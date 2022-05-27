Rice Giant Thailand Wants to Coordinate Price Hikes With Vietnam

Suttinee Yuvejwattana and Anuchit Nguyen
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand and Vietnam should jointly raise rice prices to boost their bargaining power in the global market, according to Thai premier Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a move that threatens higher food costs for consumers worldwide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Such a step will benefit millions of rice farmers in the two countries who have struggled with rising costs while prices of the grain have remained subdued, Prayuth’s spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement. Vietnam’s Deputy Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Tran Thanh Nam met with Thai officials Thursday to discuss a framework for cooperation.

The threat to boost rice prices from the two major exporters comes amid growing food protectionism and run-away inflation. There’s concern that India may restrict rice exports after similar moves in wheat and sugar, upending global food markets already roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While Thailand is not contemplating any curbs on shipments, it’s keen to milk the opportunity as import-dependent countries seek to lock in grain supplies.

“It sounds good to say that but it’s nearly impossible to implement,” Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said of the proposed move. “We are not the only two sellers in the market.”

There’s also the issue about quality that makes it difficult to control the market. Rice has to be sold shortly after harvest or its quality will deteriorate, Chookiat said. “The effective cooperation we can do with Vietnam should be in terms of improving production and transferring know-how.”

Rice has been the one staple grain that’s helping to keep the world food crisis from getting worse. Unlike wheat and corn, which have seen prices skyrocket as the war in Ukraine disrupts supplies from a major breadbasket, rice prices have been stable subdued due to ample production and existing stockpiles.

Rice prices will remain subdued because of abundant supplies with the world set to harvest record crops until 2023, said Jeremy Zwinger, chief executive officer of The Rice Trader, a researcher. While there has been some shift in demand to rice as animal feed, it wasn’t enough to send prices soaring, Zwinger said, adding supplies may ease once farmers start using less fertilizer because of high prices.

Thailand is the world’s No. 2 rice exporter and Vietnam is the third. Combined, they account for a quarter of global rice trade. India is the largest with a 40% market share. China, the Philippines and Nigeria are top importers.

Thailand’s rice exports are benefiting from a rebound in global demand as the pandemic eases and a slump in its currency to a five-year low makes its supplies more competitive. Shipments may reach as high as 8 million tons this year, up from 6.1 million tons last year, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters on Friday.

Thai sugar and chickens exports are also set to benefit from export curbs placed by India and Malaysia respectively, according to industry officials. The Southeast Asian nation “has excess supply of most foods we produce and we remain the kitchen of the world,” Arada Fuangtong, deputy director general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, told reporters.

(Updates with comments from association in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German judges visit Peru glacial lake in unprecedented climate crisis lawsuit

    Rising greenhouse gases have caused Lake Palcacocha to swell in size which makes the area at risk for a devastating outburst flood

  • 5 Reasons It Pays to Stage Your Home, Even in a Seller's Market

    Image source: Getty Images Over the past month, my husband and I have been on both sides of the real estate market. We purchased a home in another state and sold our current house. As both buyers and sellers, we've been reminded of the importance of staging.

  • Rouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus

    The rouble slumped around 10% to the dollar and euro on Thursday after the central bank lowered its key rate to 11%, the third 300-basis-point cut in a row, as inflation slows from more than 20-year highs. As the rouble continued swinging this way and that on Friday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the government wanted to avoid currency volatility, a sign that Moscow is not entirely comfortable with the rouble's seemingly uncontrollable moves. Propped up by capital controls, the rouble had artificially risen to become the world's best-performing currency so far this year until this week's slide.

  • Homelessness and 'the soul of the Westside': Stakes high in race to replace Mike Bonin

    One candidate would carry on the progressive ways of retiring incumbent Mike Bonin. But most others in L.A.'s Council District 11 say they would increase policing and remove homeless encampments.

  • UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

    The top U.N. human rights official said Saturday that she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet, who visited the northwestern region as part of a six-day trip to China, said the visit was not an investigation but a chance to have direct talks with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way for more regular interactions to support China in fulfilling its obligations under international human rights law. “It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she said in a video news conference before leaving the country.

