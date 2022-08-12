Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely gathered pace in Q2 - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Thailand reopens Maya Bay beach after closing it for more than three years
Anant Chandak
·2 min read

By Anant Chandak

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Thailand's economy likely grew at its fastest pace in a year last quarter, thanks to increased tourism as pandemic curbs eased, but the high cost of living and a slowdown in China pose threats to the outlook, a Reuters poll showed.

Growth in the tourism-dependent economy is estimated at 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled between Aug. 8 and 11, up from 2.2% growth in the previous quarter.

However, on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally-adjusted 0.9%, slowing slightly from 1.1% in the preceding quarter, the median forecast from a smaller sample of 12 economists showed.

Forecasts ranged from 0.1% to 1.3%, highlighting uncertainties surrounding the recovery of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy from the pandemic. The data are due to be released on Aug. 15.

"Thailand's crucial tourism sector is a significant part of the economy and a faster-than-expected revival should lift overall growth," said Chua Han Teng, economist at DBS.

"That said, the tourism sector's significant reliance on Chinese tourists suggests a full recovery to pre-pandemic numbers remains quite some time away, if China does not loosen its zero-COVID policy."

Thailand received 1.07 million foreign tourists in July, up from 767,497 the previous month.

The government has estimated foreign tourist arrivals will reach 10 million this year. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the economy was expected to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism.

But an ongoing COVID-19 situation in China, which still pursues a zero-COVID strategy, has stoked fears of a delay in the return of Chinese tourists. That, along with a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, increases the risk of a deep global recession.

"Heightened fears of a global recession amid an uncertain environment could act as a drag on Thailand's economy and pose downside risks to our growth forecast," DBS' Han Teng added.

A separate Reuters poll showed Thailand's economy would grow 3.4% this year and then accelerate to 4.1% in 2023, before slowing to 3.5% in 2024.

But inflation remains a concern. The headline rate dipped to 7.61% in July but was still near June's 14-year high and well above the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) target range of 1%-3%.

"There's no clear sign that inflation would clearly come down or significantly fall," said Tim Leelahaphan, economist at Standard Chartered.

(Reporting by Anant Chandak; Polling by Devayani Sathyan; Edited by Hari Kishan and David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Xiaomi CEO says it has 140 vehicles across China testing autonomous driving

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Xiaomi Corp is currently running tests on 140 vehicles across China for autonomous driving, CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday. Speaking at a livestreamed company event, Lei said the company had 500 staff devoted solely to developing autonomous driving technology for its upcoming car and had put 3.3 billion yuan ($490 million) towards the initiative. At the event, Lei also unveiled a humanoid robot dubbed CyberOne, weighing 52kg and measuring 177cm tall, although it was not ready for mass production.

  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) second-quarter 2022 results hurt by dismal Wynn Palace performance.

  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.08% and 8.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 5%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rivian revenue beats estimates in Q2

    Automotive reporter Pras Subramanian examines Rivian's latest earnings report and the manufacturer's EV production figures.

  • Oil prices on track for weekly gain as recession fears ease

    Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday amid uncertainty on the demand outlook based on contrasting views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), but benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $99.26 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $94.00 a barrel.

  • Disney earnings show ‘parks are clearly firing on all cylinders’: Analyst

    RBC Media Analyst Kutgun Maral joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Disney, consumer spending, economic drivers, and the outlook for profitable growth.

  • Disney stock pops on Q3 earnings as subscribers surge to 14.4 million

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect from EV production

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian previews Rivian earnings and what to expect in terms of production.

  • ThaiBev Drops After Brewery Unit’s IPO Plans Deferred Once Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Thai Beverage Pcl. slumped after the company deferred the initial public offering of its brewery unit in Singapore once again, citing “prolonged challenging market conditions” for its decision.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisi

  • China’s Mounting Risks Set Stage for PBOC to Rein In Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be ready to curb some of the excess liquidity sloshing in the banking system as it turns its focus to mitigating risks in the financial industry.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe first sign of

  • EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks

    (Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives. The young company observed that its R1 series of premium pickups and SUVs is not likely to benefit from tax incentives in the new energy and climate bill passed by the U.S. Senate. But Rivian could qualify for subsidies of up to $40,000 per vehicle for large electric commercial vans similar to the ones it is building for Amazon.com Inc, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe told analysts on a conference call after the release of quarterly earnings.

  • Chinese man, 80, sues his adult son for $15,000 for mocking him after he failed a math quiz

    A Chinese father sued his adult son for mocking him after he failed a math quiz during a family gathering in China’s Jiangxi province in May. The incident reportedly started during the family gathering when the 80-year-old father, who was identified by the pseudonym Luo Wen by local media, bragged that he was good at math, the South China Morning Post reported, citing Chinese media outlet The Paper. The man’s son, Luo Jun, reportedly said he would give him credit if he could prove his claim.

  • Apple App Store sees no growth in July for first time ever

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the Apple App Store seeing no growth in the month of July for the first time ever.

  • How Rising U.S.-China Tensions May Hurt Efforts to Fight Climate Change

    "U.S.-China engagement on climate is sorely needed...to ensure that bilateral tensions do not irreparably harm the ability to reduce emissions"

  • McDonald's plans to reopen in Kyiv and western Ukraine

    The burger chain says it hopes to support a "small but important sense of normalcy".

  • Argentina hikes interest rate again as inflation hits 20-year high

    Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data. The central bank raised the benchmark 'Leliq' rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." New inflation data on Thursday underscored the urgency driving economic policy: Prices rose 7.4% in July, above expectations and pushing annual inflation to a 20-year high of 71%.

  • Climate change reversing 900 years of cooling in Gulf of Maine

    Story at a glance In an effort to chronicle changing water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine, researchers assessed data collected from shells and simulated variability through climate models. They found that following a prolonged period of cooling, climate change has contributed to rising temperatures in the region. These increased temperatures have already taken a…

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Indianapolis Airport down a runway for massive reconstruction project spanning 3 years

    One of the Indianapolis Airport's two primary runways will be under construction through late 2024, except during winter, for a $190 million project.