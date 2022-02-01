Thailand Set for Rush of Tourists With Quarantine-Free Visas

Thailand Set for Rush of Tourists With Quarantine-Free Visas
Suttinee Yuvejwattana and Prim Chuwiruch
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand expects to welcome hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers a month with the kickoff of a quarantine-free visa program that’s set to serve as a model for tourism-reliant countries balancing safe border reopenings with economic revival.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Starting Tuesday, visitors of any nationality can apply for quarantine-free entry into Thailand, provided they are fully vaccinated. The government expects between 200,000 and 300,000 travelers to take advantage of the so-called Test & Go program in February alone, with the numbers expected to swell in the following months.

The wider reopening -- a previous quarantine-free program was restricted to visitors from only about 60 countries -- is part of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s push to adopt a “living with the Covid strategy” to rescue the pandemic-battered economy. About a fifth of gross domestic product before the virus came from tourism-related activities.

Thailand moved up 18 places in Bloomberg’s latest Covid resiliency ranking with its ramp-up in vaccinations and taming of the omicron-fueled outbreak.

“It’s a fine balance between tourism recovery and public health,” said Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association. “We have to create confidence among the Thai society as there’s still a large group of people hesitant about foreign travelers. If other nations are still hesitant they can come and look at the Thai Test & Go model.”

Prayuth’s government expects 5 million foreign visitors this year, with the majority of arrivals expected from Europe and the U.S., and the numbers may reach 9 million if Chinese and Indian tourists return, according to spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The outlook will remain hazy for the next few month, especially in terms of attracting travelers from China, the biggest group of visitors to Thailand before Covid, according to Tim Leelahaphan, a Bangkok-based economist at Standard Chartered Plc. Still, the reopening should help Thailand swing back to a current-account surplus of about 1.5% of GDP this year, although the level will be below the average before the pandemic, he said in a report.

Thailand has experimented with several plans over the past two years to revive the travel sector, which attracted 40 million foreign tourists and generated more than $60 billion in 2019. About 350,000 visitors took advantage of the first phase of the Test & Go program before it was suspended in late December to prevent the spread of omicron variant.

“Thailand is among the world’s top tourist destinations because of all the beautiful attractions and the value for money,” said Burin Adulwattana, chief economist at Bangkok Bank Pcl. “But the government should try to instill confidence among travelers that the policies won’t change again.”

(Updates with comment from hotel association president in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch the U.S. men's national team vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier

    The USMNT travels to Ontario to face Canada in a below-freezing World Cup Qualifier. The two nations tied 1-1 at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 5.

  • ‘SNL’: Russia Disinformation Campaign Ropes in Neil Young, Aaron Rodgers

    President Biden faces the meme war at the heart of the escalating Ukraine situation in cold open

  • Japan's top currency diplomat says weak yen has merits and demerits for economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said a weak yen has both merits and demerits for the economy due to the country's changing export patterns and increasing reliance on imports. The remark underscores how a weak yen has become a tricky political issue for Japan's finance ministry, which has historically focused on preventing a strong currency from hurting the country's export sector. On recent yen moves against the dollar, Kanda said the currency pair now appeared to be "lacking a clear sense of direction", having risen steadily last year.

  • How the USMNT's first World Cup qualifying loss to Canada in decades unraveled in 10 seconds

    Who was to blame for the goal that cost the U.S. in its loss to Canada? A goalkeeper and, perhaps, freezing temperatures.

  • Tottenham are big winners of January window

    Tottenham put themselves in a great position with their business in January, but which clubs could have done more to improve?

  • COVID cases rise in China days ahead of Olympic Winter Games

    ABC’s foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli is in Beijing discussing the quarantine process and what to expect for the opening ceremonies on Friday

  • Bengals fans in Australia prepare for Sunday's game

    Bengals fans in Australia are gearing up for the big game.

  • Winter storm heads to Kansas City, but today, the Chiefs will play under sunny skies

    The weather for the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City is expected to be in the mid-40s with clear skies.

  • Winter Storm this week

    Winter Storm this week

  • China's most used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study

    China's two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm, were shown to be effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a study based on real-world data in the country showed on Tuesday. The two vaccines were 52% effective against Delta infection and 60% for symptomatic disease, researchers wrote in a peer-reviewed paper. The study did not generate sufficient data to deliver effectiveness readings for the two vaccines separately or by age groups, researchers from a local disease control authority and two Chinese universities said in a paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

  • Pakistani court acquits TV mogul in tax evasion case

    A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations in a 35-year-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested in 2020 after authorities accused him of purchasing government land more than three decades ago in violation of rules. Rehman, who has denied the charge, was acquitted by the court on Monday, according to Rana Jawad, a senior official at Rehman's Geo News TV station.

  • U.S. states, other nations back Mexico's lawsuit against gun makers

    Thirteen U.S. states and two Latin America and Caribbean nations on Monday threw their support behind a lawsuit from Mexico that accuses several major U.S. gun makers of facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The states and the countries of Antigua and Barbuda and Belize filed separate briefs urging a federal judge in Boston to not dismiss Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against companies including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co.

  • Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in Associated Press Poll

    The Vols (14-6, 5-3 SEC) slid to No. 22 after losing at Texas on Saturday and beating Florida on Jan. 26.

  • Pence chief of staff Marc Short questioned by Jan. 6 committee

    Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has answered questions from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, two sources familiar with the deposition told ABC News. Short's decision to answer questions from committee investigators rather than fight the subpoena issued to him is the latest reminder that several key players close to former President Donald Trump are quietly cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigation. In the six months since it was created, the select committee has interviewed more than 350 witnesses, received more than 300 substantive tips and issued more than 50 subpoenas -- for phone and email records, Trump administration documents, witness testimony and bank records, according to the committee's public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.

  • Canadian Conservative leader faces revolt by his lawmakers

    The leader of Canada’s Conservative party is facing a revolt by his party’s lawmakers and could be ousted as soon as Wednesday. If successful, he would be the third main political rival Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has helped bring down. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, who angered some by trying to move the party more toward the center, said late Monday that lawmakers of his party have a choice between extremism or inclusion that better reflects the Canada of 2022.

  • Biden to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally

    President Biden announced Monday he will inform Congress of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally "to reflect the importance of our relationship."Why it matters: The designation "provides foreign partners with certain benefits in the areas of defense trade and security cooperation," according to the State Department, and will entitle Qatar to a special status shared by just 16 other countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Relations

  • SpaceX launches into stunning skies on fifth try, lands at Cape Canaveral

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket finally broke a scrub streak on Monday, vaulting an Earth observation satellite into skies so clear that the entire process from launch to landing back at Cape Canaveral was visible.

  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The "Work" singer revealed her growing baby bump during a stroll with her boyfriend, less than one year after confirming their romance.

  • Macau Legend Plunges After CEO Arrested in Junket Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau Legend Development Ltd. tumbled to the lowest on record after its former chief executive officer was arrested as a crackdown on junkets sweeps through the world’s biggest gaming hub.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Cost

  • JetBlue Bets on a Strong Demand Recovery Soon

    The low-fare airline hasn't returned to profitability yet, but management is confident that the tide is about to turn.