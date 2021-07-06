Thailand seizes 315 kilograms of heroin bound for Australia

TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Customs officials in Thailand made their biggest seizure of heroin this year, about 315 kilograms (700 pounds) worth up to 944 million baht ($29 million), bringing the total confiscated so far this year to 2 tons, officials said Thursday.

They did not say where the drugs originated, but the seizure comes amid concerns that production may surge in neighboring Myanmar, the region’s main supplier of illicit drugs, because of severe instability following the military's ouster of an elected government in February.

Customs Department Director-General Patchara Anuntasilpa said 134 shrink-wrapped packets of heroin, each weighing about 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds), had been concealed in a shipment of acrylic paint headed for Australia.

He said the drugs were discovered on Monday because the packets of heroin were placed in square plastic containers which stood out on X-rays of the paint buckets.

The arrest of a suspect led to the identification of the person who hired him, who fled to Laos, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

The Golden Triangle area, where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet, was a major production area for opium and hosted many of the labs that converted it to heroin.

Thailand has almost completely eliminated opium farming and heroin production, which continues in Myanmar, whose border areas have always been poorly policed. Heroin and other drugs are often smuggled through Laos to Thailand, where much of it is transshipped to overseas destinations such as Australia.

Over the past two decades, easily manufactured methamphetamines have supplanted opium and heroin to become the dominant illegal drug in the region for both domestic consumption and export.

“While demand for opiates continues to decrease as the region’s synthetic drug market expands and diversifies, organized crime groups that traffic heroin are still generating substantial profits, with heroin manufacturing and trafficking making up the vast majority of this value,” the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said in its annual Myanmar Opium Survey, published in January.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank noted in a report in March that statistics show that “the Australian drug trade is large and growing."

“Despite the best efforts of law enforcement agencies, methamphetamine and heroin use has been increasing by up to 17% year on year. Falling prices in Southeast Asia are likely to keep pushing that number up, while drug prices and purity in Australia remain relatively stable,” the report said.

The U.N.'s drug agency has warned that the political turmoil in Myanmar could lead to an expansion of the illegal drug trade.

It said three factors could trigger an upsurge: a general breakdown of good governance, a collapse of markets for normal crops, and a desire by ethnic rebel militias, some of which have long ties to the drug trade, to raise revenue to support their activities during the political uncertainty.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Encrypted chat data leads to major drug raids in Germany

    German security officials said Tuesday they made more than 750 arrests and seized large amounts of drugs after gaining access to extensive chat data of encrypted cellphones. The focus of the investigation, which started in April 2020, was on data from users of the provider EncroChat who were involved in the illegal drug trade, Frankfurt prosecutors and the country’s Federal Crime Police Office said in a written statement. Dutch and French officials helped with the investigation, prosecutors said.

  • As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

    The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. With tens of thousands of visitors coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by the discovery of infections among the newly arrived team from Uganda, with positive tests for the highly contagious delta variant.

  • Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy

    A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech's vaccine. It was confirmed by Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as being authentic. It included a comment from an unnamed official who recommended authorities do not give a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to frontline health workers, because such a move would be "admitting that the Sinovac vaccine is not effective".

  • Scion of Richest Thai Family Prepares for Bad Debt Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three months after Thailand threw a $11 billion lifeline to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, a scion of the nation’s wealthiest business dynasty is betting the bailout won’t be enough to stanch a deluge of distressed assets.Schwin Chiaravanont -- whose family controls the 100-year-old Charoen Pokphand Group -- is planning to raise $500 million for his flagship private-equity venture 9 Basil, which aims to use most of the new money to step up purchases of distres

  • Miami civic leader and banker Abel Holtz, namesake of a children’s hospital, dies at 86

    When Abel Holtz came to South Florida from Cuba in 1961, he used his law degree and determination to build a banking empire that would turn him into a multimillionaire.

  • Kodak Black delivers air conditioning units to Broward County project residents

    Kodak Black donated air conditioning units to residents at a Florida housing project, according to TMZ. The Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, purchased 100 air conditioning units at an approximate cost of $12,500 and hand-delivered them to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach. In a video posted to TMZ Sunday morning, Kodak is seen standing in the back of a loading truck containing the units, speaking to a small crowd of people recording him with phones.

  • Climate change: Planting extra trees will boost rainfall across Europe

    Converting agricultural land to forestry would boost summer rains by 7.6% on average, a study finds.

  • Tajikistan calls up reservists to bolster border as Afghan troops, fleeing Taliban, seek refuge

    DUSHANBE, Tajikistan/KABUL (Reuters) -Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon made a flurry of international calls to discuss the situation with allies in the region, including Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin whose country has a big military presence in Tajikistan.

  • Is a Pool a Good Investment?

    Scorching temperatures are ravaging parts of the U.S. and Canada. On June 28, Portland hit a sweltering 116 degrees. In Lytton, British Columbia, the temperature reached an eye-popping 118 degrees...

  • Tayshia Adams dishes on Katie’s quest to find love and more

    On Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” Katie’s suitors found out that Blake, who appeared on Adams' season, was joining the group.

  • Two women suffering 'major injuries' after truck runs into crowd watching fireworks

    Two women sustained serious injuries when a Chevy pickup truck drove into a crowd of people watching fireworks on a California sidewalk Sunday night.

  • The World’s Most Expensive Burger Has Wagyu Beef, Beluga Caviar—and Costs $6,000

    There are also white truffles, Iberico ham and a sauce made with a Macallan single malt.

  • Hertz Exits Bankruptcy and Expects ‘Strong Financial Results’ in 2021

    The car-rental giant appears to be shaking off its previous troubles and has sweetened its customer loyalty programs to encourage people to come back.

  • Ammon Bundy seizes on housing shortage in new bid to take public lands in Idaho

    Ammon Bundy built his name on confronting government. Now he wants to be Idaho's governor, pledging to protect conservative values by turning federal land into private development.

  • Megyn Kelly's Podcast Upgrades to a Daily 2-Hour SiriusXM Show: 'I Touch Third Rails for a Living'

    "I'm one of the only journalists, as opposed to pundits, creating a big space in podcasting. And that's unusual," the Megyn Kelly Show podcast host tells PEOPLE

  • UFC, MMA notables celebrate 4th of July on social media

    UFC and MMA fighters' patriotism was in full force in a variety of ways for Independence Day in the U.S.

  • Pc who tried to help Manchester Arena victims jailed over spying for criminal gang

    Pc Mohammed Malik fed criminals information from the Greater Manchester Police's internal systems despite his “unblemished reputation” in the force.

  • Man shot several times by gunman in Bronx

    Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.

  • Ethiopia's Abiy boasts of military might despite rebel gains

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday his government could easily recruit one million new fighters but wants to foster a period of "silence" in the country's war-hit Tigray region.

  • UFC 264: All the free Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor videos you can handle

    The week has arrived. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will break their deadlock Saturday, and we've compiled tons of free video content.