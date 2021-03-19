Thailand to Reduce Quarantine for Visitors to Revive Tourism

1 / 3

Thailand to Reduce Quarantine for Visitors to Revive Tourism

Randy Thanthong-Knight and Suttinee Yuvejwattana
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will shorten the mandatory quarantine period for foreign travelers from next month but deferred a decision on recognizing vaccine certificates for easier global mobility amid a spike in global virus cases.

A panel chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Friday approved curtailing the quarantine to 10 days from two weeks starting April 1, Traisuree Taisaranakul, a government spokeswoman, told reporters in Bangkok. The country may stop enforcing quarantine altogether from Oct. 1 though the group delayed a decision on cutting isolation period to seven days for vaccinated tourists as recommended by an expert group last week, officials said.

A shorter quarantine is expected to make Thailand -- famed for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture -- more attractive to millions of foreign tourists and is seen as a key step toward a wider reopening. Still, tourism-reliant Thailand’s reluctance to fully ease curbs point to the dilemma faced by authorities in balancing the need to protect people from fresh outbreaks while bolstering economic activities.

The pandemic has devastated Thailand’s tourism industry, which provided more than $60 billion in revenue from about 40 million foreign visitors in 2019. A government campaign to boost travel by locals through hotel and air travel concessions has failed to make up for the slump in earnings as strict quarantine rules have kept most foreign travelers away.

The Prayuth-led panel opted to assess the results of the ongoing inoculation drive and responses of other countries toward travel bubble agreements before approving vaccine passports for local residents, Rachada Dhnadirek, another government spokeswoman, said. Thailand is in talks with the U.S., South Korea and Singapore for vaccine passport pacts, according to Don Pramudwinai, deputy premier and foreign minister.

More Waivers

The government is prepared to lower the quarantine to seven days for vaccinated travelers once the nation is ready though a 14-day isolation will continue for those coming from areas with new virus strains, said Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Despite a flare-up in infections earlier this year, Thailand has largely contained Covid-19, with just 90 deaths over the course of the pandemic. Authorities closed a large market complex in capital Bangkok this week to contain a spike in infections tied to the cluster ahead of a peak travel period during the Thai New Year next month. The government will not impose any travel restrictions during the Songkran festival, Rachada said.

The Covid panel also approved the extension of a national state of emergency for two months through the end of May to deal with the pandemic. The emergency rules, first imposed in March last year, allow the government to enforce mandatory quarantines and streamline disease-control plans without multiple approvals from various agencies.

Thailand has administered more than 60,000 doses of vaccines since the start of its rollout on Feb. 28. It has prioritized healthcare and front-line workers, as well as residents in tourist hotspots, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, the two islands where local tourism groups also target Oct. 1 for the full reopening.

Thailand’s central bank says tourism, which accounted for about a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product pre-pandemic, is key to returning Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy to growth after a 6.1% contraction last year.

(Updates with details on vaccine passport talks in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stilettos, Sneakers and Doc Martens Are Creating Ultra-Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- A vertiginous Christian Louboutin stiletto, a chunky Dr. Martens boot and a wide-strapped Birkenstock sandal.Three different shoes, one common feature: The owners of their makers are cashing out for billions of dollars.Exor NV, the holding company of Italy’s Ferrari-owning billionaire clan, the Agnellis, announced last week it’s buying almost a quarter of Christian Louboutin SAS in a deal that will give its eponymous figurehead a net worth of at least $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The deal follows two other recent transactions involving owners of revered shoe brands: the sale of Birkenstock to L Catterton at a valuation of about 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and the $1.8 billion initial public offering of Dr. Martens Plc. The former made billionaires of brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock (a third brother, Stephan, sold his stake in 2013), while the latter has given the founding family, the Griggs, a fortune valued at more than $500 million.Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West’s sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy, is valued from $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG. Sales for Yeezy’s Adidas sneakers grew 31% to nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue last year, netting Yeezy $191 million in royalties, according to a UBS document reviewed by Bloomberg.Casual ShiftThe pandemic has boosted a shift toward casual footwear that was already in motion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken. Flexible working arrangements and a newfound appreciation for the outdoors will likely sustain it.Despite the pandemic’s crushing blow to the economy -- particularly the retail sector -- luxury fortunes have soared in the past year. Europe’s richest person and backer of Birkenstock-owner L Catterton, Bernard Arnault, has added $69 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares of his LVMH have almost doubled. His rival, Kering SA founder Francois Pinault, is up by more than $20 billion.“The luxury sector has outperformed over the past year, and proved how versatile every category can be in downturns,” Aitken said.Driving it all is faith in a resounding post-Covid bounce-back, a brisker-than-expected pivot to online luxury shopping and the swift recovery of China, a crucial market for the world’s priciest brands.“Chinese consumers made up about a third of the global market for luxury goods before the pandemic, but most of their purchases were overseas,” Aitken said. “Now they’re unable to travel and you have a massive explosion in e-commerce at the same time.”Doc MartensOrthotic sandals and lug-soled boots aren’t your typical luxury items, but the pandemic and transition to working and socializing from home has placed renewed emphasis on products offering comfort, both physical and emotional. “Doc Martens” and “Berks” are unique for resonating across generations, from 1970s hippies to 1990s goths and Gen Z influencers.While Louboutin’s blade-heeled shoes offer neither comfort nor nostalgia, they’re a bet on a full-throttle return to parties, office life and other long-awaited opportunities to dress up. Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries. Exor said it sees growth potential for the brand in China and in e-commerce.Louboutin, 58, and his business partner Bruno Chambelland, 72, will together retain a majority stake in the company, according to a person with knowledge of the arrangement, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter.The decision to sell likely came down to factors luring family-business owners across all industries to the auction block. Namely, loads of liquidity and heady markets pushing valuations skyward.Italian publishing house Panini, maker of the popular soccer stickers collected and traded by fans around the world, is weighing a potential sale and has drawn interest from suitors including buyout firms, according to people familiar with the matter.The founders of Renishaw Plc are seeking to offload their combined 53% stake in the British engineering firm worth more than $2 billion, while the billionaire behind Louis Dreyfus Co. agreed last year to sell a 45% stake in the storied agricultural trader to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At the US-Mexico border, some migrant families are taken in, others 'kicked out'

    The Biden administration's pandemic border policies give some families a chance in the USA and force others back to Mexico.

  • Why the airline industry recovery has a lot of runway to go

    The short term trends show the airline industry recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic but industry leaders say it's too soon to say if it will continue.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes $1.15 billion to SoftBank Group Corp., people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese institution emerges as one of the main creditors to the collapsed supply chain finance firm.A total value of claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) was submitted on behalf of Greensill’s creditors, administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.The first creditors meeting for Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week amid concerns over the valuation of its assets. Key backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank had signaled doubts over loans made by the firm.SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SoftBank’s Vision Fund put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It’s written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, people familiar with the matter have said.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across Europe. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill.The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that it ran with Greensill and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm.Some 34 individual creditors have submitted claims, excluding employees, though this number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital. Among the creditors to Greensill Capital was startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a stake in last year. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is asking for $60 million.(Adds detail from Friday’s meeting from ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Money Joins Rush for Carbon, Fueling Bets Prices Will Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- American investors are joining a rush to buy carbon permits, prompting bets that the cost of pollution may be about to rally further after European prices hit a record high.Total assets of the KFA Global Carbon ETF, the biggest exchange-traded fund listed in the U.S. that tracks carbon markets, have surged to almost $60 million from just $3 million six months ago. Most of the increase has come since U.S. President Joe Biden signaled after his January inauguration that climate change would be a key policy focus.The fund’s growth is the first hard evidence that U.S. institutional investors are taking interest in a market that used to be the realm of a few hedge funds and the companies required to buy pollution permits. The involvement of big money is showing up in EU carbon prices, which have rallied more than 30% this year to break through $50 for the first time.“From investors’ perspectives, climate and carbon are rising to the top,” said Eron Bloomgarden, founder and partner at Climate Finance Partners, one of the advisers to the ETF. “The Biden administration coming in the U.S. and signaling that climate is on top of the agenda, that’s been quite helpful.”Generally, the higher the carbon price goes, the more expensive it becomes for companies to burn fossil fuels. That helps create a financial incentive to switch to technologies that cut emissions.But there’s also a risk that if the price rises too far, too fast, companies will buckle under the cost before they’re able to invest in equipment that emits less CO2 into the atmosphere. More than 11,000 power and industrial companies in the EU are required to buy permits to account for their emissions.About two-thirds of the KFA Global Carbon ETF is invested in futures for carbon contracts in the European Union’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest carbon market. The fund also invests in the U.S. carbon market, which is still fragmented.Most of the buying so far has come from U.S. institutional clients and pension funds, according to James Maund, head of capital markets at Krane Funds Advisors, the investment manager for the ETF. Financial investors, in general, have rapidly built up positions to bet that the price will increase, according to data provided by ICE Futures Europe.The ETF hasn’t yet been tapped on a large scale by retail investors, according to Maund, but that may change as carbon markets become better known. Global Macro Investor’s Raoul Pal told his more than 400,000 Twitter followers earlier this month that EU carbon is “one of the greatest macro trades no one is involved in.” People replied by asking what ETFs they could use to get exposure.But too much hype could damage the market if companies struggle to keep up, according to Marcus Ferdinand, head of European carbon and power analytics at research company ICIS.“This has the potential to silently shift this market from being an environmental policy instrument to a financial puppet in the hands of unsolicited traders,” Ferdinand said. That could undermine “the main purpose of this market, to reduce emissions at the lowest cost,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap

    Philippine police rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government operations, the military said Friday. Authorities were searching for a fourth Indonesian kidnap victim who was on board the speedboat when it capsized off Pasigan Island Thursday night in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said. A Philippine police report said villagers found the Indonesian men along the shore of South Ubian town in Tawi Tawi and called the police.

  • 'We will not let you take our voice from us': Rep. Meng responds to Republicans at hearing on anti-Asian discrimination

    "Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we've been screaming out for help," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Iceland opens borders for vaccinated visitors to boost tourism

    Iceland will this week open its borders to all visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 without mandatory testing or quarantine, as it seeks to attract more tourists to help revive its coronavirus-hit economy. The North Atlantic country, which will become one of the first to open its borders since the beginning of the pandemic, saw tourist numbers plummet by 75% last year to just under half a million, causing its economy to contract by 6.6%. Iceland had until now allowed vaccinated visitors from European Union countries to enter without restrictions, but from March 18 this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including Britain and the United States, it said.

  • Airline consolidation set back five years, IATA chief says

    The large-scale government intervention in airlines triggered by the coronavirus crisis will hold back sector consolidation for up to five years, the head of global industry body IATA predicted on Wednesday. Alexandre de Juniac, the International Air Transport Association's outgoing director general, made the comments in an interview with Reuters as the organisation called for a new round of subsidies to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. "Governments have taken big stakes in many of their national airlines, so it will be difficult for them to sell this asset to any foreign actor and explain that to the taxpayer," De Juniac said.

  • ‘Venom 2’ Release Date Delayed to September

    Sony Pictures has again delayed the theatrical release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The superhero sequel — starring Tom Hardy — will now debut on the big screen on Sept. 17. The “Venom” sequel has been postponed several times during the pandemic and was most recently set for June 25. Despite the reopening of […]

  • Japan raises tariffs on US beef after hitting import limit

    Imported American beef in Japan has proved so popular it's topped the annual limits called “safeguards,” and the U.S. Meat Export Federation on Thursday urged Tokyo to raise the threshold. Japan's import limit for American beef of 242,000 metric tons was reached in early March, and so tariffs will be raised from 25.8% to 38.5% for a month, starting Thursday through April 16, according to the Japanese Finance Ministry. Japan’s limits on imports of meat and other farm products have been a recurring trade issue with the U.S., which heavily imports Toyota cars and Nintendo video games.

  • United Airlines (UAL) is in Overbought Territory: What's Next?

    United Airlines (UAL) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company

  • Ontario's COVID-19 mistake: Third wave started because province went against advice and lifted restrictions, Science Table member says

    A month ago, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table sat with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams where they unveiled modelling data to indicate a third wave would likely hit the province with the more infectious variants of COVID-19 playing a significant role. Rather than continue to hold their lockdown restrictions in place, to the shock of many, including those at the Science Table, Doug Ford’s government went the opposite way and scaled back restrictions. For Dr. Gerald Evans, Chair and Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and member of the Science Table, the lifting of restrictions is yet another indication of the government playing the “hope game” with the pandemic.

  • Cannes Marche Confirms “Pre-Screenings” Event In May After Industry Pressure – Update

    UPDATE, 03/18, 4:30AM: Cannes just confirmed our scoop that the Marche will hold a virtual ‘pre-screenings’ event for industry this spring. It will be comprised of four days of online screenings at the end of May accompanied by virtual booths for sales, with access reserved for Marche badge holders, at no extra cost to the standard […]

  • Thailand braces as refugees from Myanmar coup flee to border regions

    MAE SOT, Thai-Myanmar border (Reuters) - Hundreds of people have fled Myanmar's towns and cities since last month's military coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic militias on the Thai border, an official from one of the groups said on Thursday, as Thailand prepared for a surge of refugees. An official from the Karen National Union (KNU), which has been fighting the Myanmar army for decades, said almost a thousand people were sheltering inside KNU-controlled territory. Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 217 people in their crackdown against opposition to the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a civil rights group in Myanmar.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.