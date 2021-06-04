Thailand says has enough supplies for start of COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations in Bangkok
·2 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will have its promised amount of COVID-19 vaccines for use during this month, a health official said on Friday, amid supply concern and public anxiety ahead of a so far chaotic mass immunisation drive.

Some hospitals have postponed vaccination appointments citing lack of supply, the hospitals said, with one group saying the delay would affect nearly 40,000 people, just days ahead of the start of Thailand's main vaccination programme.

That drive depends on 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be made locally by a firm owned by Thailand's king, which is making vaccines for use across Southeast Asia.

The Thai government had used the Sinovac brand for early inoculations but this week said 11 million more of those had been ordered.

"Both AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines will be distributed to hospitals in all province throughout June ... there will be more than 6 million doses," said Kiattaphum Wongrachit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.

Concern about availability has grown as Thailand suffers its deadliest outbreak so far, with only 2.7 million people having received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The government has been scrambling to source more and the ministry on Friday said it hoped to sign a contract next week for 20 million shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

It received 1.8 million AstraZeneca shots on Friday, of 6 million due this month.

An additional 200,000 doses of that vaccine have been sourced from South Korea, a health ministry source told Reuters.

Concerns had emerged about the production capacity of royal-owned Siam Bioscience, after the Philippines said its AstraZeneca order had been reduced and delayed.

James Teague, president of AstraZeneca Thailand, said on Friday that its Thai partner was on track in terms of quality control and regular doses would be delivered locally in June, then to Southeast Asian countries from July.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca starts deliveries of Thailand-made vaccines

    AstraZeneca's partner in Thailand on Wednesday began its first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines after concerns they were behind on their production schedules for the country and parts of Southeast Asia. Siam Bioscience said the first locally produced AstraZeneca doses were delivered to Thailand's Ministry of Health ahead of the June 7 start of the country's official mass vaccination program.

  • Malaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine

    Malaysian health authorities said on Friday conditional approval had been granted for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand. Health Ministry director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement the vaccine supply received from Thailand is expected to speed up implementation of Malaysia's national vaccination programme. The government had previously put the AstraZeneca vaccine in a parallel optional programme after reports of possible links to very rare blood clots.

  • S.Korea says 81% of elderly signed up for COVID-19 vaccination

    South Korea said on Friday it expects to meet its vaccination target for the first half of the year ahead of schedule as 81% of people aged between 60 and 74 years old have signed up for COVID-19 inoculations. The government will begin offering inoculation for this age group in June, as it widens its vaccination programme launched in late February after it prioritised frontline workers, medical staff and nursing home patients. South Korea's vaccine rollout has been hampered by global shortages and shipment delays, while the government has also sought to boost immunisation by easing restrictions for people who have been vaccinated.

  • India orders 300 million unapproved Covid jabs

    The vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, is being developed by Indian firm Biological E.

  • U.S. official to firms: Don't game DOJ policy against multiple penalties

    A Department of Justice official on Wednesday warned companies against seeking lower penalties for bribery and foreign corruption violations by abusing a government policy discouraging officials from pursuing multiple enforcement actions against a company for the same misconduct. Firms should not abuse the so-called piling-on initiative, launched in 2018, by pressing the Justice Department for no action after seeking deals with other enforcement authorities, said Nicholas McQuaid, acting assistant attorney general for the agency's criminal division. "That is not the sort of approach that the 'piling on' policy is designed to encourage, and it is not the sort of approach that will find a receptive audience at the Department," Nicholas McQuaid said in remarks at an anti-corruption event.

  • K-Beauty YouTuber Posts Last Video About Cancer Journey Before Passing Away at 30

    Korean beauty YouTuber Dawn Lee passed away at the age of 30 on May 30 after empowering many through her personal journey with cancer. Lee was diagnosed in 2019 and has been "sharing her cancer and chemotherapy journey with the world to deliver messages of hope for all," reported Hypebae.

