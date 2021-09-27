Thailand's fintech startup Ascend Money lands $150M at a $1.5B valuation

Kate Park
·3 min read

Ascend Money, the Thailand-based fintech startup behind TrueMoney, an e-wallet service, announced today it has raised a $150 million Series C round at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

The Series C round was led by Charoen Pokphand Group, which is a major shareholder of Ascend Money, with participation from Bow Wave Capital Management and returning backer Ant Group.

Ascend Money will use the proceeds to grow its e-wallet application – TrueMoney Wallet – and expand its digital financial services ranging from digital lending and digital investment to cross border remittances in Southeast Asia.

The company, which was founded in 2013, also plans to strengthen its global operations across six countries -- Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, e-payments via TrueMoney Wallet have grown exponentially because of social distancing measures and growing public awareness of contactless transactions across the region, Tanyapong Thamavaranukupt, co-President of Ascend Money told TechCrunch. Its users in Thailand have grown from 17 million in early 2021 to 20 million as of now, while the transactions of its online payment use case surged over 75%, Thamavaranukupt said.

“The growth in e-payment suggests changing consumers’ spending habits as Southeast Asia moves toward a digital economy and a cashless society,” Thamavaranukupt said.

“The pandemic’s disruptive effects have accelerated the growth of the digital economy across Southeast Asia,” Itai Lemberger, founder and CEO of Bow Wave Capital Management said.

Its total payment volume stood at $14 billion in 2020 across the six countries in Southeast Asia, representing 84% growth between 2019 and 2020, according to its statement. About 70% came from Thailand while 30% came from the international market, the co-President Thamavaranukupt said. In Thailand, Ascend Money has about 70% of market share based on its own research, Thamavaranukupt said.

Ascend Money tells TechCrunch it has amassed a total of 50 million users so far through TrueMoney and offline channels including approximately 88,000 TrueMoney agent networks, which is its core strength for regional expansion.

The e-wallet service also serves as a payment channel for B2B, ranging from big brands to local SME owners as well as street market entrepreneurs. TrueMoney Wallet platform provides digital loans service to the customers including small business entrepreneurs, who don’t have traditional credit scores to access the digital loans, along with the payment service, Thamavaranukupt said.

“Apart from e-wallet, we are an agent-based payment and remittance service provider. Since last year, we’ve also rolled out TrueMoney Wallet for agent [networks] and migrated our offline agent to the online platform, which would help enhance and digitize their operations,” Thamavaranukupt said.

True Money agents are local entrepreneurs, who registered with Ascend Money to earn additional income by being their agents to provide services like bill payment, phone top-up and domestic and cross-border remittance services, he explained.

“We provide TrueMoney Wallet and the TrueMoney Agent service in some other countries outside Thailand. Most users are unbanked and the underbanked population with limited access to basic financial services,” Thamavaranukupt said.

“Ascend Money provides a financial platform of opportunity for those financially excluded as well as SMEs around the region. The company’s success is also a testament to Thailand’s capability and strong ecosystem to support domestic fintech firms and startups for overseas expansion,” Ascend Money founder and chairman of the board Suphachai Chearavanont.

Last year, Ascend Money also opened a service for expatriates like Myanmarese and Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand, enabling them to register on TrueMoney Wallet and transfer money to their family in the homeland, Thamavaranukupt said.

Ascend Money considers going public after hitting $1.5 billion of its valuation, co-President Monsinee Nakapanant told TechCrunch without providing exact timeline.

Indonesian investment platform Ajaib gets $25 million Series A led by Horizons Venture and Alpha JWC

Bangkok-based insurtech Sunday banks $45M Series B from investors like Tencent

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fired-up All Blacks chase Rugby Championship whitewash

    The All Blacks have "a lot of room for improvement" as they chase a rare Rugby Championship clean sweep against South Africa this weekend, prop Joe Moody warned on Monday.

  • Pair of aces in Arkansas lifts Nasa Hataoka to fifth career LPGA title

    Nasa Hataoka became just the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to make two aces in one tournament.

  • Lakers sign former Oklahoma standout Austin Reaves to two-year contract

    The Lakers have signed guard Austin Reaves to a two-year contract. Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists with Oklahoma last year.

  • HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

    Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the United States and China. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday over fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down 30% or More This Year. Time to Buy?

    Are the stocks for these electric vehicle-focused companies bargain picks or is there a reason for the fall?

  • German election: Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's bloc

    BERLIN — The center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) clinched a narrow victory in Germany's historic federal elections on Sunday, just four years after suffering its worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: It's a stunning political comeback for the SPD, paving the way for its chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz to form a new governing coalition and lead Europe's largest economy into the post-Merkel era.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play:

  • Oraan raises $3M to increase financial inclusion among Pakistani women

    After working as an investment banker in Canada for a decade, Halima Iqbal moved back to Pakistan in 2017 and quickly realized how difficult it is for women to access financial services. Then she met product designer and entrepreneur Farwah Tapal, who had recently returned to Pakistan from Spain, and the two created Oraan in 2018 to help women access financial services. Iqbal and Tapal said they are the first women entrepreneurs in Pakistan’s fintech space to raise a seed round.

  • Reactions to exit polls in German national election

    Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election.

  • U.S. Stocks Are Set to Open Mixed on Monday

    On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the keynote address at the 63rd National Association for Business Economics annual meeting.

  • Princess Anne named patron of charity that finds and restores military graves and memorials

    The Princess Royal has become the first patron of a charity that is aiming to find and restore long-abandoned military graves.

  • Samsung hopes to 'copy and paste' the brain to 3D chip networks

    Samsung says it has developed an approach that would 'copy and paste' a brain's neuron map to 3D chip networks — if and when the technology is ready.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I was in a slump financially and homeless. Why am I still worried?

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or a financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. You have done what needs to be done to take back control of your life, now let go of that fear.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • Democrats to raise cap on Biden’s IRS transaction data proposal

    Democrats plan to revise President Joe Biden’s proposal that all bank transactions of more than $600 be reported to the IRS as banks and privacy advocates come out against the plan.

  • 3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

    It's much easier to remain a market leader than it is to become one, making these three names must-have holdings for nearly any investor.

  • HNA Chair’s Downfall Ends an Era of Chinese Ambition and Excess

    (Bloomberg) -- In his heyday less than a decade ago, Chen Feng seemed like an unstoppable man on a mission to conquer the world.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHNA Group Co., the sprawling conglomerate Chen and his late partner Wang Jian helped s

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 10 Reasons You Need To Know Your Net Worth

    There are a number of different metrics that you can use to understand your financial situation. One of the most important of these is your net worth. Unlike your net income, which is an expression of...