Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

  • Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles in parliament after a no-confidence vote against him was defeated in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Prayuth survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, third right, gestures to other parliament members after a no-confidence vote against him was defeated in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Prayuth survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • A pro-democracy protester bangs pots to make noises in front of a picture of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during protest near the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers are facing the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They are calling for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Police in riot gear arrive ahead of a pro-democracy protest in front of the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine cabinet ministers are facing the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Pro-democracy protesters raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance during a rally near the parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers faced the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They called for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Police arrive for a pro-democracy protest in front of the parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers are facing the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The protesters are calling for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
1 / 6

Thailand Politics

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles in parliament after a no-confidence vote against him was defeated in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Prayuth survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHALIDA EKVITHAYAVECHNUKUL
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption.

Nine other ministers also survived the vote.

It marked the second no-confidence test Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019, following a contested election after Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup as the army chief. In February last year, Prayuth and five Cabinet ministers easily defeated a no-confidence vote in the lower house.

In the latest motion, his government was also criticized for misusing its power to promote police officials and for establishing a cyber unit to attack government critics on social media, among other complaints.

But a more serious allegation was that Prayuth has deepened divisions in society by using the monarchy as a shield against criticism of his government.

A student-led protest movement has campaigned since last year for Prayuth and his government to step down. They want the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and for the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.

“The biggest fault of Prayuth is that he does not understand the principles of the constitutional monarchy,” said Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the opposition Move Forward Party.

“He used the monarchy to protect himself whenever he was criticized or opposed. This is an evil action, making him no longer qualified to be prime minister,” he said.

His accusation refers to the enforcement of Article 112 in the criminal code, also known as the lese majeste law. Prayuth said in June last year that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had expressed his wish for the government not to use the law against defaming the monarchy to prosecute pro-democracy protesters.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a popular politician who was forced out of parliament last year, was charged last month with lese majeste for alleging that the government’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines was late and inadequate, and that there was possible favoritism in the awarding of the main contract.

The criticism relates to the monarchy because most of the vaccines that Thailand has ordered are to be produced by Siam Bioscience, a private Thai company owned by the king.

The monarchy is widely considered an untouchable bedrock of Thai nationalism.

The lese majeste law allows anyone to file a complaint with the police, with convictions carrying jail terms of up to 15 years per offense. According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 59 people including several minors were summoned under the law between November and February.

Four well-known protesters including human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, student leader Parit Chiwarak, and political activists Somyos Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem were prosecuted under the law and on sedition charges earlier this month. Their lawyer requested bail but the court denied it.

Prayuth said the debate in parliament was "a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation.”

Of the 487 lawmakers, 277 are part of the ruling coalition and 210 are with the opposition. The censure motion would require a simple majority, or 244 votes, to pass. Prayuth received 272 votes with 206 voting no-confidence and three remaining silent.

On Friday evening, hundreds of protesters held a mock censure motion against Prayuth and the other ministers on the street in front of the parliament building, calling out their alleged corruption and noting their failure to address rising financial inequality in Thailand.

Protesters said another rally was planned on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they would deploy more than 10,000 officers in Bangkok over the weekend to control the crowds and maintain law and order. Police vehicles, including water canon trucks, have been dispatched near the parliament.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Bredesen contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Are COVID Vaccine Selfies Hot or Not?

