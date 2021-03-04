Push to End Tourist Quarantines in Thailand as Shots Rolled Out

1 / 3

Push to End Tourist Quarantines in Thailand as Shots Rolled Out

Randy Thanthong-Knight
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

One of the most tourism-dependent countries in the world, Thailand is eyeing plans for vaccine passports and quarantine waivers as the global Covid-19 inoculation drive gathers pace.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha this week ordered officials to look into vaccine certificates for international travel after signaling the nation -- famed for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture -- is open to scrapping the two-week quarantine for inoculated visitors. The local tourism industry wants mandatory quarantines to be lifted from as early as July 1 so it can open to potentially millions of vaccinated tourists.

A successful reopening by Thailand could spur other tourism-reliant nations to follow suit, as countries like the U.K. set out ambitious timelines for easing restrictions on their populations and resuming international travel. While the World Health Organization warned this week about the risks of loosening up too fast, places like Thailand -- which saw almost 40 million overseas visitors in 2019 -- are seeing long-lasting damage to their economies with global travel paralyzed and borders closed a year into the pandemic.

“A gradual reopening, with the appropriate cautionary steps taken, will undoubtedly save businesses, jobs and bolster the economy,” said John Blanco, general manager at luxury hotel Capella Bangkok, in Thailand’s capital. “Given the building global momentum of vaccination, it would make sense to begin planning for the necessary steps.”

Thailand’s central bank says tourism, which accounted for about a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product pre-pandemic, is key to returning Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy to growth. Thailand’s GDP contracted 6.1% in 2020, the most this century.

Despite a flare-up in infections earlier this year, Thailand has largely contained Covid-19, with just 85 deaths over the course of the pandemic. The country needs to balance keeping the virus out and protecting the local population with countering the economic hit. While it’s already made some efforts to reopen borders to foreign tourists, strict quarantine rules have kept most away.

William Heinecke, chairman of Minor International Pcl, which operates 500 hotels worldwide, is leading a campaign to petition the Thai government to reopen the borders from the third quarter after the pandemic forced hundreds of hotels and tourism businesses to close.

“The current situation is unsustainable,” says the online petition, which got almost 7,500 signatories in three days. “The July 1 reopening would be a strategic opportunity for Thailand to show a leadership role among Asian countries and prepare the way for a solid recovery of the Thai economy in 2022.”

Prime Minister Prayuth has cautioned against rushing to issue vaccine passports and wants more coordination with other countries.

On track to have vaccinated most of its population soon, Israel is making deals to allow its citizens to travel to a number of countries, including Greece. While months away from issuing them, the European Union is also prioritizing immunity certificates, and Britain is expected to conclude a review of “Covid status certification,” but only by June 21. Europeans, including people from the U.K., made up 16% of the foreign tourists into Thailand in 2019.

The country started to roll out vaccines this week and aims to inoculate 50% of its population by the end of this year. There are also plans to distribute vaccines in tourist hotspots such as Phuket and Koh Samui in preparation for a wider reopening.

The government eased curbs on businesses and travel after bringing the recent virus resurgence under control. But having skipped a nationwide lockdown to tackle the resurgence, Thailand may not return to zero cases anytime soon, according to Thira Woratanarat, an associate professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.

“Figuring out how to reopen for tourists is as important as planning vaccine distribution,” said Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at Bank of Ayudhya Pcl. “The sooner the country can reopen for tourists, the sooner the recovery.”

“The second wave just delayed the recovery, rather than derailed it,” he said. “Even though we’re still in the dark, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

(Updates headline and adds global vaccination race to first paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sales of this space-saving shoe rack were up 58,000% on Amazon Canada this week: Here's why

    Get organized just in time for spring cleaning.

  • Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cuts

    Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Thursday, as the possibility that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later in the day lent support, alongside a drop in U.S. fuel inventories. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.8% to $61.74 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, are considering rolling over production cuts into April instead of raising output, as a recovery in oil demand remains fragile due to the coronavirus crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • The Absolute Best Walking Shoes to Give You All-Day Comfort and Support

    Crush your daily steps goal with these quality kicks.

  • Report: ‘Everything is on the table’ for Kyle Van Noy following release from Dolphins

    Could Bill Belichick pull the trigger to bring Kyle Van Noy back to the Patriots?

  • Eddie Huang’s high school basketball melodrama Boogie bricks most of its shots

    The character of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, played by Taylor Takahashi in writer-director Eddie Huang’s Boogie, should be familiar to anyone who’s ever seen an underdog sports movie. Boogie is the kind of prickly hotshot who could lead a team to a championship, if they could only check their ego and get with the coach’s program. Typically, the Boogies of the world get it together in their picture’s third act, often after the audience finds out about their complicated home lives and big dreams for the future. They’re essential to the film’s worst-to-first narrative arc. But they’re rarely who the story’s about.

  • Turkish study revises down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 83.5%

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has an efficacy of 83.5% based on final results of Phase III trials, Turkish researchers said on Wednesday, a downward revision from a preliminary finding of 91.25%. The final efficacy rate was based on 41 infections, 32 of which had received a placebo, said Murat Akova, head of the Phase III trials conducted in Turkey. "Because there were no important side effects (in the trial)... let alone the fact that this vaccine is being used widely in our country and no side effect was reported, we can say comfortably that it is safe," said Serhat Unal, member of the government's advisory Science Council.

  • Stocks, Futures Decline as Treasuries Hold Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- China led Asian stocks lower and U.S. futures declined Thursday after a surge in sovereign bond yields reignited concerns about valuations. Treasuries held those losses.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge suffered its worst loss this week with China and Hong Kong bearing the brunt of the selloff. The technology sector struggled while real estate, finance and energy shares outperformed as part of a global shift to value segments. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped after a slump in the indexes took the tech-heavy gauge to a two-month low. European contracts slid.Australian bonds tumbled after benchmark Treasury yields approached 1.5% in U.S. trading. A market gauge of inflation expectations over the next five years hit its highest level since 2008.The rise in inflation expectations and long-term borrowing costs is stoking concern that the prolonged rally in equity markets may be in jeopardy. Investors are trying to assess central banks’ appetite to buy more longer-dated bonds to keep financial conditions loose. The focus turns to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments, after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the recent climb in yields reflected economic optimism.“Inflation is a concern; there is a lot of money sloshing around the system and it makes sense to have some sort of a correction right now,” said Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer. “And bond yields going up is the market’s implicit way of tightening since the Fed has made it clear they don’t have the intention of doing so.”Read: U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields ResurgeTraders are also assessing data pointing to an uneven economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic. The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year and vaccinations are supporting business optimism, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. Democratic leaders in the Senate are working to consolidate support for the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is expected to spur the expansion.Elsewhere, oil was above $61 a barrel as investors waited for the result of a critical OPEC+ policy meeting later Thursday. Bitcoin traded around $50,000.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 6 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.9%.Japan’s Topix index fell 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi index slid 1.1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.2%.Shanghai Composite was down 1.9%. The CSI 300 Index lost 2.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 107.08 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4730 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro traded at $1.2060.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.47% after rising nine basis points.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 1.77%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude added 0.6% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold was 0.4% higher at about $1,717.24 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Travellers complain about food, organization at Canada quarantine hotels

    Travellers returning to Canada are reporting delays in bookings and services at the mandatory quarantine hotels.

  • Chris Simms says Russell Wilson "can’t win a Super Bowl with this coaching staff"

    Does Chris Simms have a point about Wilson and the Seahawks?

  • Iran judo suspension over Israel policy lifted

    Iran’s suspension from international judo events for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents was overturned by a court.

  • Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little wants to be the best two-way player he can be

    "I think Ive grown in virtually every aspect of the game. I think the most noticeable or most trackable thing is definitely my shooting."

  • Report: TE Kyle Rudolph interested in joining Patriots this offseason

    The Patriots need a tight end badly and Kyle Rudolph would be a great place to start.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball predictions: Who wins and why

    Predictions for Thursday night's showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center

  • Philadelphia Fed’s Harker: Don’t expect an interest rate hike ‘anytime in 2022’

    Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker told Yahoo Finance that he does not expect the Fed to raise interest rates in 2022, despite bond market bets that a rate hike could come that year.

  • Brazil economy faces headwinds after worst plunge in decades

    Brazil dodged the most dire economic forecasts in 2020, but official figures released Wednesday show the COVID-19 pandemic still battered the nation and it continues to dim the outlook for recovery. Brazil’s gross domestic product contracted 4.1% in 2020, the biggest annual recession since the series began in 1996, according to Brazil’s official statistics institute, known as IBGE. Since the beginning of the health crisis, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been adamant that the economy must keep running, arguing that lockdowns and restrictions would inflict greater hardship on the population than the disease.

  • Myanmar army tells U.N. it is ready to weather sanctions, isolation, envoy says

    Myanmar's military says it is ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its Feb. 1 coup, a top United Nations official said on Wednesday as she urged countries to "take very strong measures" to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people died on Wednesday - the most violent day since the coup - as the military quelled protests. Schraner Burgener is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

  • AMD Launches New Graphics Card For Gaming Market: What You Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which has been riding on its product momentum in recent years, announced Wednesday a new graphics card. What Happened: Santa Clara, California-based AMD officially launched its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card in a bid to capitalize on the strong demand from the gaming market. The new video card is designed to provide exceptional performance, stunningly vivid visuals and advanced software features to redefine 1440p resolution gaming, the company said in a statement. "The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card hits the sweet spot for 1440p gaming. For most gamers still playing on three-to-four-year-old graphics cards, it is the perfect upgrade solution designed to deliver incredible visuals and no-compromises, high-refresh 1440p gaming performance at maximum settings, said Scott Herkelman, a Graphics Business Unit executive at AMD. Related Link: AMD Analyst Projects Strong Start To 2021 For Chipmaker The Specs: The RX 6700 XT is based on the RDNA 2 gaming architecture, and it has 96MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 12GB high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory, among other elements. The new graphics card can deliver up to two times higher gaming performance in select tiles compared to the current installed base of older-generation cards, AMD said. The company said Radeon RX 6700 XT cards will be available for purchase from its website, its board partners and e-tailers/retailers, beginning March 18. It is priced at $479. HP Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPQ) refreshed OMEN 25L and 30L desktop gaming systems are expected to be available this spring, AMD said. Additional pre-built systems from OEM and SI partners are expected to become available in the coming months. AMD Price Action: At last check, AMD shares were sliding 2.02% to $82.11. Related Link: Mizuho's Top Semiconductor Stocks For 2021: Do You Own Them? (Photo: AMD) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Washington replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team

    Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place. The move is part of the organization's rebranding effort and not related to a confidential settlement reached with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that “the matter has been resolved” but would not say when the settlement was reached.

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest