Thailand steps up home isolation as virus cases strain hospitals

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Thailand
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will increase the number of people required to isolate at home with COVID-19 to 100,000, health officials said on Monday, as capacity in healthcare facilities dwindles amid a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Earlier in the pandemic, all COVID-19 patients in Thailand were admitted to hospitals, but last month authorities introduced home isolation for more than 30,000 people with minor or no symptoms for Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

"There are currently 60,000 patients in home isolation and we expect to expand that capacity to 100,000," health official Natthapong Wongwiwat, told a news briefing.

Patients isolating at home will receive medical equipment, medicine, meals, and phone consultations with doctors, he said.

"If their conditions worsen, they will be transferred to a field hospital or hospital," he said.

A surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant has been rattling Asia, including in countries like Thailand and Vietnam which had been relatively successful at containing the virus.

The highly transmissible variant was behind an increase in coronavirus cases in Thailand last month. The current outbreak began in April and is the country's worst since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, authorities in Bangkok extended tight restrictions in the capital.

90% of Bangkok's 40,000 hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, permanent health secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said at a separate briefing. Nationwide, 80% of Thailand's 175,000 hospital beds were occupied, he added.

The Southeast Asian country's coronavirus taskforce on Monday reported 17,970 new cases, bringing its total caseload to 633,284 infections, with 5,074 deaths.

The jump in infections has increased pressure on the government to boost its sluggish pace of vaccinations, with only around 6% of Thailand's more than 66 million people fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by James Pearson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, August 2

    Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia upset China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, 2-0, for gold in women’s doubles badminton. The match extends Chinese struggles in women’s doubles, after years of domination. Before that, China had won a remarkable five straight golds.

  • South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North's threat

    South Korea said Monday it’ll keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with rival North Korea, despite the North's threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul holds its summertime military drills with the United States. On Sunday night, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the drills would seriously undermine efforts to restore mutual trust between the Koreas and becloud prospects for better ties if the training is launched as scheduled this month.

  • Australia's deal boom set to intensify on cheap cash, pandemic confidence -bankers

    Australia's record merger-and-acquisition (M&A) boom can only intensify in the near term as ultra-low interest rates and confidence that the economy will rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to drive deal activity, bankers said. The market received a boost on Monday after U.S. payments firm Square Inc said it would purchase buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion in the biggest-ever buyout of an Australian company. On the same day, Oil Search Ltd agreed to a raised $6.2 billion takeover bid from Santos Ltd. The deals helped M&A activity in Australia to its highest-ever year, Refinitiv figures showed.

  • Blast and financial crisis weigh heavily on mental health of Lebanese

    Tatiana Hasrouty had always felt safe in her home, a few kilometers away from Beirut port where her father had worked for decades at the facility's grain silo. Ghassan Hasrouty was in the operations room monitoring the unloading of a grain shipment when the ammonium nitrate that had been stored unsafely for years at the port exploded killing him and over 200 people and destroying large parts of the capital. Though physically unharmed by the blast that wreaked havoc in her house, she immediately felt a psychological scar and reached out for mental health support.

  • Hamas re-elects Ismail Haniyeh as supreme leader

    The Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday said it has re-elected its supreme leader. Ismail Haniyeh, who has been living in exile for the past two years, was given a new four-year term by the Shura Council, the Islamic group's top decision-making body. Haniyeh is a former aid to Hamas' founder, Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 2004.

  • India’s vaccine supply is a curious mix of abundance and shortage

    State governments in the country have had to ration Covid-19 vaccines doses and shut down free vaccination centres, while private centres, where Indians can pay to get the vaccine, have plenty of shots available.

  • Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

    In a mostly empty conference room at a Virginia cultural arts center, Tara Simmons was looking for someone who might help her stave off eviction. Simmons, a 44-year-old home health aide who lives with her two children and two grandchildren, was only a month behind on her rent. Already enduring health problems, Simmons said she feared she would be out on the street.

  • 10 Things in Politics: How DeSantis could miss out on 2024

    And Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts more "pain and suffering" ahead.

  • They Spurned the Vaccine. Now They Want You to Know They Regret It.

    PROVO, Utah — As Mindy Greene spent another day in the COVID intensive care unit, listening to the whirring machines that now breathed for her 42-year-old husband, Russ, she opened her phone and tapped out a message. “We did not get the vaccine,” she wrote on Facebook. “I read all kinds of things about the vaccine and it scared me. So I made the decision and prayed about it and got the impression that we would be ok.” They were not. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Her

  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: India's big wins, misses and top medal hopes

    India has won two medals - one silver and one bronze - at the Games.

  • J&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials. India had, in May https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-posts-daily-rise-covid-19-cases-211298-2021-05-27, scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines as it tried to hasten vaccination rollouts to fight a second wave of infections. "We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine to India," Johnson & Johnson said in an emailed statement.

  • 111 new COVID cases in Singapore, 25 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (2 August) reported 111 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,213.

  • Here’s what’s new on Netflix in August 2021 — and what’s leaving

    It's another busy month, with '30 Rock' and 'Friday Night Lights,' the teen rom-coms 'The Kissing Booth 3' and 'He's All That,' the return of Marie Kondo and much more

  • Will Simone Biles compete in final gymnastics event of Olympics? MyKayla Skinner says yes

    The balance beam final is on Tuesday, and Biles' silver medalist teammate says she'll return to compete in it.

  • After time off, Rafael Nadal back in action with Washington debut

    Rafael Nadal is back after missing Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics with a previously undisclosed foot problem, back after not lifting a racket for three weeks.

  • Biden administration under pressure to block new voting rights laws

    As CBS affiliate KHOU-TV's David Gonzalez reports, hundreds took part in four-day march in Texas in support of voting rights. Participants denounced proposed changes to the state's voting laws. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the increased pressure on the White House to pass federal legislation that would protect the right to vote.

  • India, Singapore an Alternative to China: Credit Suisse’s Fineman

    Aug.02 -- Dan Fineman, co-head of APAC equity strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses his investment strategy and where he’s finding opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Majority of Americans Will Not Receive Their Maximum Social Security Benefits

    Experts agree it's important to start saving for retirement as early as possible and save the maximum amount you can, based on your income, in an individual retirement account or your 401(k) --...

  • Swiss special as Valenzuela returns to Olympics with brother

    Clouds began to gather Monday over Kasumigaseki Country Club, and the matching Swiss smiles of Albane Valenzuela and her brother, Alexis, could not have been brighter. It's why Valenzuela, a Phi Beta Kappa at Stanford, gave up her last semester of college golf. Turning pro was her best chance to get back to the Olympics, this time with her 19-year-old brother as her caddie.

  • Tokyo Olympics: India rejoices women's hockey team's semi-final spot

    India caused "the biggest upset of the tournament" after defeating Australia in the quarter-final.