Thailand hit with new flooding amid heavy rains

Reuters Videos

It's better known as the giant firm that makes many of Apple's iPhones. But Monday (October 18) saw Taiwan's Foxconn unveil its first electric vehicles. The sedan, SUV and bus will be made by its new Foxtron joint venture with Taiwan car maker Yulon Motor. It's all part of a bid to move beyond just making gadgets for other brands. Foxconn founder Terry Gou says it's a big day for him in more ways than one: "In all my life, 71 years, this is the best birthday present ever, a new era of environmentally friendly and energy-saving electric vehicles. For Taiwan, it is the proof of its real industrial power."The world's biggest maker of electronics for other firms, Foxconn admits it's a novice at EVs. But it's moving fast to catch up. This year it signed deals with firms including U.S. startup Fisker. And it enlisted Italian design house Pininfarina to craft the new sedan. Now it will be sold outside Taiwan by an as-yet unnamed carmaker. The bus will be sold under the Foxtron name and will start running in southern Taiwan next year. As for the SUV, it will hit the market in 2023 under one of Yulon's brands.