  • Relief and concern for parents as Singapore's student vaccination drive begins

    Singapore kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive for students aged 12 and above on Thursday (3 June), with the aim of vaccinating over 400,000 students by August.

  • ‘A Teacher’ Delivers Compelling Lessons on Predatory Relationships

    Salacious headlines involving teachers who prey on students have segued into the storylines of plenty of movies and television series over the years. But with FX’s “A Teacher,” creator Hannah Fidell wanted to go beyond the sensational clickbait and thoroughly explore the damaging consequences of teacher-student sexual abuse. Fidell, who created, wrote, directed and executive […]

  • Indian panel says global response needed to contain more infectious virus variant

    The coronavirus variant first identified in India is highly infectious and can be caught by people who have already had the disease or been only partially vaccinated, a panel of Indian government scientists said in a report published on Friday. Dubbed the "delta variant" by the World Health Organization, it is estimated to be 50% more transmissible than the coronavirus variant first found in Britain, researchers at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium and the National Centre for Disease Control said. The variant has spread to over 50 countries, including the Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that its rapid spread could affect the reopening of the economy.

  • Singapore to ban visitors with recent travel history to Guangdong

    With the rise in COVID-19 cases detected in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in recent days, the multi-ministry taskforce tackling the pandemic will be tightening border restrictions for travellers with travel history to Guangdong province.

  • Trying to stop a Chernobyl resurgence

    Dr. Neil Hyatt, a professor of nuclear materials chemistry at the University of Sheffield, explains what researchers have discovered at the site of the Chernobyl disaster.

  • Rep. Clyburn Says Time Is Running Out to Reach Infrastructure Deal

    Jun.03 -- Rep. James Clyburn, the Democratic Majority Whip, says time is running out to reach an infrastructure deal. He says President Joe Biden would like an agreement on his desk before the August recess. He spoke exclusively to David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • Blazers fans: It's probably not a good time to jump off the bandwagon just yet

    Trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, Portland must win Thursday in Moda Center to keep hopes alive.

  • 'Next big wave': Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells

    Doctors are reporting improved survival in men with advanced prostate cancer from an experimental drug that delivers radiation directly to tumor cells. Few such drugs are approved now, but the approach may become a new way to treat patients with other hard-to-reach or inoperable cancers. The study tested an emerging class of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals, drugs that deliver radiation directly to cancer cells.

  • Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal. Biden offered to drop plans to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% and instead set a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes, sources said. In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said.

  • Australia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases. The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

  • A Wedding Crashers sequel is apparently in the works for HBO Max

    We’re not entirely sure who would want this or why they would want it, but there have been rumblings in the red carpet-lined back hallways of Hollywood for years that a sequel to Wedding Crashers—director David Dobkin’s 2005 Owen Wilson/Vince Vaughn romp that everybody seemed to like back then but probably don’t have any particularly strong feelings about 16 years later—is in the works, and now it sounds like the long-awaited(?) sequel is actually happening… depending on how much stake you put i

  • AstraZeneca in talks to shift COVID-19 vaccine production to Catalent factory - NYT

    The British drugmaker has been on the lookout for an alternative production site since the U.S. government stopped it from using Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore plant after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine with ingredients from AstraZeneca's that was also being produced at the time. AstraZeneca's vaccine, approved in dozens of countries except United States, has been under increased scrutiny over reports of extremely rare but serious blood clots in the brain in some people who received the vaccine.

  • Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

    A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan on Friday to help the vaccine-starved island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. Taiwan, a self-governing island struggling to get enough doses, has blamed China for interfering in a potential deal for another vaccine. Now it is more than doubling its vaccine supply thanks to Japan, which is trying to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution and accelerate its own slow rollout ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July.

  • Federal agency: Nevada flower near mine should be protected

    An extremely rare wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s high desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday. The agency outlined its intention to propose listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as a threatened or endangered species as part of its belated, 12-month review of a listing petition conservationists filed in 2019.