Thailand seeks to slash quarantine period for visitors

FILE PHOTO: Phuket gets ready to open to overseas tourists
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's disease control committee has proposed a halving of a two-week hotel isolation requirement for vaccinated arrivals, amid delays in plans to waive quarantine and reopen Bangkok and tourist destinations from next month.

Thailand is keen to welcome back foreign visitors, after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies caused a collapse in tourism, a key sector that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

"Reducing the quarantine is not only about tourism, but will help business travel and foreign students," senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong told a news conference, adding tests would also be required.

Under the proposal, to be presented to government on Monday, those without vaccination proof would be isolated for 10 days if arriving by air, and 14 days if by land.

Authorities this week delayed reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-thailand/thailand-delays-plan-to-re-open-cities-to-tourists-until-november-idINL4N2QO1UG to November plans to grant vaccinated visitors entry without quarantine, due to the country's low inoculation rate.

Only Phuket and Samui islands currently waive quarantine for vaccinated tourists, as part of a pilot scheme.

Less than a quarter of the estimated 72 million people living in Thailand have been fully vaccinated.

The country is still fighting its most severe wave of infections, which has accounted for about 99% of its 1.5 million cases and 15,884 deaths.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chile Plans to Reopen to International Travelers in October — What to Know

    Visitors will still have to quarantine.

  • The Airlines With The Worst Coach Seats — From Best To Worst

    Travelers tend to assume that coach class seating is the same among all airlines, aka, not great. But that just isn't the case; indeed some airlines are worse than others, offering even less legroom...

  • Home of the Week: This Oceanfront Manse in San Francisco Has Jaw-Dropping Views of the Golden Gate Bridge

    Set in the exclusive Sea Cliff area, the home also has private access to the beach.

  • New COVID rules for international flights don't just impact foreign tourists: What US travelers need to know

    Vaccinated international travelers will be able to resume trips to the U.S. Unvaccinated Americans will face stricter testing requirements.

  • National Geographic’s New Antarctic Cruises Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Expedition

    Starting this November, you can set sail on the "Resolution", which was purpose built for both polar expeditions and creature comforts.

  • Vendors told to vacate The Gallery mall in Baltimore at end of year; owner evaluating options for building

    Sibgha “Saba” Altaf said customers used to come from all over Maryland as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey for her to do their eyebrows at The Gallery at Harborplace mall in downtown Baltimore. But foot traffic at the Inner Harbor mall slowed considerably when the food court closed in 2015, said Altaf, the owner and sole employee of Organic Eye Brow Threading. It dwindled even more once the ...

  • Blowing Smoke: These Are The Best U.S. Cities To Visit If You’re Looking For A Cannabis Vacay

    When you’re in Seattle, you can’t miss Cannabis City, the area’s very first recreational weed store. This historic shop, opened by a doctor, was the site of the very first legal purchase of recreational cannabis in the city.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Rachael Ray Reveals NYC Apartment Flooded During Hurricane Ida, a Year After Her House Burned Down

    "The apartment just literally melted, like in Wicked or something," the TV host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the storm's impact on her home

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • I Traveled to Prague During the COVID-19 Pandemic — Here's What It Was Really Like

    Here's everything you need to know about traveling to Prague during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • Southwest (LUV) to Expand Austin & Hawaii Services in 2022

    Southwest (LUV) plans to add nearly two dozen new flights to Austin and increase frequencies on its existing Hawaii services in 2022.

  • Covishield is now approved for UK travel, but that isn’t necessarily good news for Indians

    People who have been dosed with Covishield, the Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, will finally be considered fully vaccinated by the UK government, but that does not necessarily include Indians. The UK today (Sept. 22) announced that a broader range of brands of vaccines that are already approved in Britain will be accepted from international travelers. The new rules are implemented from Oct. 4, at which point the UK will also simplify its color-coded list for international travel.

  • Jordanian travels the world from his basement

    This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."

  • Stressed woman swaps six-figure salary for life on a remote island: 'Even water made me ill'

    Mel MacIntyre swapped a six-figure salary for life on a tiny Scottish island when work stress left her so unwell she couldn't even swallow water without her body reacting negatively.

  • Egypt is off the red list, yet the Government still advises against travel for 'Covid risks'

    It should be a morning to rejoice. As of 4am today, eight countries have been removed from the red list, bringing the number of no-go countries down to 54.

  • China Takes 88 Million Trips During Midautumn Festival

    Two key holidays--Midautumn Festival and Oct. 1 Golden Week--fall closely together this year, giving retailers hope of stronger spending.

  • Spain's new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops

    Traffic jams pack the winding narrow roads of La Palma at dusk as curious residents and visitors flock to snap photos as the Spanish island's new volcano furiously ejects material into the air and glowing lava swallows villas, crops and warehouses on its downhill path to the sea. “This is no joke,” said Pedro José Alegría, 70, a farmer who had returned to La Laguna, a neighborhood bordering one of the evacuated areas, to feed his donkey. Speaking from an ash-covered pickup truck, he said he fears for several of the greenhouses he owns on a banana plantation that looks out to the Atlantic Ocean.

  • U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday urged U.S. passenger airlines "to commit to take more action" to address reports of violent or unruly passengers. The FAA said the industry is facing a record number of airline passenger disturbances, and it plans to soon hold similar meetings with representatives from airports and labor. The meeting with groups, including Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, discussed "ways the industry can work together to reduce the number of unruly passenger incidents," the FAA said, adding it "believes additional action by the airlines and all aviation stakeholders is necessary to stop the unsafe behavior."