    Photos Courtesy Lydia Zuraw/KHNBy Chaseedaw Giles, KHNPosting about their day is a regular practice for Generations Y and Z, especially when they have something novel or exclusive to share. So, in the thick of a global pandemic, and with the shaky rollout of COVID vaccines making them somewhat of a holy grail, it's no surprise selfies featuring the coveted shot are infecting social media timelines.It might engender envy, even outrage, especially if the person posting seems to have cut the line. But what if the intention was to encourage others to also get the shot? Does that make it OK?Since the pandemic began, people around the world are increasingly living out significant portions of their lives online. But with 72% of the American public using some type of social media, according to the Pew Research Center, who sets the rules for proper social media etiquette?“This is a totally new type of world to have a pandemic in,” said Catherine Newman, the etiquette columnist at Real Simple and author of the book How to Be a Person. One advantage of using social media, she said, is that people can create waves of public opinion from which everyone can benefit. Newman, who also volunteers at a hospice, was vaccinated and posted a selfie. She said the selfies can help address some of the public health mistrust issues that have contributed to vaccine hesitancy.“I don’t want to see a picture of your yacht on social media,” she said. She’d rather see COVID vaccine selfies but cautions users to be mindful of the caption they choose.After all, nearly 500,000 American lives have been lost in the pandemic and stark disparities have emerged in vaccination rates—especially among communities of color and older adults who are in the highest risk categories.Sir Ian McKellen, and the Art of the Perfect Vaccine SelfieIt raises the question: Is posting a vaccine selfie on your social media account a faux pas or still par for the course?Elaine Swann, a lifestyle and etiquette expert, a certified mediator in the state of California and the founder of the Swann School of Protocol in Carlsbad, California, echoed those precautions. “RNs and front-line workers have a very different story to tell than a 20-something-year-old who got vaccinated for some obscure reason,” she said.At the same time, she said, it’s not necessarily clear how someone came to be eligible for the vaccine. A person could present young and healthy at first glance but could have a health condition or other qualifying criteria. “We don’t know,” she said. She advises that posters follow what she calls the three core values of manners: respect, honesty and consideration.And the same goes for people reacting to the posts.George Francois, 35, a center director at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., chronicled his COVID vaccination on Facebook. Looking at the overall death and infection rates in the African American community, he considered his post a public service. “I could inspire others to get it without having to talk to them directly,” he said.It’s a sentiment shared by J. Shawn Durham, 44, an actor in Washington, D.C., and an unintentional “vaccine vulture.” He got a call from a friend of a friend to get vaccinated after a scheduled patient missed their appointment—leaving a critical dose that otherwise might have gone to waste. “I am healthy. I am Black. I am scholastic, so I know about our history and the Tuskegee experiments,” he said. And, given that history, Durham posted his selfies to “lead by example,” he added. "The white and the wealthy are getting vaccinated. I want Black people to want to get vaccinated too.”Francois didn’t receive any backlash from his post and didn’t think it was a big deal. “A lot of people post their HIV and covid test results,” he said.Bottom line: It’s common among younger adults to publicly share things some older adults may consider to be far too personal.The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants Looming“It’s kind of tacky sometimes, I think, but there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Emilio Delgado, 31, who was born in Puerto Rico and now lives in D.C. He posted in part to foster confidence in the vaccine—to let his connections “see that someone they knew has taken it and didn’t grow a third eyeball,” he said of his hesitant followers. For that reason, he added, it was worth it.Delgado, a local actor and patient instructor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, had access to the vaccine because in this role of “standardized patient” he is often called in to role-play ultrasounds with fourth-year medical students. He makes the bulk of his income through such patient instruction and is frequently at the hospital — a place generally considered high-risk—so he’d rather be vaccinated.For Signe Hawley, 34, a researcher and volunteer firefighter in the foothills of northwestern Boulder, Colorado, getting the vaccine—and posting about it—was an emotional experience.Earlier in the pandemic, she made the difficult decision to pull back from her volunteer duties to protect her wife and 2-year-old daughter. But because she had been a first responder in her community, she became eligible for the vaccine sooner than expected. “I wouldn’t cut the line,” said Hawley. “But when given the opportunity, I wouldn’t pass it up either.”For Hawley, the hardest side effect she faced after getting the vaccine was the depth of grief and sadness that surfaced surrounding the loss of her father, along with thoughts of all of the other lives lost “in the mismanagement of this,” she said.Her father, Joe Hawley Sr., 67, died in early April from complications of COVID-19 at Norwalk Hospital in southwestern Connecticut. His family was not allowed into the intensive care unit at any time during his bout with covid. And her interest in volunteerism and service is something she inherited from her father, a “humanitarian at heart,” who was involved and committed to the New England community where he lived.“To be vaccinated for something that my father died from is so surreal,” she said, her voice breaking. Sharing her story and the vaccine photo was a way to honor her father. “This is one step to lessening the impact of death and severe health complications with covid, but it’s not the end of it,” she said.Ultimately, she said, the more people vaccinated the better off we all are.“We’re all posting this hoping to get buy-in,” said national etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, an author and founder of the Protocol School of Texas, a company specializing in corporate etiquette training based in San Antonio. Know your audience, she advised. And another important reminder: Follow Federal Trade Commission guidelines, which advise against posting vaccination cards containing identifying information that could expose you to identity theft.KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) that is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. admits asylum-seekers as Biden rolls back Remain-in-Mexico policy

    All eligible asylum-seekers are being required to test negative for the coronavirus before entering the U.S.

  • a Spectacular Goalie Save from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

    (Calgary Flames) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/19/2021

  • UFC Fight Night 185 predictions: Curtis Blaydes or Derrick Lewis in heavyweight clash?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC Fight Night 185 main card, featuring Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis at heavyweight.

  • Rhodes’ course at Daytona: ‘I’ve been on Cloud 9 all week’

    Ben Rhodes describes the emotions after going 2-for-2 with wins at Daytona International Speedway to start the Camping World Truck Series season.

  • Exit Interview: How the COVID Tracking Project Stepped Up When The Trump Administration Didn't

    The heroic citizen-led data collection effort is finally ending. Two founders spoke to GQ about how they created a vital pandemic institution from scratch.

  • Thailand Wants to Target Japanese Crypto Holders as Part of Plan to Revive Tourism

    The Tourism Authority of Thailand slashed its estimate for foreign arrivals this year.

  • Biden reassures US allies the Trump era is over while taking swipes at China and Russia

    "The last four years have been hard, but Europe and the US have to lead with confidence once more," Biden said.