  • How to negotiate increases in rent & navigate rising home prices

    CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the housing affordability crisis, as home prices are up more than 34% over the last two years and rent has increased almost 17% from last year. Schlesinger offers advice for renters who may have a lease coming up soon and for home buyers who are trying to figure out what they can afford.

  • US, Taiwan planning economic talks despite China warnings

    Two senior Taiwanese government officials on Friday told CNN that Taiwan and the U.S. are planning talks on trade and the economy despite warnings from China. The officials said that the countries could begin talks “in a few weeks,” with the goal of creating more significant trade and economic cooperation between the two. The meetings…

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil as Fuel Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe Russian grade of Siberian Light will be processe

  • China punishes local officials for falsifying economic data

    China has punished a number of local officials with demotions or dismissal for falsifying economic data, the country's statistics bureau said on Friday, as part of an effort to curb data fraud as the economy falters. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) found data violations in 2020 and 2021 after conducting inspections in several cities - Xingtai in Hebei province, Jiaozuo in Henan province, Bijie and Anshun in Guizhou province, the bureau said in a statement on its website. Authorities in Hebei have punished 45 officials in Xingtai after finding some of its data on industrial output, fixed-asset investment, wholesale and retail sales were "seriously inaccurate", it said.

  • EU Spares Pipeline Oil From Russian Embargo Plan to Break Logjam

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed banning seaborne oil from Russia while delaying restrictions on imports from a key pipeline in an effort to satisfy Hungarian objections and clinch an agreement on a stalled sanctions package that would target Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff

  • The Stock Market Is Having a Good Week. 10 Reasons the Rally Might Be Real.

    The S&P 500 is at a level that should provide some support against much sharper declines . Helping drive the gains this week has been Fed minutes, which created the expectation that the Federal Reserve won’t become any more aggressive on its plan to lift interest rates. The stock market has been rallying this week.

  • China criticizes US as tensions rise in South Pacific

    China on Friday criticized a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on relations between the world’s top two economic powers, saying the U.S. was seeking to smear Beijing's reputation. In his Thursday address, Blinken said the administration of President Joe Biden wants to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that the U.S. was “essentially spreading disinformation” and “smearing China’s domestic and foreign policy.”

  • Zelensky refuses to accept anything but full EU membership for Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again stated Ukraine’s willingness to join the European Union and said that no alternative option to joining the Brussels-based bloc is acceptable.

  • Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

    Russia asserted Saturday that its troops and separatist fighters had captured a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine, the second small city to fall to Moscow's forces this week as they fought to seize all of the country's contested Donbas region. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the city of Lyman had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and the Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war in the eastern region bordering Russia for eight years. Lyman, which had a population of about 20,000 before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, serves as a regional railway hub.

  • Ukrainian military hopes American weapons will turn the tide

    Russian forces continue to make significant gains in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, encircling key cities and taking more territory. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab met with Ukrainian troops on the frontlines, using American-made weapons that they hope will turn the tide.

  • Ukraine aide says any Moscow deal not worth 'broken penny', Zelenskiy says Russia officials powerless

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, adding the only way to stop Moscow's invasion was by force. "Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny," Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.

  • Lumber bubble 2.0 just burst—here’s when to expect the best deals

    Lumber futures are down 50% from their January high, and experts say it could be the end of the commodity's wild ride.

  • Amazon Union Leader Chris Smalls Leads Rally for Fashion Workers Act

    Smalls encouraged solidarity, pay and racial equity, and if need be suspension of services.

  • U.S. buys more Stingers after missiles' success in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army said on Friday it has awarded a contract worth $625 million to Raytheon Technologies Corp for anti-aircraft Stinger missiles in order to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine. The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries which fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukrainian troops in under fire city in a 'tough position', says military chief

    Meet Marina Ovsyannikova, Russia’s most hated woman Russia claims seizure of key Ukrainian transport hub Terrified Chechens flee to avoid Ukraine call-up Russian warship successfully test-fires hypersonic cruise missile Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast