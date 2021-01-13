Thailand says on track to use Sinovac vaccine, despite trial data

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday said it was still on track to receive and administer a coronavirus vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech starting next month, despite data from a Brazil trial that showed 50.4% efficiency, health officials said.

"There is no impact on our plan right now," Supakit Sirilak, Director-General of Medical Science Department, told a briefing when asked about Brazil's data.

"We are asking for information directly from Sinovac, so we are waiting for their response to get all the facts," he said.

Thailand, which has reported a total of 10,991 infections and 67 fatalities since it detected its first case a year ago, has ordered 2 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and expects to receive the first 200,000 doses next month.

It has also ordered 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be produced by local firm, Siam Bioscience for domestic use and export.

The Brazil trial findings came just as Indonesia started a massive coronavirus vaccination campaigns, with its president the first to be inoculated with CoronaVac

Malaysia on Wednesday said it would only go ahead with procurement of Sinovac's vaccine if it satisfies the safety and efficacy standards of local regulators.

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said it was assessing all vaccines based on quality, safety and efficiency.

"The companies requesting approval must provide information that addresses all these points," FDA Deputy Secretary-General Surachoke Tangwiwat said.

Thailand received requests on Tuesday for vaccine registration from AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

