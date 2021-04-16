Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Shortage of intubation drugs threatens Brazil health sector

    Reports are emerging of Brazilian health workers forced to intubate patients without the aid of sedatives, after weeks of warnings that hospitals and state governments risked running out of critical medicines. One doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro told the Associated Press that for days health workers diluted sedatives to make their stock last longer. Lack of required medicines is the latest pandemic problem to befall Brazil, which is experiencing a brutal COVID-19 outbreak that has flooded the nation’s intensive care units.

  • Six rescued, search on for 13 more after boat capsizes off Louisiana

    The Coast Guard said 13 other people were on the commercial lift boat when it flipped in rough seas in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in Europe, a top World Health Organization doctor said

    WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed the data while speaking to reporters in Greece on Thursday.

  • Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

    Chile's health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a "stabilization" of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination program that has fully innoculated a third of the population. Health minister Enrique Paris told reporters he hoped the 9,000 record daily cases reached last week represented the peak of the latest outbreak. Chile has now vaccinated 50% of its 15 million-strong target population with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Sinovac-developed drugs, and given 32.7% two doses, Paris said.

  • Indonesia’s Mitratel Chooses Banks for $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, the infrastructure services unit of state-owned PT Telkom Indonesia, has picked banks to arrange its potential initial public offering in what could be the country’s biggest first-time share sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Mitratel, as the company is known, has chosen HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to work on the planned Jakarta IPO, the people said. BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas were also selected to help arrange the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.The company aims to raise about $1 billion from the first-time share sale as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. At $1 billion, the IPO would be the largest in the country to date since PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur’s $696 million offering in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Mitratel could add more banks to the lineup at a later date, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including size and timeline could change, the people said.Preparations for the Mitratel IPO are underway and the company will give more details in due course, Ririek Adriansyah, president director of Telkom Indonesia, said in response to a Bloomberg News query.Representatives for HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.A representative for Mandiri Sekuritas couldn’t immediately comment. A representative for BRI Danareksa Sekuritas didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Mitratel manages more than 16,000 telecommunication towers throughout Indonesia, according to its website. It signed a deal in October with PT Telekomunikasi Selular, another Telkom Indonesia unit, to buy 6,050 towers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 deaths in France exceed 100,000, eighth-highest toll in world

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, a bleak statistic for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Data from the health ministry's GEODES website said French hospitals registered 300 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which, pushing the overall tally to more than 100,000. "As all our energy is now focused on exiting this ordeal, we will not forget any face or any name," Macron said on Twitter.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • South Korean consortium to produce 100 million doses a month of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    South Korea's Huons Global Co Ltd said on Friday it will lead a consortium to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per month as Moscow ramps up production for supplies abroad. The announcement comes after South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha signed a deal with Russia's sovereign wealth fund late last year to make more than 150 million doses of Sputnik V per year. Huons said the consortium will begin producing sample batches in August and respond flexibly to supply demands from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

  • Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

    Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra. India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons.

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • India's desperate Covid-19 patients turn to black market for drugs

    Amid a punishing second wave, people across India are finding drugs, oxygen and beds in short supply.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Sen. Graham: Biden, Dems on a 'power grab,' put national security at risk

    Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Democrats' legislation to pack the Supreme Court, and U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan.

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse