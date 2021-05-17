Thailand reports daily record of COVID-19 cases, including jail clusters

Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Nonthaburi province
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Monday a daily record of 9,635 new coronavirus cases, including 6,853 infections among prisoners from jail clusters, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The combined cases bring the country's total infections to 111,082.

Thailand's COVID-19 task force also recorded 25 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 614 since the pandemic started last year.

Excluding the jail clusters, Monday's new cases of 2,782 are close to a record high of 2,839 recorded late last month.

Thailand has administered 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and high-risk groups so far using imported doses of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca.

A broader vaccination drive is expected to start in June with locally manufactured AstraZeneca doses. Vaccine registration opened to the public this weekend with a goal of inoculating 70 percent of adults in the country of more than 66 million people.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: 271 imported cases from S Asia over past 28 days, B1617 variant a global problem – MOH

    The number of imported cases from South Asia over the past 28 days was 271, with half of them being Singaporeans or permanent residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (15 May).

  • The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.comPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterManhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

  • Australia refuses to reopen border until mid-2022

    The Australian government is refusing to relent on its decision to keep the country's border closed to almost all international travel until the middle of next year......a decision that has drawn criticism from business and industry groups, as well as members of the prime minister's own party.Most flights have been for Australians returning from abroad. About 9,000 are trying to return from India alone, but the first flight back on Saturday was half empty, because so many had tested positive.This was Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response:"I've seen the suggestion from others who seem to think we can put people who have tested COVID-positive on planes and bring them into Australia. I mean, that just doesn't make any sense. And we all want to support people as much as we can, but by importing COVID into the country I don't think that's a very sensible or sound thing to do. This sort of testing is required from all places where people are coming from into Australia, whether it's the U.K. or elsewhere. And of course it's important in India, and we have seen those high testing rates, and that's frankly why we took the action we did -- because the risk was very, very high."Australia has had one of the world's most successful efforts at fighting the disease: about 900 deaths and only 30,000 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic. It's credited its border closure, swift contact tracing, and the public compliance with social distancing measures.It also has a travel bubble with New Zealand, which also has very low infection rates.

  • Billions at Stake as U.S. Marines Seek a New Armored Vehicle

    The light armored vehicle (LAV) is not a "tank," exactly -- but since its introduction in 1983, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and its predecessor companies have sold more than 10,000 around the world. At recent prices running to $4.3 million apiece, the LAV has evolved into a multibillion-dollar franchise for the giant defense contractor. In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps, the original buyer of the LAV, announced a project to replace the Corps' venerable armored vehicle with a new "modern Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle ... highly mobile, networked, transportable, protected and lethal," aiming to begin the switchover in the late 2020s.

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Success story Taiwan faces its worst outbreak in pandemic

    The island of Taiwan, which has had enviable success in containing COVID-19, imposed new restrictions in its capital city on Saturday as it battled its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei, the capital, and the surrounding area of New Taipei city. The level 3 alert, which remains in effect for two weeks, requires people to wear a mask outdoors and limits indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

  • Serena Williams accepts wild card to play in Parma

    Serena Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend.

  • India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir catching up with demand

    India's Cipla said on Saturday that its manufacturing of the COVID-19 remdesivir drug was beginning to catch up with demand after the company sought to boost production amid a massive second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Backorders and complaints over low supply started moderating in the second week of May, the drugmaker said, after it began ramping up production of the antiviral drug last month. Cipla's production of remdesivir is currently 5 times higher than the monthly output of 200,000 to 300,000 vials seen in the last wave of the pandemic last year, the company's Chief Financial Officer Kedar Upadhye told Reuters.

  • Push for one million vaccinations a day to save summer

    The Government wants to vaccinate as many as one million people a day as part of a drive to beat the Indian variant of Covid-19 and save the British summer, The Telegraph can disclose. As a first step, ministers have told MPs they “safely” expect to increase daily doses from 500,000 to 800,000 within a fortnight, by drawing on a stockpile of 3.2 million doses. Government insiders hope this daily run-rate could be further increased, with the possibility of reaching a peak of around one million during some days over the summer. A further boost to the vaccination push could come this week when MHRA, the medicines regulator, is expected to give the green light for Johnson & Johnson’s single dose Janssen vaccine. On Saturday night there were fears that the Government's decision to bring forward second doses for over-50s could impact younger people, with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) warning they might have to wait "a while longer". But ministers hope to keep daily doses at “800,000 and above”, putting the possibility of hitting one million first and second jabs a day in sight. And senior government sources also confirmed that – despite the need to get second jabs into the arms of people in England – first jabs will be open “to the over 35s in the coming days”. It comes as: Doctors were told by NHS England not to rearrange second doses for over-50s booked in the next 10 days, but from May 25 any appointment that is more than eight weeks after their first dose must be brought forward; Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, warned there was a risk to other live events after June 21 when all restrictions are meant to be lifted; Vaccine buses were deployed to areas such as Bolton and Blackburn after high numbers of infections were identified as the Indian variant of Covid-19; The vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, has so far seen over 36 million people receive their first dose and over 19 million receive their second dose. Ministers are confident that the army of 200,000 vaccination volunteers – including 80,000 vaccinators – will be enough to handle the expected surge in supply.

