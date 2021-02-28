Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Arrival of a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Sunday, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations.

The first doses of vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok.

"I hope that the vaccination will result in people being safe from the spread of COVID-19 and it allows Thailand to return to normalcy as soon as possible," Anutin told reporters afterwards.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.

Thailand received its first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China and 117,00 imported doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine this week.

CoronaVac has been distributed to 13 high-risk provinces, which will start injecting front-line health professionals and volunteers on Sunday, the health ministry has said.

AstraZeneca's vaccine will be ready for use by the second week of March, after going through quality control tests, the company said in a statement.

Thailand is expected to take delivery of a further 1.8 million doses of CoronaVac in March and April.

A mass campaign to administer 10 million doses a month is set to begin in June, with 61 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccines produced by local firm Siam Bioscience.

With a tally of just over 25,000 infections, Thailand has escaped the kind of fallout suffered by some other countries since the pandemic began last year.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps)

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine For COVID-19

    The government regulator approved a third vaccine to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. — and it's the only one so far to require just one dose.

  • UFC Fight Night 186: Alex Caceres post-fight interview

    UFC Fight Night 186: Alex Caceres post-fight interview

  • Cuomo calls for outside review after second former aide alleges sexual misconduct

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Saturday for an outside review following a report of sexual misconduct allegations against him by a second former aide, compounding problems for one of America's most well-known Democratic politicians. Charlotte Bennett told the New York Times that Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life, including whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men. Cuomo, in a statement, denied making sexual advances.

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.

  • Analysis: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

    Some hedge fund managers are getting concerned about the money that has flooded into high-flying stocks like Tesla and the popular ARK fund as bond yields spike and growth stocks take a hit. The popularity of stocks like Tesla helped Cathie Wood's $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF become the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year. But even as shares of Tesla plunged this week and Wood's fund fell, she increased the fund's bet on the automaker.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Looking for Support

    Natural gas fell again on Friday to close out the week, but it does look as if the gap that we have just filled is trying to offer a little bit of support.

  • How Elisabeth Rohm’s ‘Girl in the Basement’ Is a ‘Call to Action About Abuse’

    Elisabeth Röhm’s new Lifetime movie “Girl in the Basement” is “a call to action about abuse on a very significant level,” the director told TheWrap. The film stars Judd Nelson as a father who locks his daughter (played by Stefanie Scott) in the basement for 20 years, raping and assaulting her, and even fathering multiple children with her. Meanwhile, her mom and sister live upstairs and believe she ran away to start a new life away from them. To many, this story might ring a bell. In 2008, Elisabeth Fritzl told Austrian police she had been held captive by her father for 24 years, which resulted in the birth of seven children who remained in captivity with her. While “Girl in the Basement” takes elements from the Fritzl case, Röhm said there were actual multiple stories that inspired the screenplay for her movie. Also Read: How One Lifetime Holiday Movie Pulled Off Kissing Scenes in COVID Era: Plexiglass Barriers “For us, there was a lot to take from in terms of backstory and psychological rooting that came from that story,” Röhm told TheWrap. “It’s a horrible thing to be able to say that this did not just happen once. The film is a call to action to put the spotlight on the monster that lives within any household, who is not confronted and goes with no accountability because the mother or children or the wife is turning a blind eye to behavior that, when it’s ceded, can grow into a monster like this. Lifetime has broken boundaries with this movie by telling a story that’s a call to action about abuse on a very significant level.” The film is not an easy one to watch. The sexual, physical and verbal abuse are very much the focal points of the film, and that was a conscious decision for Röhm, who is making her directorial debut with “Girl in the Basement.” “I feel like it’s important to discuss things that we’re afraid to talk about,” she said. “Statistically speaking, abuse, incest and all of these horrors that this film explores have been on the rise during COVID. It’s the right time to tell this story, not only because there has been more in-home abuse because of the shutdown but also because we need to shine a light on the darkness and we have to eradicate it by bringing it to the surface. I think movies like this bring abuse to the surface, and people can get the help that they need and the support that they need.” Also Read: Lifetime's Gena McCarthy Steps Down as Head of Programming, Unscripted and FYI Röhm added, “It is also a story of hope and one woman’s will to survive. If we can anchor into hope and love and joy, then we can survive and we can find our way out of that prison… the triumph of the human will is what this movie is about.” The film was shot in 14 days, mainly on a stage, while other scenes filmed in the family home took about a week. Röhm said that her background as an actress (she’s starred in films like “Joy” and “Bombshell” and TV shows like “Jane the Virgin” and “Law & Order”) helped her navigate the difficult scenes with the cast, and her priority was to make the actors feel safe on set, especially during the assault scenes. “I really listened to Stefanie and Judd because they had such sensitive scenes, and we had to navigate them together,” the director explained. “I’ve been on the other side of the camera, so that helped me navigate. They are professionals. They knew what to ask for and knew how to create boundaries. It’s tough stuff, but everyone knew what they got themselves into.” “Girl in the Basement” also stars Joely Fisher and Emily Topper. The film premieres Saturday on Lifetime. Read original story How Elisabeth Rohm’s ‘Girl in the Basement’ Is a ‘Call to Action About Abuse’ At TheWrap

  • Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator still screams sell

    The stock market is still overvalued, suggests Warren Buffett's favorite indicator.

  • U.S. Air Force top general isn’t ready to buy the E-7 Wedgetail just yet

    “It would be premature for me to commit to the Wedgetail right now, or a timeline," Gen. CQ Brown said.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; hundreds arrested

    State television announced that Myanmar's U.N. envoy had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb. 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide. The coup, which stalled Myanmar's progress toward democracy, has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

  • Jonah Hill shares inspiring message for ‘kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool'

    The actor says his childhood insecurities were “exacerbated” by years of public mockery, and he doesn’t want kids to endure the same fate.

  • Jonah Hill slams the media for body-shaming photos: 'I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself'

    After the Daily Mail posted photos of a shirtless Jonah Hill, the actor clapped back at "public mockery of his body" and said it "doesn't phase" him.

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • Lady Gaga poised to hand over $500,000 reward to mystery woman after safe return of Bulldogs

    Lady Gaga is poised to hand over a $500,000 reward to a mystery woman who returned her beloved French bulldogs kidnapped in a violent street robbery near her home in Hollywood. Koji and Gustav, thought to be worth up to $10,000 dollars each, were given in at a downtown LAPD Police Station by an unnamed woman late on Friday night. Authorities believe the woman who handed the dogs in was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack - but she is still eligible for the "unconditional" $500,000 and is said to be in contact with Gaga’s representatives. “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga had said in a post confirming the hefty sum before the dogs were handed back on Friday. The violent abduction on Wednesday saw the singer’s dog-walker and close friend Ryan Fischer shot in the chest. Gaga's third dog named Miss Asia escaped the attack and was later found by police. The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has kept silent since the dogs were handed into police. But her reward offer has raised eyebrows.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"

  • GOP congresswoman's husband, whose truck had Three Percenters decal, says he never heard of armed group before

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller said he was given the sticker featuring the armed group's logo by a friend "who said that it represented patriotism."

  • Decades ago, 9 Russian hikers mysteriously fled their tent and froze to death. A new study sheds light on the cold case.

    In 1959, nine hikers fled their tent in Russia's snowy Dyatlov Pass and froze. A new study suggests a slab avalanche crushed their tent in the night.