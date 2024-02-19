Thailand PM’s Rate-Cut Case Gets Boost From GDP Growth Miss

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew slower than expected in the fourth quarter, hurt by weaker consumption and investment, bolstering the case for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to ring up his calls on the central bank to cut rates.

Gross domestic product in the three months through December rose 1.7% from a year earlier, well below the 2.6% median growth estimate in a Bloomberg survey, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday.

The economy expanded 1.9% for the full year of 2023, slower than the revised 2.5% pace in 2022 and the 2.2% median estimate of analysts. Output shrank 0.6% quarter-on-quarter against a forecast 0.1% drop.

Srettha has repeatedly asked the central bank to cut borrowing costs that are at a decade high, as he pushes for $14-billion in cash handouts to citizens to boost consumption in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. The Bank of Thailand, which earlier this month defied Srettha’s call to cut the policy rate from 2.5%, recently said monetary easing will depend on evidence of lingering economic weakness.

Exports growth has remained stagnant in low single digits, while tourism — the only growth engine firing strong for now — has failed to deliver any significant boost to growth because of thrifty travelers. Although BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has previously flagged the declining levels of spending by foreign visitors in the tourism-reliant economy, high household debt levels are a deterrent to any premature easing of rates.

“Monetary policy should step in to help support the economy more going forward, especially interest rates,” Danucha Pichayanan, the head of the NESDC said at the GDP briefing. “Lowering rates depends on the BOT’s decision. Personally, I think the central bank should seriously consider this option,” Danucha said.

The NESDC slashed its 2024 GDP growth estimate to 2.2%-3.2% from 2.7%-3.7% previously. Private consumption is forecast to dive to 3% in 2024 from 7.1% last year, a worse forecast than the 3.2% set in November. While the estimate for foreign tourist arrivals was kept at 35 million for this year, tourism revenue is seen at a lower 1.22 trillion baht ($34 billion) from 1.3 trillion baht prior. Headline inflation is seen to average 0.9%-1.9% this year.

The disappointing growth will likely spur near-term dovish bets for the BOT as it assesses its next move in April. It could also add fuel to the government’s push for cash handouts for 50 million citizens, which the Thai premier said will lift the economy out of its decade of sub-2% growth rates.

Thailand is currently witnessing a spell of disinflation, with consumer prices printing negative for four months since October. Factory output has shrunk for 15 months in a row as exports took a knock due to sluggish demand for automobiles, electronics and other products.

“The last meeting saw BOT’s split decision to hold,” Jitra Amornthum, an analyst at Finansia Syrus Securities Pcl said. “With the weak GDP data, there is rising expectation that it should be time for lower interest rates to help the economy,” Jitra said. While the BOT kept the rate steady on Feb. 7, the 5-2 vote — with the minority calling for a quarter-point cut — was the first divided outcome in nine meetings.

The central bank should also consider lowering the net interest margin for some sensitive groups and small businesses, as well as reduce the minimum repayment rate for credit cards, Danucha said.

The baht pared some of its gains after Thailand’s disappointing GDP print. The currency was up 0.1% against the dollar at 35.958 following the data release, after strengthening as much as 0.3% earlier.

The Thai currency has gone from being the best performer in Asia in the final quarter of 2023 to the second-worst this year. Investors have continued to shun Thai assets more than its regional peers, pulling out about $1.5 billion from the nation’s stock and bond markets so far in 2024.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Pathom Sangwongwanich, Anuchit Nguyen, Janine Phakdeetham and Cecilia Yap.

(Updates throughout with government and analysts comments.)

