Thailand isolates construction workers to curb virus spread

  • A lone worker stands on a construction site at dusk in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 25, 2021. As Thailand has struggled unsuccessfully to lower the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths during its third and worst wave of coronavirus infections, the government on Friday ordered the camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and other hard-hit areas to be shut for a month and the workers kept inside to help stop the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • A construction site sits empty in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 25, 2021. As Thailand has struggled unsuccessfully to lower the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths during its third and worst wave of coronavirus infections, the government on Friday ordered the camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and other hard-hit areas to be shut for a month and the workers kept inside to help stop the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Thailand

A lone worker stands on a construction site at dusk in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 25, 2021. As Thailand has struggled unsuccessfully to lower the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths during its third and worst wave of coronavirus infections, the government on Friday ordered the camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and other hard-hit areas to be shut for a month and the workers kept inside to help stop the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — As Thailand struggles to slow its worst wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced Friday a one-month lockdown of camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and nine other areas.

The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for seriously ill COVID-19 patients runs short despite the creation of several field hospitals. Prayuth said a proposal for a seven-day curfew for all of Bangkok has been rejected for the time being.

More details of new measures will be released over the weekend, the prime minister said, acknowledging that “people will have less convenience during this period.”

Construction workers will be isolated in camps in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces, and in the country’s four southernmost provinces, all virus hotspots. Prayuth said the Labor Ministry will provide living expenses for the workers, both Thais and foreign migrants.

Bangkok currently has 107 virus clusters, mainly in crowded communities and at construction camps, factories and markets, said Apisamai Srirangsan, deputy spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

She said it was a bad sign that 25 of the clusters have been active for more than 28 days.

Additional measures under consideration include closing off high-risk areas, isolating areas with people considered high-risk such as migrant workers, and limiting dangerous activities, she said.

The government is also mobilizing military medical staff and recent medical graduates from other provinces to assist in the Bangkok area. The military already has helped set up field hospitals.

Health authorities on Friday announced 3,644 new cases, bringing the confirmed total to 236,291, including 1,819 deaths, since the pandemic started. The most recent wave of infections which started in early April accounts for about 88% of the total cases and 95% of the deaths.

Officials said public hospitals in Bangkok currently have only 23 acute-care beds available for COVID-19 patients in serious condition, while private hospitals have 108.

Bangkok’s public Chulalongkorn Hospital suspended COVID-19 testing for four days starting Thursday because it has no beds for COVID-19 patients, said Thiravat Hemachudha, a medical professor at Chulalongkorn University. Health regulations decree that patients who test positive for the virus must be admitted.

Thailand has administered around 8.66 million vaccine doses, with around 9% of its 69 million people receiving at least one shot. Critics charge that Prayuth’s government failed to secure timely and adequate vaccine supplies. He says Thailand now has agreements that will ensure enough vaccine for about 70% of its population by the end of the year.

Authorities, meanwhile, are planning to go ahead with a plan to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without undergoing a 14-day quarantine that is otherwise mandatory. Thailand is anxious to begin the recovery of its lucrative tourism industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic and consequent travel restrictions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 56 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 753 new cases

    Italy reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 753 from 927. Italy has registered 127,418 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 306 from a previous 328.

  • Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

    A small group of Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military rallied on Friday near the American Embassy in Kabul, protesting the red tape that stands in the way of their leaving Afghanistan. The protest comes amid a push to get Afghan interpreters and others who helped the U.S. out of the country as American and NATO troops complete their pullout. Many — even those who have not been directly threatened — say they fear for their lives, despite assurances from the Taliban they would not be targeted.

  • The Miami condo collapse is a devastating reminder of America's artificial land problem

    Big chunks of American cities are built on man-made land that is a climate catastrophe waiting to happen

  • Study: COVID-19 could have been in China in Oct 2019

    Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that COVID-19 could have emerged in China as early as October 2019.That's two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan.The new study released Friday (June 25) estimates the virus had probably already spread globally by January 2020.China's first official COVID-19 case was in December 2019 and was linked to Wuhan's Huanan seafood market.However, some early cases had no known connection with Huanan, implying that COVID-19 was already circulating before it reached the market.A joint study published by China and the World Health Organization at the end of March acknowledged there could have been sporadic human infections before the Wuhan outbreak.Leading scientists continue to say that a lab leak can't be ruled out.Jesse Bloom of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle recovered deleted sequencing data from early COVID-19 cases in China.The data showed that samples taken from the Huanan market were "not representative" of the virus as a whole and were a variant of a progenitor sequence circulating earlier.Critics said the deletion was further evidence that China was trying to cover up the origins of the virus.Another study by Australian scientists published on Thursday (June 24) found evidence that suggested COVID-19 was already adapted to humans when it first emerged.It said it was possible there was another unidentified animal that served as an intermediary species, but the hypothesis that it leaked from the lab could not be ruled out.

  • Australian Woman Who Woke Up From Surgery With Irish Accent May Be Stuck With It for Life

    An Asian Australian woman who woke up with an Irish accent after undergoing surgery has been struggling to get her original accent back. How it happened: Angie Yen, who lives in Brisbane, Queensland -- and has never been to Ireland -- had her tonsils removed on April 19. “I was getting ready for a job interview and I was just singing in the shower which I normally do and all these words were coming out; all the sounds I had never heard of before,” Yen told The Hard Shoulder.

  • 'Single most qualified' mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video

    The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast.

  • Ashley Graham turns up the ‘heat’ in blue bra and underwear set

    The 33-year-old model can pull over any color.

  • New website ‘accurately predicts your risk of dementia’

    An online calculator that predicts a person’s risk of developing dementia in the next five years has been created. The site, projectbiglife.ca/dementia, is based on survey results from more than 75,000 Canadians. It takes into account age, lifestyle factors, weight and previous health conditions to give users a percentage risk of them developing the condition in the next five years. The scientific study by the University of Ottawa ran for nearly 20 years and each participant was followed for an

  • More than 50 infected with COVID in outbreak from summer camp, Illinois officials say

    Dozens of people are infected with COVID-19 after an outbreak at an Illinois summer camp, officials say.

  • New Study Suggests Yet Another Health Benefit Of Drinking Coffee

    If you love your daily java habit, listen up.

  • Only 6 weight-loss supplements have any evidence behind them, according to a new revie. Here's what they are and whether they're safe.

    A new review of research found a majority of weight-loss supplements are supported by poor evidence, but a few might have promising results.

  • ‘Jeopardy’ Apologizes After Fans Call Out A Recent “Inaccurate” And "Gross" Clue "Fail"

    Viewers strongly criticized the show on Twitter after the episode.

  • Israel says the Delta variant is infecting vaccinated people, representing as many as 50% of new cases. But they're less severe.

    With a fast vaccine rollout, Israel had thought it was freed of the coronavirus. Then the Delta variant came.

  • New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed

    A new study from researchers at Columbia University found evidence that graying hair is reversible, for some people, if they can de-stress. The post New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'I wasn't ready for this glow-up': Fans praise Tiffany Haddish after unveiling 40-pound weight loss

    "You're truly beaming in these photos."

  • Planned Parenthood reacts to Britney Spears' IUD allegation

    "Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you," the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood said.

  • Is Watermelon Good for You?

    Some love plump peaches. Others wait all year for cherry season. And you can’t deny the appeal of fresh berries. But for many people, watermelon is the fruit that epitomizes summer. It’s a staple...

  • Senate Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is planning an event to publicize adverse vaccine experiences

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, announced plans Friday to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the vaccine, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packer player.

  • Inside the extraordinary effort to save Trump from covid-19

    (EDITORS: This article is adapted from "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History," which will be published June 29 by HarperCollins.) - - -Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's phone rang with an urgent request: Could he help someone at the White House obtain an experimental coronavirus treatment, known as a monoclonal

  • TikTokkers Say Doing This with Your Tongue Can Tighten Your Jawline

    Mewing is a decades-old tongue technique resurfacing as a TikTok trend thanks to its double chin-fighting potential. But experts are more than a little skeptical.