developments that were built after the opening of the airport in 2006.

___

Associated Press writer Chalida Ekvittayavechnukul contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the use of jetpacks finally about to take off?

    Members of the public can now pay to fly through the air like a superhero.

  • Surfside residents and the condo association board fought over building repairs in the months leading up to collapse

    Arguments over the cost of necessary building repairs stemmed from a 2018 report that found signs of "major structural damage" in the complex.

  • Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

    A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations. Dense clouds of black smoke continued to billow from the site late in the day. Winds shifted and started blowing toward the city’s center, and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.

  • As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

    The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. With tens of thousands of visitors coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by the discovery of infections among the newly arrived team from Uganda, with positive tests for the highly contagious delta variant.

  • 'Felt like a bomb': 1 dead in Michigan explosion

    One man is dead and more than a dozen homes are damaged after a condominium exploded in a suburban Detroit neighborhood (July 5)

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 4 more bodies found after remaining section of Florida condo complex demolished; death toll at 28

    The death toll rose to 28 as rescue teams resumed search for survivors of the Florida condo collapse, hours after the remaining section was imploded.

  • ‘Por favor:’ Last words of one of six victims of Haiti plane crash, says U.S. missionary

    The bodies of two Americans, a Dominican and three other individuals on a single-engine airplane that crashed in Haiti late Friday were recovered due to the persistence of a group of missionaries and a pilot from Jacmel in southeastern Haiti, one of the rescuers told the Miami Herald in an exclusive interview.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Another scorching heat wave coming to Bay Area

    "There's going to be no escape in California, Nevada or Arizona from this heat wave." Another round of warm weather is heading to the Bay Area this week and ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to be really hot!

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • NZ farmer convicted for animal neglect after 226 sheep are euthanised

    The New Zealand farmer was found guilty of animal neglect after officials had to put the sheep down.

  • Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?

    DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to hit the Midlands. Here’s what to expect.

    No warnings or watches have been issued for South Carolina yet, as the storm could change in the next day or two.

  • Man hit co-worker's head with mallet for appearing nude at farm

    Angered with a co-worker who kept appearing nude at a fish farm where they worked, a man hit his colleague on the head with a mallet.

  • Time to reexamine Frederick Douglass’ ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’

    Delivered in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, on the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the preeminent abolitionist, statesman, writer and orator took the opportunity not to celebrate America, but to remind everyone that this nation is not a place where Black folks are free. Cutting like a knife nearly 170 years ago, Douglass’ words are just as relevant and resonating to what Black people are experiencing today.

  • Demolition crews bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo; search to resume overnight

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • A video shows an 88-year-old resident of the collapsed Surfside condo being reunited with the man who saved her

    As the building collapsed, resident Esther Gorfinkel said she wanted to take a break. That's when a stranger picked her up and carried her to safety.