Thailand to reopen for some vaccinated visitors on 1 November

·1 min read
Khao san
Foreign tourism, once an engine of the Thai economy, has collapsed

Thailand plans to end Covid quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from at least 10 low-risk nations from 1 November, officials say.

PM Prayuth Chan-ocha admitted that "this decision comes with some risk" - but it is seen as a key step to revive the country's collapsed tourism sector.

The 10 nations seen as low risk include the UK, China, Germany and the US.

Mr Prayuth said Thailand would also allow entertainment venues to reopen on 1 December and permit alcohol sales.

He added that the authorities were planning to open Thailand for more countries on that date.

Mr Prayuth's comments came in a televised address on Monday.

Referring to visitors from 10 low-risk nations, he stressed that "when they arrive, they should present a [negative] Covid test... and test once again upon arrival".

If the second test is also negative, any visitor from those countries "can travel freely like Thais", the prime minister said.

But he warned that the government would act decisively if there were to be a spike in infections or an emergence of a highly contagious variant of Covid-19.

It is estimated that Thailand - popular for its sandy beaches and non-stop nightlife - lost about $50bn (£37bn) in tourism revenue in 2020.

Just over 70,000 visitors came into the country in the first eight months of this year, compared with 40 million in the whole of 2019.

Thailand has reported more than 1.7 million confirmed Covid cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 18,000 deaths, according to America's Johns Hopkins University.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thai prime minister plans to drop required virus quarantines

    Thailand plans to no longer require international visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to quarantine beginning next month if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the prime minister said Monday. In a televised speech, Prayuth Chan-ocha said the first group would include arrivals from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States. Thailand’s economy has been badly hurt by the losses suffered by its huge tourism industry after most foreign visitors were barred in April last year.

  • Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from Nov - PM

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy. Thailand last year suffered its deepest economic contraction in more than two decades, with the key tourism sector still struggling. Visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said in a televised speech.

  • German SPD expects to lead new coalition this year as talks deepen

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Social Democrats began in-depth exploratory coalition talks on Monday with two smaller parties and expressed confidence that the three would form a new government this year following an inconclusive national election. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly beat the conservatives, whose outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has governed since 2005, in the Sept. 26 federal ballot, but did not win a majority. The SPD is seeking to form a coalition with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), which finished third and fourth respectively in the election.

  • Pent-up demand for international holiday travel meets COVID

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosIf you're traveling internationally this holiday season, make sure you know all the COVID-related requirements at your destination. Why it matters: International travel poses an increased risk of infection even for fully vaccinated travelers. If you don't follow local rules on masks, testing or quarantine, you could be forced to return to the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • Thai digital payments surge from pre-coronavirus level

    Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country's longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services. Thailand's latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting tougher restrictions in July and August that reduced mobility. The number of daily transactions made via the PromptPay platform currently averaged 28 million, which is "quite a big jump" from pre-pandemic levels, Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a news conference.

  • India’s latest rules for foreign tourists open the door to billions of dollars in spending

    International tourists visiting India brought in a sizeable $30 billion in foreign exchange in 2019.

  • Person dead following exchange of gunfire with Baltimore County police after alleged robbery in Woodlawn

    Baltimore County police officials say at least one person who exchanged gunfire with officers is dead after authorities responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Woodlawn area early Monday morning. Just after 2 a.m. officers were sent to the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road for an armed robbery, authorities said. Police said Monday morning that a preliminary investigation showed at least one ...

  • 2021 CJ Cup odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

    Feeling lucky this week?

  • China says it carried out beach landing drills in province opposite Taiwan

    China's military said on Monday it had carried out beach landing and assault drills in the province directly across the sea from Taiwan, though it did not link the exercises to current tensions with Taipei. Democratically ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of stepped-up military and political pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-defence-minister-says-china-will-have-ability-mount-full-scale-invasion-2021-10-06 from Beijing to force it to accept Chinese rule, including massed air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. The official People's Liberation Army Daily newspaper, in a brief report on its Weibo microblogging account, said the drills had been carried out "in recent days" in the southern part of Fujian province.

  • The best places in the US to travel in an RV, according to a couple who drove one through 48 states

    Yosemite, Zion, and Rocky Mountain national parks are some of the hot spots, but the Bennetts also list off-beat stops like the Prada in Marfa, Texas.

  • This Celeb-loved California Resort Has Dreamy Private Cottages With Outdoor Showers

    San Ysidro Ranch has 38 beautiful vine-covered cottages for a secluded, romantic getaway.

  • Huntington Beach boomed thanks to oil. Now, many see it as blighted barrier to future

    Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.

  • Jerry West ‘can’t believe’ Suns, Kings, Hawks didn’t get Luka Doncic in draft

    Jerry West was running the Lakers' front office when they got Kobe Bryant with the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • GitLab IPO: 5 things to know about the all-remote software company that could be valued at more than $8 billion

    GitLab Inc. is expected to price its shares and begin trading on the Nasdaq in the coming week in what has been an extraordinarily busy year of initial public offerings.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • MLB Team Roundup: Minnesota Twins

    Matthew Pouliot takes a look at the disaster that was the Twins' 2021 campaign and wonders what's in store for next year. (Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports)

  • I work on cruise ships. Here's what it's really like living on board, from windowless cabins to crew parties.

    From sharing 120-square-foot cabins to partying at the crew bar, here's an inside look at what living on a ship is like, per a longtime employee.

  • Here's what to do if your Southwest Airlines flight is canceled, as the airline eliminates hundreds of more flights on Monday

    Airline passengers have rights when flights are canceled and it can mean the difference between getting stranded and getting home.