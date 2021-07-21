Thailand to join COVAX, acknowledging low vaccine supply

CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute apologized Wednesday for the country's slow and inadequate rollout of coronavirus vaccines, promising it will join the U.N.-backed COVAX program to receive supplies from its pool of donated vaccines next year.

Thailand is battling a punishing coronavirus surge that is pushing new cases and deaths to record highs nearly every day. There is fear that the numbers will get much worse because the government failed to secure significant vaccine supplies in advance of the onslaught.

The spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus has exacerbated the situation, as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government seeks to buy vaccines to supplement the modest amounts it has on hand of Sinovac and Sinopharm from China and locally produced AstraZeneca.

In addition to failing to buy enough vaccine, Prayuth’s government has come under severe criticism because some studies show the Chinese vaccines are less effective against the delta variant than those produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

“I apologize to the people that the National Vaccine Institute has not managed to procure a sufficient amount of vaccines appropriate for the situation, although we have tried our best,” vaccine institute director Nakorn Premsri said at a news conference. “The mutations (of the virus) were something that could not be predicted, which have caused a more rapid spread than last year. The vaccine procurement effort did not match the current situation.”

He said Thailand is in the process of joining COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization. Nakorn said he expects Thailand will be able to receive vaccines from COVAX by the first quarter of next year.

Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that did not join COVAX. The government explained in February that since Thailand is categorized as a middle-income country, it would not get free or cheap vaccines from the program. It claimed it would have to pay high prices in advance without knowing which vaccines it would get and when it would get them.

“Buying vaccines directly from the manufacturers is an appropriate choice ... as it’s more flexible,” government spokesperson Anucha Buraphachaisri said at the time.

That explanation was later criticized when the government urgently imported Sinovac at a high price even though questions had already arisen about its efficacy.

Thailand planned to administer 100 million inoculations this year and has reserved 105.5 million doses from several companies. Of those, 61 million doses were to be AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand’s king, 19.5 million doses from Sinovac, 20 million doses from Pfizer and 5 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

Last week, however, new doubts were cast on the plan when it was revealed that Siam Bioscience is unlikely to be able to deliver its full share until May 2022 because of production problems.

Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said at the same news conference that Thailand is still negotiating with other vaccine makers to secure additional supplies.

“Our target to inoculate 100 million doses this year is still possible,” he said.

Thailand reported 13,002 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record, bringing its confirmed total to 439,477 cases.

It has administered around 14.8 million vaccine doses, including 10.7 million doses since June. Around 11.3 million people, or 16% of the country’s 69 million population, have received at least one dose.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

    Two prison guards have been taken hostage at a Swedish penitentiary, with officials saying Wednesday that two inmates have barricaded themselves in an area of the building along with their hostages. “This is a very dangerous situation,” the Swedish Prison and Probation Service said. The inmates broke into a guard room in one of the prison wards soon after midday and covered surveillance cameras there, it said.

  • Ash, slush envelop industrial Durban after S.Africa unrest

    Small fires still smouldered under the collapsed roof of a label-printing company in Durban, filling the air with an acrid smell of chemical combustion, days after devastating riots shook South Africa.

  • Global quest underway to speed COVID-19 vaccine trials

    Scientists are working on a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine efficacy that would allow drugmakers to conduct smaller, speedier human trials to get them to market and address a huge global vaccine shortage. Researchers are trying to determine just what level of COVID-19 antibodies a vaccine must produce to provide protection against the illness. Regulators already use such benchmarks - known as correlates of protection - to evaluate flu vaccines without requiring large, lengthy clinical trials.

  • Olympics-Surfing-American surfer shows off her Japanese in thanks

    Surfing gold medal hopeful Carissa Moore delighted locals in a small surfing town southwest of Tokyo on Wednesday when she gave a speech in Japanese to thank them for hosting Team USA's pre-Games training camp. "We love Makinohara, the waves were a little small, but the beach was beautiful and we had a lot of fun," Moore said of the town located about 200 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. Moore, a four-time world champion who hopes to attain gold when the sport debuts at the Tokyo games, studied Japanese for several years in middle school and high school in Hawaii.

  • Biden said COVID vaccine misinformation on social media is ‘killing people.' These are the biggest myths spreading online.

    Amid concerns about vaccine misinformation, here are biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and why they’re false.

  • Coca-Cola says ready to take on potential impact of Delta variant

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co is "well equipped" to manage a potential hit from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, its finance chief John Murphy told Reuters on Wednesday, after the beverage giant raised its full-year sales forecast. Some potential impact of the Delta variant was baked into the raised sales forecast, Murphy said, adding the company would look again to prioritize its product portfolio to bigger brands and focus on reinforcing its supply chain if the health crisis were to worsen more than expected. The fallout of the pandemic over the last year forced Coca-Cola to streamline its product range, with the company discontinuing its TaB diet soda and Coca-Cola Energy brands in the United States, and selling its ZICO coconut water brand.

  • Factbox-What is Britain demanding on Brexit?

    Britain is demanding the European Union agree to rework the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying it had considered taking unilateral action but would try once more to find a new relationship. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed to a deal in which Northern Ireland remained aligned with the EU's single market. But it created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, causing serious trade friction for goods and raising fears about the delicate peace in the province.

  • 'If George Washington came back from the dead': In new book, Trump brags that even a founding father might not have beaten him

    A new book from Washington Post reporters examines the failure of Donald Trump to handle the pandemic, racial justice protests and his election loss.

  • Merkel's allies face Katrina moment as floods rise ahead of election

    A disastrous wave of floods in Germany has presented outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with a domestic crisis less than two months before the election to choose her successor.

  • Cole Beasley now approves of COVID vaccines… if he can profit from them

    Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL's most prominent anti-vaxxer, now says he'll promote vaccinations if he can profit from them.

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Got Mic'd Up, and Her Banter Is Comedy Gold

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Soccer WNT (@uswnt) Stepping into frame while singing "guess who's back, back again," Megan Rapinoe walks onto the soccer field with a mic attached to her uniform.

  • We must renegotiate Northern Ireland Protocol, UK tells EU

    Brussels has been told to stop European courts overseeing the Northern Ireland Protocol and to renegotiate customs checks rules in a major intervention by the UK Government. Government ministers on Wednesday published their proposals to change the Protocol, which governs how to keep trade flowing on the island of Ireland after Brexit. Lord Frost, the minister overseeing Brexit-linked talks with the EU, and Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, made joint statements in Parliament on Wedn

  • Fans Can Expect A Focus On Sylvie's Self-Healing in 'Loki' Season 2

    As director Kate Herron hands off the reins, she sat down with ELLE to discuss the next chapter.

  • Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

    Vietnam has produced the first test batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm Vabiotech said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak so far. The first validation samples taken from the batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control checks, the fund and the company said in a joint statement. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing its worst outbreak, with a surge in daily infections to record levels adding to pressure on the government to shore up supplies and accelerate inoculations.

  • Covid: Ivermectin, milk among Indonesia's unproven 'cures'

    As Indonesia sees a surge fuelled by the Delta variant, misleading health claims are spreading.

  • Death for some, sunbaked cookies for others. We must get serious about the climate crisis.

    Scorching heat is making people sick. I am seeing them in my hospital now. To fight the climate crisis, we must invest in science – and believe in it.

  • Mets' Luis Rojas thinks he knows what's been wrong with Edwin Diaz

    Luis Rojas knows what's been plaguing Mets closer Edwin Diaz lately.

  • Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is now in 124 countries and will likely be dominant strain globally within months, says WHO

    The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, now present in 124 countries, will become the dominant strain globally in the coming months as it is rapidly outcompeting other variants, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

  • Analysis: Bucks GM Jon Horst, a champion from modest roots

    The Milwaukee Bucks had no shortage of them on their way to this NBA championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo, of course, tops the list. Mike Budenholzer is now a champion head coach after being a champion assistant.