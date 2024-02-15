Thailand: Swansea man dies after falling from kayak

Local rescue teams and scuba divers had been searching the lake for three days

A Welsh man has died after falling into a lake while kayaking in Thailand.

Shanghaman Gowribalan, 24, was kayaking with his friends on the Rajjaprabha Dam in southern Thailand from about 09:00 local time on Sunday 11 February.

It is believed the backpacker from Swansea fell into the deepest part of the reservoir about 500m (1,640 ft) away from where he was staying.

His body was found after three days of searching by Thai rescue teams and scuba divers.

Mr Gowribalan's family have been contacted.

His friends raised the alarm shortly after he fell from the kayak and tried to direct rescue teams to the spot where Mr Gowribalan disappeared.

Rescue teams along with scuba divers - including Danish specialist Ivan Karadzic who was also involved in the Tham Luang cave rescue - searched the lake for three days.

Mr Gowribalan's body was found on Wednesday morning.

Police Lt Kongyuth Noomuan, who has been overseeing the case, said it was believed to be an accident.

Worapote Lomlim, the local park director, said on Monday registration was needed in order to take out a kayak, with users given a paddle and life jacket by staff.

"No registration was found. We believe the two tourists left early in the morning without wearing life jackets. Therefore, the head of the Khao Sok National Park will be investigating the facts," he said.

A spokesman for the Khao Sok National Park, the sprawling area of forest in which the lake is found, added the body of the missing person was found washed ashore near his accommodation.

"The body was then taken to Ban Ta Khun Hospital, while his relatives have been contacted to inform them about the discovery."

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family and was in contact with the local authorities.