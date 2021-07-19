Thailand's capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 15, 2021. As many Asian countries battle against a new surge of coronavirus infections, for many their first, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase rapidly and help blunt the effect of the rapidly-spreading delta variant. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand further tightened coronavirus restrictions on Monday in response to an alarming rise in cases and deaths that is stressing the country’s health care system.

City officials in Bangkok, the capital, ordered a range of establishments to close completely from Tuesday for two weeks or until further notice. They include museums, cinemas, amusement parks, fitness centers and swimming pools. Beauty parlors and barber shops may operate but must limit the numbers of customers, and public parks can stay open until 8 p.m.

Restaurants have already been limited to takeout service since June 28.

Violations of the city’s regulations are punishable by up to a year’s imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($3,040).

Bangkok and other provinces that have been the most severely affected by the current virus surge, which includes ones neighboring the capital and three in the far south, already ban gatherings of more than five people, require residents to remain at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and forbid unnecessary travel.

Other provinces can set their own rules.

Health authorities on Monday announced 11,784 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the confirmed total to 415,170 since the pandemic began last year. There were 81 new deaths, raising the total to 3,422. More than 90% of the cases and deaths have occurred during the wave of the virus that began in April.

The sharp rise in cases has caused a severe shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, prompting the authorities to allow patients to isolate at home and in community centers, and giving them access to antigen test kits that were previously limited to the medical community. The situation has been exacerbated by a shortage of vaccines that has resulted in only about 5% of the population being fully inoculated.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19

    The British government decided Monday not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the available vaccines becomes available. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the health benefits of universal vaccination don’t outweigh the risks for most young people, who typically suffer only mild symptoms of the virus. Among hundreds of people at a Paris vaccination center Friday, scores were teenagers with their parents.

  • Attorney general restricts efforts to seize reporters' records

    The prohibition by Garland comes after three news outlets learned the Justice Department under former President Trump secretly seized reporters' records.

  • Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

    For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn, tucked neatly among the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains, read simply: “Farming, ranching, mining.” The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, the company founded by business magnate Jeff Bezos in 2000, is located about 25 miles outside of the town of about 1,800 residents on what was once desolate desert ranchland. On Tuesday, the company plans to launch four people on a 10-minute trip into space, including Bezos, his brother, Mark, female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutchman and last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

  • Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Monday it has decided against giving mass COVID-19 vaccinations to all children and they would only be offered in certain situations such as when young people have underlying health conditions. Compared with adults, children are much less likely to develop severe illness following infection with the coronavirus. Children with severe neurodisabilities, Down's Syndrome, immunosuppression and profound and multiple learning disabilities will be eligible for the vaccine in new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

  • Capitol rioter gets 8 months in prison in first felony sentence stemming from Jan. 6

    Hodgkins in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: CCTV footage via DOJ38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Hodgkins is the first Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for a felony, setting a benchmark for hundreds of other cases that prosecutors have brought against individuals involved in the Capitol attack

  • Ben & Jerry's to stop selling in Palestinian territories

    Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region," the statement said.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months

    Investors moved away from risky assets on Monday as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases crushed bond yields and left stocks facing losing streaks, with Wall Street falling more than 1%. New COVID-19 cases rose in England and Asia, with U.S. infections soaring 70% last week, dampening optimism on the economic recovery. "Investors shed risk assets in early morning trading amid fears of a surge in COVID infections that have the potential to curtail global growth," said Peter Essele, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, in an e-mailed statement.

  • A Fourth Wave of COVID-19 Is Brewing in the U.S. Is There Enough Time to Stop it?

    Right now, all COVID is local

  • Appeals court sides with CDC, Norwegian Cruise Lines over DeSantis on vaccination rules

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines returning to operation are rules, not suggestions, a federal appeals court ruled Saturday night, reversing a lower court decision in favor of the state of Florida.

  • How A ‘Party Drug’ Paved The Way To Relief For Treatment-Resistant Depression

    Somehow I missed that, in 2019, this new drug got the FDA’s seal of approval as an on-label treatment for treatment-resistant depression.

  • These Are The Best Drinks To Consume All Day When You're Trying To Lose Weight

    Spoiler: It's not frosé.

  • Covid: Is China's vaccine success waning in Asia?

    Thailand and Indonesia's switch to other Covid jabs has raised questions about Chinese vaccines.

  • Walking Every Day Helped Me Lose 80 Pounds in 10 Months

    I used to hate working out. Now I enjoy finding ways to exercise every day.

  • Letters to the Editor: The utter hypocrisy of Republican opposition to UC's vaccine mandate

    The California College Republicans may sue UC over its vaccine mandate out of concern for individual rights. OK, but what about abortion?

  • Going door-to-door for COVID vaccine: treading lightly and taking ‘no’ for an answer

    Amid a surge in the delta variant, health officials have turned to a delicate, person-by-person vaccine outreach approach.

  • COVID outbreaks reported at Boy Scouts camp, 2 senior living facilities in NC county

    The Boy Scouts camp canceled its scheduled activities in response.

  • Statistics show the stark risks of not getting vaccinated against COVID-19

    As top health officials warn that COVID-19 has become a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," recent figures from states and cities throughout the United States reveal the extent to which the virus is impacting people who are not fully inoculated. New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were also predominantly among unvaccinated people, the state said, at 95% and 93% respectively. In Louisiana, 97% of the state's COVID-19 cases and deaths since February have been in unvaccinated people, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.

  • Here's What This Health Coach Eats to Nourish Her Body and Soul

    Learn her non-diet approach to eating.

  • Op-Ed: Who is responsible for the opioid crisis, and who ultimately pays?

    As deplorably as Sackler family members are alleged to have behaved, this epidemic was too complex for one group to have created.

  • Diet low in Omega-3 ‘can reduce life expectancy like smoking’

    A diet low in Omega-3 from oily fish can reduce life expectancy in the same way as smoking, scientists have warned. New research reveals that while smoking can shorten your life by up to four years, having low levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, typically found in salmon and mackerel, could reduce it by five. Omega-3 oils carry significant physical benefits including improving cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of blood clots. The beneficial types of Omega 3 present in oily fish include eico