  • China considers new actions to lift flagging birthrate

    China is considering additional measures to increase its flagging birthrate, more than four years after ending its controversial one-child policy. For decades, China enforced strict controls on additional births in the name of preserving scarce resources for its burgeoning economy. On Thursday, the National Health Commission issued a statement saying it will conduct research to “further stimulate birth potential.”

  • Videos show California sheriffs' fatal shooting of Black man

    Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

  • South Park to return with hour-long vaccination special

    'South ParQ The Vaccination Special' will air Mar. 10 on Comedy Central.

  • Myanmar protester dies, pressure on army grows

    A protester who was shot in the head last week in Myanmar's capital died on Friday.Twenty-year old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had been on life support since she was taken to hospital, after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest.Her sister Mya Tha Toe Nwe spoke to Reuters:"I want to encourage all the citizens to join the protests until we can get rid of this system. That's all I want to say."She is the first person to be killed since Myanmar's army seized power on February 1. Police moved in on different protests across the country Friday, baton-wielding officers were seen running at anti-coup protesters in northern Kachin State in the city of Myitkyina.Clashes have erupted there in the past two weeks and police have fired rubber bullets and slingshots to disperse crowds.In Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, police barricaded its largest protest site.A witness said hundreds of people gathered at the barricades anyway, while a procession of several thousand gathered at another point, including LGBTQ protesters, chanting and holding the Hunger Games-inspired, three finger salute of resistance.Meanwhile, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Myanmar's ruling generals while Japan joined India, the U.S. and Australia and in calling for democracy to be restored quickly.Myanmar's government gave no immediate reaction to the new sanctions.

  • Kyrie Irving, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot cleared to play vs. Lakers

    Kyrie Irving gets another crack at his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, on Thursday in Los Angeles.

  • Myanmar protests focus on junta's economic support

    State railway workers in Myanmar continued to strike Thursday despite a police rampage the previous night targeting them in a sign of the military junta's concern over growing civil disobedience by public workers protesting the coup. Three-quarters of the country’s civil servants are on strike, all private banks are closed and the protests have weakened the economy significantly, said Tom Andrews, the independent U.N. human rights expert on Myanmar. The most important thing the international community can do now “is focused, targeted, tough economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure,” he said in an interview from Virginia, where he lives.

  • NASA shares photos from Perseverance's descent to Mars

    NASA pulled the image from a video of the rover’s descent that is in the process of being transmitted to Earth.

  • Google fires Margaret Mitchell, another top researcher on its AI ethics team

    The dismissal comes after prominent Black researcher Timnit Gebru was fired in December; both had called for more diversity among research staff Google has fired top AI researcher Margaret Mitchell. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters Google has fired one of its top artificial intelligence researchers, Margaret Mitchell, escalating internal turmoil at the company following the departure of Timnit Gebru, another leading figure on Google’s AI ethics team. Mitchell, who announced her firing on Twitter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement to Reuters, Google said the firing followed a weeks-long investigation that found she moved electronic files outside the company. Google said Mitchell violated the company’s code of conduct and security policies. Google’s ethics in artificial intelligence research unit has been under scrutiny since December’s dismissal of Gebru, a prominent Black researcher in Silicon Valley. Gebru’s exit prompted thousands of Google workers to protest. Mitchell and Gebru co-led the ethics in artificial intelligence team for about two years. Gebru and Mitchell, who is white, had called for more diversity among Google’s research staff and expressed concern that the company was starting to censor research critical of its products. Gebru said Google fired her after she questioned an order not to publish a paper claiming AI that mimics language could hurt marginalized populations. Google’s AI research director, Zoubin Ghahramani, and a company legal representative informed Mitchell’s team of her firing on Friday in a meeting called at short notice, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The person said little explanation was given for the dismissal. Alex Hanna, an employee at Google, said on Twitter the company was running a “smear campaign” against Mitchell and Gebru, with whom she worked closely. Google did not immediately comment on those claims. In a statement to the Guardian, the company said: “After conducting a review of this manager’s conduct, we confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct, as well as of our security policies, which included the exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees.” Google has recruited top scientists with promises of research freedom, but the limits are tested as researchers increasingly write about the negative effects of technology and offer unflattering perspectives on their employer’s products. Reuters contributed reporting

  • Inside Kim Kardashian's Decision to File for Divorce From Kanye West Now: She Knew It ‘Had to Happen’

    Kanye West, a source close to him said, “isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality.”

  • U.S. ready for talks with Iran on nuclear deal

    The Biden administration said Thursday it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that sought to isolate the Islamic Republic. (Feb. 18)

  • Water crisis plagues millions in Texas after deadly winter storm

    Millions of Americans in the South are spending another night in freezing temperatures without clean water and food.

  • Raptors score last 11 to defeat Timberwolves 86-81

    Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors used one final push to slip by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell scored a season-high 31 points and the Raptors topped the Timberwolves 86-81 on Friday night, closing the game with an 11-0 run. Toronto (15-15) earned its third straight win to reach .500 for the first time after starting the season 1-6.