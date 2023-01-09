Thailand Scraps Vaccine Proof Requirement for Foreign Visitors in U-Turn

1
Suttinee Yuvejwattana
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand withdrew a rule requiring foreign travelers to carry proof of Covid vaccination on Monday, just days after reinstating the barrier ahead of the arrival of Chinese tourists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The vaccine certificate requirement, first announced last week and effective Monday, will not be enforced as it is seen to deter tourists, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. The decision to pull the rule was taken by the ministry’s health committee early on Monday, he said.

The vaccine rule was brought back as the country prepared for a wave of tourist arrivals from China following Beijing’s decision to reopen the country to the world and scrap quarantine for arrivals from Sunday. But the move drew protests from the local tourism industry, saying the new entry rules announced without much notice would affect travelers.

The waiver of vaccine certificate will help avoid “inconvenience” to travelers as most Thais as well as tourists from China and other countries have been fully vaccinated and possess a certain degree of immunity against the virus, Anutin said.

The minister said tourist arrivals to Thailand will continue to rise and power an economic recovery that’s been underway. The country expects 7 to 10 million Chinese travelers to arrive by air this year, Anutin said.

“If Thai people warmly welcome travelers while being cautious about their own health and safety, the economy will recover quickly after being hit hard by Covid during the past three years,” Anutin said. “Today we will accelerate the process of bringing back what we have lost.”

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy drew about 11.5 million foreign visitors last year, compared with 40 million before the pandemic in 2019 — when nearly a quarter were from China. The government has increased its target for foreign visitors to 25 million this year.

Still, Thailand will require travelers coming from nations which insists on negative RT-PCR test results for entry to have adequate health insurance to cover the cost of treatment in case of getting infected while visiting the country, Anutin said.

A group of 269 tourists arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday from Xiamen, the first direct flight to the Southeast Asian country after China reopened its borders.

(Updates with comments minister’s comment from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia pledges to invest in Indonesia's new capital

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday his country would invest in the development of Indonesia's new capital on Borneo island, which both nations share. Anwar made his first overseas trip to Jakarta since taking office in November, saying at least 10 Malaysian companies have committed to invest in Nusantara, the new capital that was chosen in 2019 to replace Jakarta, some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away. Anwar cited the proximity of Nusantara to Malaysia's Sabah and Sarawak states and federal territories on Borneo island, saying the new capital's growth will benefit the region's economy.

  • 118th Congress sworn in after Kevin McCarthy wins speakership

    As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting.

  • IPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Wa

  • Central Bank’s $143 Billion Record Loss Costs Swiss Government Usual Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government will not receive a payout from the Swiss National Bank for 2022, as the central bank projects the biggest loss in its 116-year history.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid Var

  • Supporters of Brazil's Bolsonaro storm Congress, other buildings

    Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday.

  • Brazil Congress storming: How did we get here?

    How Brazil's Congress came to be stormed by supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro.

  • Democracy under attack in Brazil: 5 questions about the storming of Congress and the role of the military

    Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThousands of far-right supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Jan. 8, 2023. In images similar to those from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, demonstrators were seen overwhelming and beating police while breaching the security perimeter of the buildings. It comes weeks after Bo

  • Brazil Congress: ‘Sad to think we’ve come to this point’

    As Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress, locals in Brasilia were forced to shelter in fear.

  • 23 Most Powerful Countries in the World Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the 23 most powerful countries in the world heading into 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global power dynamics and go directly to the 5 Most Powerful Countries in the World Heading Into 2023. People often think of a country’s military when it comes […]

  • Explaining Biden's new border strategy: Expelling some migrants while expanding some asylum claims

    At issue once again is Title 42, a decades-old public health law that was first used by the Trump administration in the wake of COVID-19 to initiate restrictions on humanitarian protections and quickly expel migrants. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attempted last year to rescind the border expulsion order, a federal judge in Louisiana kept it in place -- and then the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from mostly GOP-led states, stopping another federal judge's ruling that Title 42 had to end in December. The government under President Joe Biden has both defended and been critical of Title 42, but officials now say they must enforce it while the legal battles play out even as Biden said last week, "I don't like Title 42."

  • Bonds Open 2023 With a Rally

    U.S. Treasurys are off to a solid start in 2023, providing a glimmer of hope to investors recovering from a historically terrible year for bonds.

  • Australian Open 2023: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    The list of notable withdrawals from this year's Australian Open continues to grow with organisers confirming two-time champion Naomi Osaka will not be playing in Melbourne.

  • Wallabies coach Rennie rules out working with Jones at World Cup

    Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on Monday ruled out working with sacked England boss Eddie Jones before or during this year's World Cup, saying "it won't happen".

  • Tech’s Bill Is Coming Due. Investors Aren’t the Only Ones Who Will Pay.

    Tech companies went on a spending binge to satisfy new pandemic demand. Then came the reopening and the rate hikes. Now, the bill is due.

  • German Real Estate Deals Plunged 50% in Fourth Quarter, BNP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s real estate market took a deep hit in the fourth quarter as investors shied away from deals on the back of soaring financing costs.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantTotal investmen

  • ‘Holland’: The Beach Boys Brilliantly Recreate California In Utrecht

    It may not have been one of the group's most commercially successful LPs, but ‘Holland’ was, and remains, an admirable, self-contained and cohesive body of songs.

  • What can the Colts expect to get with the No. 4 NFL Draft pick?

    The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to pick fourth in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's the past decade of No. 4 picks.

  • Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13

    The Minnesota Vikings wanted nothing more than to wash away the bitter taste from a blowout loss and head into the postseason on a sweeter note. Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13 on Sunday. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings (13-4), who'll host the New York Giants next Sunday, grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' in regards to QAnon conspiracy theories

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon.

  • Kim Jong-un’s midlife crisis: ‘He’s crying after drinking a lot’

    A distinct puncture hole on a fleshy right forearm, seen just inside the sleeve of a boxy Mao suit. This tiny mark, when first spotted on Kim Jong-un in May 2020, caused an instant reaction among observers of the North Korean regime. Was it the trace of an IV drip? A giveaway of surgery? At the very least, it was an unusual sign of vulnerability in a man who rules his nation with a suffocating grasp.