  • Chelsea, Leicester meet in potential UCL play-in

    Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to a rematch between Chelsea and Leicester City, as the two sides meet for a pivotal match in the top-four race just one week after their FA Cup final.

  • COVID-19: 19 of 31 new cases in S'pore from community; 1 Changi Prison inmate

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (15 May) confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,536.

  • Fox Releases Fall TV Lineup—Here’s What Shows Are (& Aren’t) Returning

    Fox is following in the footsteps of NBC and releasing a first glimpse at its fall 2021 TV...

  • Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

    Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a "level of risk" in certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

  • Here Is What You Can Expect At Major US Stores Following CDC's New Mask Guidance

    The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has relaxed mask-wearing rules for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The CDC says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine. At present, about 59% of American adults have received at least one shot, while 45% have received both. Here is how some major retail chains across the U.S. are responding: Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Walmart employees or customers starting from this coming Tuesday. Some local ordinances could still require masks. The company has also announced that a $75 bonus will be given to those employees who are or get vaccinated against COVID-19. Trader Joe's said fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks in stores. However, it still requires its employees to wear masks. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) also said it is removing mask requirements for shoppers inside stores on Friday. But customers will still have to wear face masks in its pharmacy and optical departments. Retail chain Publix said it would no longer require masks for vaccinated people starting Saturday. Publix's stores are in seven states in the South, including Florida. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has not changed its rule regarding masks for shoppers and employees. Similarly, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has not relaxed its rule regarding wearing masks. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: H.D.) has not changed its rules regarding wearing masks for its customers and workers. Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have said that they are still reviewing the CDC guidance. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga9 Takeaways From Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Britain yet to decide on Pfizer offer to vaccinate Olympians

    The British government is still deciding whether to accept an offer from Pfizer to fast-track Olympic and Paralympic athletes for coronavirus vaccines. “It’s sensitive because the philosophy has been based on age and that’s been proved to be the right thing," British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said. “The biggest indicator is age is the biggest factor and of course Pfizer have offered for the Olympics and we’ve asked them about that.”

  • Fauci expects CDC to provide 'significant clarification' on specific mask guidance soon

    While most Americans seem happy to know they don't frequently need to wear a mask if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, there's still quite a bit of confusion about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's specific guidelines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday that clarity is coming soon. What the CDC will do next, Fauci said, is issue "individual types of guidance" for mask-wearing protocols in, say, a workplace. "I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you're gonna start to see significant clarification of some of the actual understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking," Fauci said. Despite new, relaxed mask guidance for those vaccinated, lingering questions remain about what it means for the workplace and other settings. Anthony Fauci says there will soon be “significant clarification.” pic.twitter.com/erpddfiLuO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 16, 2021 Meanwhile, CNN's Dana Bash asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky if she trusts people who are not vaccinated to wear masks (as recommended by the CDC) going forward, given that the new guidance will likely lead to a rollback of state and local mandates. Walensky's response was fairly candid — she said she thinks "the people who are not inclined to wear a mask were not inclined to wear a mask" before her agency updated its guidelines, anyway. "In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves. You're protected if you're vaccinated, you're not if you're not vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says after this week's new mask guidance for people who are vaccinated pic.twitter.com/WnHlQOJeZS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterManhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

  • ‘Eyes of Texas,’ Nepal’s woes, guns and booze in the streets

    Sure, the song has a history of minstrel shows and blackface. Who cares?

  • A Florida man 'thumbed' an alligator in the eye to rescue his dog from a 'death roll'

    Mike McCoy used his prior knowledge of alligators to save his dog Jake from a potentially fatal attack.

  • Coronavirus latest news: More than 20 million Britons now fully vaccinated

    How three days of inaction let the Indian variant take hold in Britain Analysis: Why modellers are worried about variant Getting workers back to offices set to divide The City Pubs and restaurants 'will need more taxpayer support' if June 21 delayed Jeremy Warner: Variant anxiety must not derail Britain's stonking recovery Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial More than 20 million Britons have now been fully vaccinated after almost 400,000 further jabs were administered on Saturday. A total of 20,103,658 people in the UK have now had both coronavirus vaccine doses, including 391,246 who received their second dose yesterday. A further 16,469,696 people have received only their first dose of a vaccine, taking the total number of doses administered to 56,677,012. It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government had a "high degree of confidence" that those who had been vaccinated would be protected against the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible. "That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously, but we do need to be really very vigilant to the spread of the disease," the health secretary told Sky. "We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome."" Follow the latest updates below.