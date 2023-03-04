Thailand's 'most beautiful transgender woman' and husband wear $580K in attire at extravagant wedding

[Source]

Thai transgender model Poyd Treechada Petcharat, who is colloquially known as Thailand’s “most beautiful transgender woman,” has tied the knot with her businessman beau in an extravagant Peranakan wedding.

Poyd, 36, and Oak Phakwa Hongyok were married in a traditional Peranakan ceremony in Phuket on Thursday.

The actor shared the news on Instagram along with their wedding photos.

The intimate ceremony was reportedly held at Baan Ar-Jor, a heritage hotel, museum and restaurant owned by Oak’s family.

Poyd wore an embroidered traditional Peranakan wedding dress with a flower crown that was handmade by artisans from Thailand's Ranong province and antique jewelry. Oak wore a western tuxedo with two gold brooches. They reportedly spent about 20 million baht (approximately $580,000) for their traditional wedding costumes, which took months to complete.

The actor and model is best known for being crowned the winner of transgender beauty pageants Miss Tiffany’s and Miss International Queen in 2004.

Poyd ventured into Hong Kong cinema in 2013 and has starred in films such as “The White Storm” and “Insomnia Lover.”

Poyd and Oak, who is the brother of her best friend, have known each other for 20 years. She began using Oak’s family name at her bachelorette party in Bangkok last month.

Oak is a member of an elite business family that spearheaded the tin mining industry in Phuket. His great grandfather, Tan Jin Nguan, was a Chinese immigrant who established tin mining in the province. He was bestowed with the royal surname “Hong Yok” for his contributions to the industry.