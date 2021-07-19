Thailand warns daily COVID-19 cases could hit 30,000 in worst case

COVID-19 testing in Thailand's remote communities
Panu Wongcha-um
·2 min read

By Panu Wongcha-um

(Reuters) - Thailand's COVID-19 task force on Monday called on people to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation record daily infection rates could roughly treble to reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario.

The Southeast Asian country reported on Monday 11,784 new cases, the fourth consecutive day of record infections, and 81 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,422 and cases to 415,170, with most infections from an outbreak started in April.

Thailand could see daily infections of more than 30,000 if the public did not comply, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

"I do not want that projection to happen," he said. "We have seen over 10,000 cases for many days and we want this to come down. But no one can do this alone and everyone has to help," he said.

The government on Sunday announced tighter lockdown measures in the capital and 12 high-risk provinces, classified as "dark red zone", from this week, suspending most domestic fights and expanding curfew areas.

Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and those provinces will be suspended from Wednesday, with some exceptions, including for medical or emergency situations.

Registration will be required for people to leave those areas and checkpoints set up, meaning it will be "very inconvenient to travel," Taweesin said.

As Thailand is struggling with its longest-running outbreak, so far only 3.4 million out of a more than 66 million population have been fully vaccinated.

The government last week approved a plan to acquire 120 million doses of vaccines in additional to this year's planned 105.5 million doses, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam curbs movement in southern areas as COVID-19 cases hit record

    Vietnam will impose restrictions on movement in 16 southern provinces for two weeks from Monday as the country faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, the government said on Saturday. Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low due to targeted mass testing and strict contact tracing, border controls and quarantine measures, but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials. "The current outbreak we are facing is getting more complicated," the government said in a statement.

  • Teenager suspected of violent crime escapes from Lexington juvenile jail, police say

    The 16-year-old may have fled to the Masterson Station neighborhood, Lexington police say.

  • U.S. charges four Chinese nationals charged in global hacking campaign

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four Chinese nationals have been charged in a global hacking campaign aimed at dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The charges were announced as the United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. The hacking was sponsored by the Ministry of State Security and focused on information that would significantly benefit Chinese companies and businesses, including research and development processes, according to the indictment cited by the Justice Department.

  • "Don't get sick": Indonesia's poor miss out on COVID care

    In the teeming, impoverished North Jakarta neighbourhood of Muara Baru, people have made a grim joke out of the acronym for the Indonesian government's lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic: PPKM. "Pelan Pelan Kita Mati," Herdayati, a 48-year-old mother of six and sole breadwinner for a family living in a narrow, claustrophobic alley, said, explaining the gallows humour. More than half of Indonesia's population of 270 million spend below $60 a month, the second highest level for "economically vulnerable" people in the world, economists say.

  • New carbon market in China, world’s biggest polluter, unlikely to curb emissions quickly

    China launched the world’s largest carbon-trading system on Friday in a step toward ratcheting up its fight against climate change, but it’s unlikely to help the top-polluting nation reduce its emissions in the near future.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Long Term

    The long-term theses for these five companies are supported by recent events, making them timely investments.

  • Covid: Is China's vaccine success waning in Asia?

    Thailand and Indonesia's switch to other Covid jabs has raised questions about Chinese vaccines.

  • ‘Cannes Uncut’ Crew Reveals Behind The Scenes Story of Shooting Documentary During Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Journalist Christopher Pickard was at the just-concluded Cannes Film Festival as part of a film crew shooting “Cannes Uncut,” a feature-length documentary celebrating the iconic festival that will be ready in time for its 75th edition next year. He shares his experiences of shooting during this year’s festival exclusively with Variety. Like many others, even […]

  • EU antitrust regulator scraps Amadeus and Sabre investigation

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union antitrust regulator on Monday scrapped a two-and-half-year investigation into travel booking companies Amadeus and Sabre, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. The two were targeted by the European Commission in November 2018 on concerns that their contract terms could prevent airlines and travel agents from changing to rival ticket agents. "The evidence collected is not sufficiently conclusive to justify pursuing the investigation further," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

  • Vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

    Inequity is everywhere: Inoculations go begging in the United States while Haiti, a short plane ride away, received its first delivery July 15 after months of promises — 500,000 doses for a population over 11 million. Canada has procured more than 10 doses for every resident; Sierra Leone’s vaccination rate just cracked 1% on June 20. It’s like a famine in which “the richest guys grab the baker,” said Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union’s envoy for vaccine acquisition.

  • Van driver jailed for raping woman after offering to help when her phone was stolen

    Andrew Mills, 61, subjected the woman to a prolonged attack in the back of his van.

  • Cartoon has some American kids speaking with British accents

    “Peppa Pig” seems to be having an impact, as ABC News’ Will Ganss reports.

  • Facebook rejects Biden claim it's 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation

    Facebook has resisted President Biden's claims that the social network is 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation, suggesting that other factors are to blame.

  • Charlo, Castano battle to draw in super welterweight showdown

    Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano fought to a draw Saturday, denying either a historic victory that would have crowned one of them the first four belt undisputed champion in boxing's super welterweight division.

  • Of 172 new COVID cases in Singapore, 106 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (19 July) confirmed 172 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,245.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been put on a pedestal on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have made capital exceptionally cheap to borrow. For fast-paced companies, borrowing has fueled innovation, acquisitions, and hiring.

  • Ethereum Co-founder Says He's Diversifying Away From Crypto

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Anthony Di Iorio, 48, says he plans to diversify away from "being a crypto guy" and will focus his energy on "tackling complex problems." He goes on to say he doesn't feel "necessarily safe" in the crypto space, and that focusing on larger problems would be "safer." Di Iorio employs a personal security team, and has been travelling with guards since 2017. He tells Bloomberg he intends to sell his software development firm Decentral, which he founded in 2014.The

  • More leaks suggest the next iPhone might have an always-on display

    A new leak reinforces claims the upcoming iPhone could have an always-on display.

  • Casino brings freedom to NC tribe, boost to economy

    Catawba Indians are finally being allowed to do what other tribes already have done

  • COVID clusters spread in Vietnam

    Vietnam is suffering from its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, state TV reported on Sunday.Sixteen southern provinces will face restrictions for two weeks, as the country's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of over 5,900 infections.Domestic flights were also suspended to and from the south until next month.The Health ministry has sent 2,000 ventilators and tens of thousands of its most highly-qualified health workers to hard-hit areas.Meanwhile, in the capital Hanoi, citizens were told to stay at home.The city has already stopped indoor dining and closed salons and gyms.Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories due to targeted mass testing, strict contact tracing, and border controls.But new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.The country of 98 million has received nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.Fewer than 300,000 people have been fully vaccinated.