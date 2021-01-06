Thailand scrambles to contain virus, get vaccines

Complicating its path to recovery from the virus, Thailand is playing catch-up in its bid to secure vaccines. Despite being a production hub for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the government has yet to secure enough doses to cover its population of nearly 70 million people. (Jan. 6)

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Ossoff Declares Victory as Senate Race Remains Uncalled

    Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory Wednesday morning in one of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections despite the race remaining uncalled."Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia," Ossoff said in a video message posted on Twitter.The race remains uncalled, but Ossoff currently leads his Republican opponent David Perdue by more than 16,000 votes. Perdue was a Georgia senator from 2015 until Sunday, when his term ended.If Ossoff wins, he will be the youngest member of the Senate. His win would cement Democrats' control over the upper chamber after Democrat Raphael Warnock won Georgia's other Senate runoff on Tuesday.About 98 percent of the votes in the race have been counted, according to the Associated Press.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday opens the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

  • Sen. Tim Scott disagrees with fellow Republicans planning to object to Electoral College certification in 'principle and in practice'

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • More than 50 activists arrested in Hong Kong in biggest crackdown since new law introduced

    At least 53 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaching national security in the biggest sweep since the contentious law came into effect. Six were arrested for organising a public opinion poll held last year to identify popular pro-democracy candidates to stand in city parliament elections against the pro-Beijing majority. The remaining 47 others were arrested for participating in the polls, said Hong Kong police. A thousand officers were dispatched to 72 different locations across Hong Kong to make the mass arrests, including recently ousted lawmakers Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki, and former law professor Benny Tai, one of the main poll organisers and a prominent activist. Others arrested were members of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, the city’s largest opposition group, including former chairman Wu Chi-wai, the group said in an online post. City authorities had previously warned the polls could be considered a violation of a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong by China’s ruling Communist Party. But Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp pushed forward with the unofficial primary in hopes of winning a majority in the 70-seat Legislative Council to filibuster unfavourable proposals and push for greater democratic reforms. John Lee, Hong Kong’s security chief, said the plan to get pro-democracy candidates elected into a parliamentary majority ensured “mutual destruction” as it aimed “to create a situation in which the Chief Executive has to resign and [for] the government [to] stop functioning.”

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine. The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

  • From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

    AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity. The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017, in a deal backed by Washington but which a United Arab Emirates official suggested would take time. While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election

    President-elect Joe Biden is mostly steering clear of the controversy engulfing President Donald Trump's final days in office, aiming to project the different approach to governing Americans can expect when he moves into the White House on Jan. 20. Biden and his team have offered a muted response to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, which reached a new level this past weekend when he pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to flip the state in his favor. While some Democrats say Trump's actions merit new impeachment proceedings, Biden has been more circumspect.

  • Democrat Raphael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

    Democrat Raphael Warnock, the 51-year-old pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, has won Tuesday's runoff race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), The Associated Press and NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Warnock already declared victory, but Loeffler has not conceded.> BREAKING: Democrat Raphael Warnock wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. APracecall at 2:00 a.m. EST. GAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4> > — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2021Assuming Warnock's win is certified, he will be the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate in the South. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in 2019, to fill in for retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R). Warnock would serve until Isakson's term ended in 2022.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • What happened to the flu? Here’s why influenza spread is way down this season

    Flu activity is so low that the CDC doesn’t have enough data to provide annual estimates for the 2020-2021 season.