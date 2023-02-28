Thailand hosts thousands of US troops for annual 'Cobra Gold' drills

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Admiral John C. Aquilino speaks during a news conference in Bangkok
3
Kwang JirapornKuhakan
·2 min read

By Kwang JirapornKuhakan

RAYONG, Thailand (Reuters) - Thailand and the United States kicked off on Tuesday military exercises involving more than 7,000 personnel and forces from 30 countries, with the annual drills including a component focused on space exercises for the first time.

"Cobra Gold", launched in 1982, is one of the world's longest-running multilateral military exercises and the biggest in Southeast Asia, serving as a key platform for Washington to shore up alliances in Asia at a time of increasing competition with China.

After the drills were scaled back during the pandemic, nearly 6,000 U.S. troops will take part this year, Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, said, the highest number in a decade.

Speaking to reporters, Aquilino said: "we will conduct integrated ops across the land, sea, air and cyberspace with our partners."

The exercises, which will run until March 10, demonstrate how responding together would help "to preserve a free and open Indo Pacific, so that all nations can maintain peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Tensions have increased in the region between the United States and China over Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and over self-ruled Taiwan.

This year, the drills will include a space exercise for the first time, with a focus on understanding the impact of aerial phenomena such as solar storms on military operations, communication and satellites, a U.S. embassy statement said.

Military and civilian space agencies from Thailand, the United States and Japan will take part, it said.

Cobra Gold involves 7,394 personnel in total this year from 30 countries, with the seven full participants also including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

China, India and Australia are taking part in the humanitarian exercises.

(Reporting by Kwang JirapornKuhakan ; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: China 'very clearly' taken Russia's side in war, says US

    China has "very clearly" taken Russia's side in the Ukraine war by providing diplomatic, political and economic support, the US department of state spokesperson Ned Price said.

  • Philippine leader urges military to focus on South China Sea

    The Philippine president said the main mission of his country's military has changed to ensure the protection of its territory as disputes with China and U.S.-China rivalry intensify. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the urgency of shifting the military’s focus to external defense in a speech before troops Monday afternoon. The Philippines condemned the Feb. 6.

  • China may now have some doubts about ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

  • Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday her first visit to Ukraine underscored Washington's commitment to continuing its economic support for the country, as the din of air raid sirens echoed across the Ukrainian capital. Yellen said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the US has provided nearly $50 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance and announced another multibillion dollar package to boost the country's economy. Shmyhal offered thanks to the U.S. for its support and hailed Yellen as a "friend of Ukraine.”

  • Poland to transfer more Leopard tanks to Ukraine within few weeks, says Polish official

    Poland plans to transfer the next batch of 10 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine within a few weeks, Polish news agency PAP reported on Feb. 26, citing the head of the Polish Prime Minister’sOffice, Michał Dworczyk.

  • Cold War bunker a life saver in devastated Ukrainian village

    For a Ukrainian village devastated by war, Cold War bunkers built to withstand a nuclear attack that never happened have proven a lifeline for residents who have spent much of the past year living in them. Luch, a southern village, about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Kherson, was hammered by Russian fire almost from the start of the war when it ended up close to the frontlines. There, Svitlana Gynzhul is one of five people who reside in a concrete-and-turf bunker, accessed via a door on the side of a grassy mound that leads to a steep, dingy staircase underground.

  • NASA's IBEX spacecraft not responding to commands after computer glitch during 15-year mission to study interstellar border

    NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) reset its flight computer Feb. 18 and has been unresponsive to commands ever since, agency officials said Friday (Feb. 24).

  • California governor vows to change law blocking new housing

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he'll work this year to reform a landmark state environmental law that he says has been weaponized by wealthy homeowners to block badly-needed housing for students at the University of California, Berkeley. Newsom’s comments over the weekend followed a state appeals court ruling that found the University of California “failed to assess potential noise impacts from loud student parties in residential neighborhoods near the campus” as required by the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, when it planned new housing near the university. The 1st District Court of Appeals’ ruling Friday could delay the building of a complex at Berkeley’s historic People’s Park, which is owned by the University of California, Berkeley, for years or even decades, Newsom said.

  • China alleges US 'endangered peace and stability' by flying aircraft through Taiwan Strait: report

    China military on Monday says the U.S. “endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait” after it flew a patrol aircraft through the area.

  • NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.

    A trio of enormous asteroids, including two 'potentially hazardous' ones, will cross Earth's orbit around the sun this week, according to NASA. Here's what that means.

  • Girl Scouts injured after man crashes Tesla into cookie stand outside a California Walmart, officials say

    Two Girl Scouts and a 78-year-old woman were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to local outlets.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • From chaos to the brink of success for the Prime Minister

    The road to Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal began in a dingy conference suite at a Sharm el-Sheikh hotel and ended in the ornate splendour of Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

  • White House clarifies Biden's words that Ukraine does not need F-16s

    US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified President Joe Biden's comments on Sunday that Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets yet. Source: Sullivan in an interview on the TV channel ABC, reports European Pravda Sullivan reiterated that the White House is prioritising the immediate needs of this war and will continue to do so.

  • Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

    At this zoo in a central California farming community, the 32-year-old African elephant is key not only to drawing visitors but also to ensuring there are elephants for zoogoers to see in the years to come — a future some animal lovers want to avoid. Over the past year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been pulled into a growing global debate over the future of elephants in zoos. The zoo in Fresno, while beloved by local residents, has been targeted by animal activists in a report criticizing living conditions for the elephants and in legal actions trying to free them.

  • CIA director says Russia is offering to help Iran's advanced missile program in exchange for military aid

    CIA director William Burns said that the collaboration between Iran and Russia is "moving at a pretty fast clip in a very dangerous direction."

  • Iranian girls being ‘deliberately poisoned’ to stop them going to school

    A spate of illnesses among children are being caused by “deliberate poisoning” intended to shut girls’ schools, a senior Iranian official has said.

  • U.S. citizen killed as Israelis and Palestinians leaders vow to de-escalate violence

    Motorist who held dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship killed when attackers open fire at an Israeli car near Palestinian city of Jericho.

  • Steve Eisman of ‘The Big Short’ fame is buying bonds ‘for first time in a long time’. Says days of tech stocks beating market are over.

    Steve Eisman, of “The Big Short” fame,” says he's buying bonds “for the first time in a long time.”

  • Biden: "I'm a white boy, but not stupid' on Black History

    STORY: "History matters and Black history matters," Biden said to an audience of Black Congress members and government officials. Americans "can't just choose to learn what we want to know," Biden said. They need to learn "the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation," he said.His remarks from the White House's East Room come as some conservative Republicans, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are pushing for changes to the way Black history is taught in U.S. schools. DeSantis is a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024.Florida is also one of roughly 18 U.S. states that in recent years banned the teaching of critical race theory, a graduate-level concept that examines systemic racism.Last week, Biden convened families of people killed in hate crimes for a screening of the movie "Till," about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy whose murder in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement.About 50 million Americans, or some 15% of the U.S. population, identify as "Black alone" or "with another race," the U.S. Census Bureau said in 2021.Presidents in the past have often used the occasion of Black History Month to note the unfulfilled promises made to Black Americans.