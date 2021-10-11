Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from Nov - PM

FILE PHOTO: Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends an agreement signing ceremony for purchase of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine at Government House in Bangkok
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Thailand last year suffered its deepest economic contraction in more than two decades, with the key tourism sector still struggling.

Visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said in a televised speech.

More countries will later be added to the list, he said

"I know this decision comes with some risk. It is almost certain that we will see a temporary rise in serious cases as we relax these restrictions," Prayuth said.

"We will have to track the situation very carefully and see how to contain and live with that situation, because I do not think that the many millions who depend on the income generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment sector can possibly afford the devastating blow of a second lost new year holiday period," he said.

But if there is an unexpected emergence of a highly dangerous new variant of the virus in the months ahead, Thailand will act accordingly, Prayuth said.

Strict entry requirements and quarantine measures helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control until recent months, but the curbs saw arrival numbers plummet to a fraction of its nearly 40 million visitors in 2019.

Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year, an 82% plunge.

It started with a pilot reopening that began on July 1 on its most popular island, Phuket, which has been vaccinating most of its local population.

A total of just 100,000 foreign visitors are expected this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thailand also plans to allow resumption of alcohol sales at restaurants and to reopen entertainment venues by Dec. 1, Prayuth said, adding that the country will have more than 170 doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

Thailand has so far vaccinated 32.5% of 72 million people in the country against COVID-19 and has eased many restrictions in Bangkok and other provinces, where infection numbers have declined lately.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat ThepgumpanatWriting by Orathai SriringEditing by Kay Johnson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore to allow quarantine-free travel for UK and other nations

    The island says it is easing Covid restrictions, and will allow vaccinated travellers from 11 countries.

  • Singapore to allow quarantine-free travel from the US starting in mid-October

    Singapore announced Saturday plans to expand its vaccinated travel lanes to eight more countries, allowing vaccinated travelers to enter without a quarantine period.

  • Thai digital payments surge from pre-coronavirus level

    Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country's longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services. Thailand's latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting tougher restrictions in July and August that reduced mobility. The number of daily transactions made via the PromptPay platform currently averaged 28 million, which is "quite a big jump" from pre-pandemic levels, Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a news conference.

  • More Asian Nations Ease Rules; Merck Seeks Pill OK: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffMolnupiravir moved a step closer to becoming the first oral antiviral treatment for

  • Children aged 12 and below can travel into Singapore under VTL: CAAS

    Children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from VTL countries into Singapore from next Tuesday (19 October).

  • Fernandez beats 9th seed to reach 3rd round at Indian Wells

    Leylah Fernandez outlasted ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday night. Fernandez, the U.S. Open runner-up, fought off a break point in the eighth game of the third set for a 5-3 lead. Pavlyuchenkova held to trail 5-4 before Fernandez served out the match in which she trailed a set and a break.

  • Pent-up demand for international holiday travel meets COVID

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosIf you're traveling internationally this holiday season, make sure you know all the COVID-related requirements at your destination. Why it matters: International travel poses an increased risk of infection even for fully vaccinated travelers. If you don't follow local rules on masks, testing or quarantine, you could be forced to return to the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • ‘She’s a superstar.’ Letruska tunes up for Breeders’ Cup with wire-to-wire romp.

    Five-year-old daughter of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner captures $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland for sixth win in seven races this year.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is World’s Preferred Shot

    Countries from Latin America to the Middle East have lined up for the shot, driven by its effectiveness and ample supply, especially compared with Chinese and Russian rivals.

  • World’s Energy Chaos Turns Russia Into Top Emerging-Market Pick

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging energy prices are kindling bullish bets on developing-nation exporters, with Russia emerging as traders’ favorite investment destination.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have In

  • Sri Lanka president admits 'not delivering' as prices soar

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted his government is "not delivering" as shortages persist of food, medicines and other essential items because of a dire foreign exchange squeeze.

  • US Nuclear Engineer, Wife Charged Over Sale of Naval Secrets for Crypto

    It is alleged the pair managed to accrue a total of $100,000 in monero before they were arrested.

  • US asks Mexico to allow in DEA agents

    The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. (Oct. 9)

  • India’s latest rules for foreign tourists open the door to billions of dollars in spending

    International tourists visiting India brought in a sizeable $30 billion in foreign exchange in 2019.

  • Hiker found dead in North Carolina is not Brian Laundrie, FBI says

    Authorities confirm body discovered in Watauga County is not related to the case

  • Texas Toddler Found Alive, Missing For 3 Days

    Texas Toddler Found Alive, Missing For 3 Days

  • AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's atomic bomb and centre of proliferation scandal, dies

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised at home as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb despite admitting he was at the centre of a nuclear proliferation ring, died on Sunday at age 85. The nuclear scientist was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on Aug. 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, said the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. "He was loved by our nation bec(ause) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.

  • Evergrande punishes 6 execs who cashed out early on the company's investment products while it faces a $300 billion debt

    The executives redeemed wealth management products while the company said it couldn't repay retail investors on time, but have since returned the money.

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • Inter Miami provides images to support Neville’s claim that team was cheated of goal

    A day after Inter Miami coach Phil Neville slammed the MLS video review system, saying his team was “cheated” out of a goal in a 1-0 road loss against the New York Red Bulls, the club provided a pair of photos to support his claim.