Thailand cracks down on knock-off ‘elephant trousers’ flooding in from China

A worker sews clothing with the elephant print. The garments are sold for as little as £3.50 - LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Thailand has ordered ports to crack down on imports of knock-off “elephant pant” trousers from China, touting its copyright claim over the gap-year souvenir favourite.

Across Southeast Asia, Western tourists have long been associated with the brightly coloured trousers adorned with elephant prints. Markets across the region are crammed with the lightweight cotton garments, which are sold for as little as £3.50.

But vendors have raised the alarm about an influx of cheaper Chinese-made products, sparking concerns that local manufacturers will be cut out of the market. The clamour has been intense enough to catch the government’s attention.

“We have ordered the surveillance of elephant pants in all ports,” Phumtham Wechayachai, the deputy prime minister, told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the iconic designs are already copyrighted.

“If we allow foreign producers to produce it, it might impact the local Thai products,” he said, warning of the inferior quality of some imports. “Thai products are standardised. Some [imported] products are easily torn after using them a couple of times.”

The elephant print has become popular among Thai locals as well as tourists - LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Earlier this week, Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister, also added that Thailand has to act fast or “lose the opportunity” to maintain its domestic market.

The concerns come as the pachyderm print gains a new lease of life within the country, with stylish young Thais increasingly adopting the designs as their own.

“The pants are dope,” the 19-year-old influencer Dalintan “MoRich” Promphinit told AFP, having donned a bright yellow set on TikTok last year to the delight of his followers. “They’re not just souvenirs foreign tourists buy… Thais are rocking them too.”

Dalintan 'MoRich' Promphinit shows a video of himself wearing and elephant print shirt. He says 'the pants are dope' - MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP

Across Bangkok, it is no longer unusual to see locals wearing the garments, sometimes paired with designer bags and jewellery. The trend is such that several higher-end retailers have picked up on it, selling various trousers, shirts and shorts for upwards of £25.

Ivy, a 30-year-old marketing professional, told The Telegraph that she’s fallen for elephant pants because the light, soft cotton is perfect for the humid weather in Bangkok’s summer months. She now has four pairs of trousers, plus a pair of shorts and a beach mat.

“Elephant pants have become cooler and trendier because the pattern itself and the colour is a symbol of Thai traditions,” she said. “But they’re also a perfect fit with Thailand’s weather.”